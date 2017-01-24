Michigan Football: Final Predictions Pre-National Signing Day

1 of 7

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan hope to make their fans excited on national signing day. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh loves making a splash wherever he goes, and he’s certainly done so in two seasons at Michigan. After taking over a program that was struggling under Brady Hoke’s watch, Harbaugh has reinvigorated the Wolverines with a pair of 10-win seasons, going 20-6 overall and challenging for a College Football Playoff berth in 2016 before a late-season slide.

Michigan fans expect even more from the Harbaugh era, and to break through in the Big Ten East, Harbaugh’s staff must continue recruiting at a high level. So far, so good. Entering the final week before national signing day, Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally in Scout.com’s team recruiting rankings, behind only Georgia and Alabama.

Monday, the Wolverines made headlines by announcing they’d spend part of spring practice in Rome, Italy. Eleven players who are already on campus as early enrollees will make the trip, and Michigan also has 15 other commitments. With 26 commits, it could be a relatively quiet final week for the class of 2017, but Harbaugh hopes to close with a flourish, as he did last year by landing top overall national recruit Rashan Gary on national signing day.

Here’s a look at what lies ahead for Michigan in the closing stretch, along with predictions on the final pieces of 2017’s signing class.