Michigan Football: Final Predictions Pre-National Signing Day
Jim Harbaugh loves making a splash wherever he goes, and he’s certainly done so in two seasons at Michigan. After taking over a program that was struggling under Brady Hoke’s watch, Harbaugh has reinvigorated the Wolverines with a pair of 10-win seasons, going 20-6 overall and challenging for a College Football Playoff berth in 2016 before a late-season slide.
Michigan fans expect even more from the Harbaugh era, and to break through in the Big Ten East, Harbaugh’s staff must continue recruiting at a high level. So far, so good. Entering the final week before national signing day, Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally in Scout.com’s team recruiting rankings, behind only Georgia and Alabama.
Monday, the Wolverines made headlines by announcing they’d spend part of spring practice in Rome, Italy. Eleven players who are already on campus as early enrollees will make the trip, and Michigan also has 15 other commitments. With 26 commits, it could be a relatively quiet final week for the class of 2017, but Harbaugh hopes to close with a flourish, as he did last year by landing top overall national recruit Rashan Gary on national signing day.
Here’s a look at what lies ahead for Michigan in the closing stretch, along with predictions on the final pieces of 2017’s signing class.
OT Mekhi Becton
Michigan’s offensive line class took a hit Sunday when committed 4-star offensive tackle Kai-Leon Herbert announced that he had decommitted from the Wolverines, per 247Sports' Steve Lorenz, choosing Miami instead. That leaves a hole coaches will be looking to fill, and OT Mekhi Becton is an excellent choice to fill it.
Becton, from Highland Springs, Virginia, has an impressive frame, checking in at 6’7”, 300 pounds.
He is being recruited hard by Virginia Tech and Louisville, but could give Michigan’s line (which struggled at times last fall) a big size and talent infusion. The Wolverines will turn up the heat here late and bring Becton into the fold in Herbert’s place.
Prediction: Michigan
WR Nico Collins
With Harbaugh, Michigan is a national recruiting brand. The Wolverines can and do recruit from coast to coast, using every advantage available to them, from satellite recruiting camps to Harbaugh’s omnipresent Twitter feed. For them, competing against Alabama for an in-state prep recruit is no big deal. It’s just part of the game.
So it’s no surprise that Michigan is pushing hard for wide receiver Nico Collins. A 6’5”, 195-pound prospect from Pinson, Alabama, Collins is one of the top remaining uncommitted receivers, checking in as the nation's No. 24 receiver prospect at Scout.com. He has long listed Michigan as one of his favorites and is strongly considering the Wolverines along with Georgia, Alabama and LSU.
With top receivers Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson (who combined for 92 catches, 1,362 yards and nine touchdowns) both graduated, Michigan has plenty of snaps open in the passing attack. Three receivers are already committed in the 2017 class, led by 5-star prospect Donovan Peoples-Jones, an early enrollee who is already on campus.
Collins would be an excellent complement to the class and a strong candidate to play early. Expect him to realize that and give Harbaugh the signature he covets on a national letter of intent.
Prediction: Michigan
WR Oliver Martin
Michigan would love to add another receiver to its 2017 class, and Oliver Martin, an Iowa City, Iowa, product, has been one of the nation's most sought-after wideouts this winter. Martin stands 6’1”, 185 pounds and is the nation’s No. 30 wide receiver prospect, per Scout.com. He has solid speed, hands and agility, and could make a quick impact on whichever roster he joins.
Michigan has recruited him hard, along with Notre Dame, Michigan State, Auburn and hometown Iowa. The Hawkeyes have faded from the forefront of his recruitment, but they also badly need playmakers on the outside (as anyone who watched the Outback Bowl clearly saw).
Don’t count out the backyard factor in Martin’s recruitment and the lure of immediate, consistent playing time in Kinnick Stadium leading to him staying home and turning down prominent offers.
Prediction: Iowa
DT Aubrey Solomon
Michigan closed with a bang in 2016, thrilling fans by gaining the signature of the nation’s consensus top recruit on national signing day. Beating out Clemson for defensive tackle/end Rashan Gary was a huge cherry on top of a good recruiting class, and Harbaugh’s staff hopes to finish in similar fashion in 2017.
You can never have too many talented defensive linemen, and defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon certainly fits the bill. The 5-star Leesburg, Georgia, native is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 prospect by Scout.com and is considering Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Southern California.
He was formerly committed to Michigan, but backed off to examine other options after the Wolverines sent him a card thanking him for his presence at an event he didn't attend, per 247Sports' Kipp Adams.
"It was just a little heartbreaking, for me to supposedly be so high on their list, for them to confuse me with someone else," he said. "Plus they spelled both of my names wrong after I told them, but that was not the main issue. I guess they do not have tabs on me."
However, Harbaugh’s staff hasn’t backed off Solomon, and the Wolverines remain a strong contender to land the services of the 6’3”, 304-pound standout.
Expect that hard work to pay off when he announces for Michigan on national signing day.
Prediction: Michigan
DT Jay Tufele
Michigan has been on an impressive recruiting run under Harbaugh, and the Wolverines hope to continue it by snagging one of Utah’s best players. Jay Tufele, a 5-star defensive tackle rated as the nation’s No. 3 prospect at his position and No. 36 overall prospect by Scout.com, is considering Michigan along with Utah, Ohio State, Southern California and BYU.
Turning the 6’3”, 297-pound prospect would be an impressive grab, especially if Michigan can’t lure Aubrey Solomon in. But even the best recruiting programs can’t win them all. Expect Tufele to go elsewhere.
Prediction: Utah
Final National Recruiting Class Ranking
National signing day can be a strange animal. Coaches sometimes prefer a quiet day, as long as all of the expected signatures roll in right on time. With 26 commitments, almost all of Michigan’s work is done. However, the Wolverines have several key pieces that they’d love to see fall in place and keep their national class ranking high as other recruits make last-minute decisions and shake up the rankings.
Expect the lure of a pair of 10-win seasons and plenty of potential to pay dividends as the 2017 recruiting cycle wraps up. Harbaugh’s staff should add at least three talented prospects to the class, finishing with 29 signees and a top-five national class ranking when the dust settles on Wednesday.
Prediction: Top-five national class
All ratings and player rankings are courtesy of Scout.com.
