MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 13 News, Rumors and Speculation

Oakland Gets: 1B Matt Adams

St. Louis Gets: LHP Dillon Overton

Rumor/Speculation

The St. Louis Cardinals had been discussing a potential deal involving Matt Adams with the Kansas City Royals earlier this month, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Why It Makes Sense For Oakland

Sure, the Oakland Athletics could try and sign Chris Carter, Brandon Moss or Mike Napoli to add a bit more pop to their lineup. But none of those players are going to sign for anything close to Matt Adams' 2017 salary ($2.8 million)—and none of them have a chance at being part of Oakland's long-term plans.

Entering his age-28 season, Adams does.



His numbers against right-handed pitching (.284/.331/.480) would represent an upgrade over Yonder Alonso, the team's current left-handed option at first base, where Adams has been a solid defender, per FanGraphs' advanced defensive metrics.

With a year of arbitration eligibility left, Adams would be more than a short-term rental.

As for the cost, Dillon Overton still has upside, but he has dropped on the organizational depth chart and become an expendable piece for the A's.

Why It Makes Sense For St. Louis

While the Cardinals added to their organizational depth in the Jaime Garcia trade, acquiring Chris Ellis and John Gant from Atlanta, a team can never have too much pitching.

Overton got rocked in his first trip to the big leagues last year, allowing 31 earned runs, 48 hits and 12 home runs over 48.1 innings of work. But the 25-year-old has put up quality numbers over parts of three minor league seasons, and during last year, he wasn't yet fully recovered from a 2013 Tommy John surgery.

“It’s better than last year,” Overton recently told Baseball America's Casey Tefertiller, regarding his arm strength and fastball. “Last year it was 86-90. So it’s gone up a tick. If it goes up another tick, that could make a difference.”

A's pitching coordinator Gil Patterson agreed with that sentiment. “If he can pitch at 90, he can be a very effective major league pitcher.”

Overton is never going to be a front-of-the-rotation arm, but his upside makes him worth a look.