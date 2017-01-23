Marlon Tuipulotu Flips Commitment to USC from Washington

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The USC Trojans added a talented piece to their 2017 recruiting class and hurt a Pac-12 rival in the process Monday.

Defensive tackle prospect Marlon Tuipulotu announced he decided to decommit from the Washington Huskies and join the Trojans:

The 4-star recruit is 6'2 ½" and 295 pounds. He is the No. 53 overall prospect, No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 1 defensive tackle from Oregon in the 2017 class, according to Scout.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported Tuipulotu visited USC before making his decision.

The defensive lineman has raised eyebrows with his talent in recent weeks. According to Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian, Tuipulotu was named one of the best five defensive linemen in the country at The Opening Finals and was recognized as a U.S. Army All-American.

Hudl shared some of Tuipulotu's highlights:

His athleticism immediately jumps out, and his ability to burst past offensive linemen with his first step should prove critical in the Pac-12. Pointing out his combination of athleticism and physicality, Scout suggested he could play multiple spots on the defensive line at the next level.

That type of versatility will help him compete for early playing time, even at a powerhouse such as USC.

Trojans head coach Clay Helton now has the No. 12 recruiting class in the country, per Scout's rankings. With Tuipulotu in the fold, the group includes four defensive linemen.

USC is building on last season's Rose Bowl victory and will be strong on the defensive front for years to come if the recruiting momentum continues.