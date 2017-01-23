John Pagano to Raiders: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they hired John Pagano to be their assistant head coach on defense.

Pagano had been with the San Diego Chargers since 2002, serving as the team's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2016. Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley replaced him Saturday.

CSNCalifornia.com's Scott Bair is a fan of the hire for Oakland:

While the Chargers finished last in the AFC West with a 5-11 record, Pagano's defense largely wasn't to blame for the team's struggles.

San Diego ranked 16th in total defense (347.1 yards per game) and 29th in scoring defense (26.4 points per game). However, Football Outsiders listed the Chargers eighth in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), and they tied for fourth in turnovers (28).

Adding a veteran defensive coordinator makes sense for the Raiders, since their defense was a liability in 2016. They allowed 375.1 yards per game (26th), gave up 24.1 points per game (20th) and ranked 23rd in defensive DVOA.

While Pagano brings experience to the staff, All22.com's Bill Williamson questioned what the move might mean for defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.:

The San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur speculated Pagano's focus will mostly be on the team's defensive backs.

The Raiders have found their franchise quarterback in Derek Carr and reached the postseason this year for the first time since 2002. Until the defense improves, however, Oakland will remain an outsider for the Super Bowl. Pagano's arrival should go some way toward addressing that problem.