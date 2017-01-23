Warriors vs. Heat: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dion Waiters knocked down the game-winner to cap an outstanding night as the Miami Heat shocked the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

While the Warriors came in with a seven-game winning streak, the Heat played well all game to earn a 105-102 upset victory.

Miami increased its own winning streak to four games and improved to 15-30 on the year. Golden State still owns the best record in the NBA but dropped to 38-7.

Waiters was the star of the show with 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three-point range. He also added five rebounds and four assists.

The Heat shared a replay of the shot many will be talking about:

Goran Dragic added 19 points and five assists, while Hassan Whiteside overcame a bad shooting night to finish with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel credited the center's effort:

Kevin Durant led the way for the Warriors with 27 points, while Stephen Curry filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. But it was an uncharacteristically bad shooting night for Golden State, which finished 8-of-30 from three-point range and 12-of-20 from the free-throw line.

ESPN Stats & Info produced an intriguing stat about the team's top three scorers:

Miami led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but a 14-4 Golden State run tied the game with 11 seconds remaining. A dunk by Durant forced a 102-102 tie, leaving Waiters to take a shot with the game on the line. He answered the call and gave the Heat an impressive win.

Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News in Miami noted the team's surprising run:

The Heat jumped out to a fast start Monday against the top team in the NBA standings. They scored the game's first four points and went up 24-15 while giving the home fans plenty to cheer about.

However, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game described how quickly things turned:

Miami shot 52.4 percent in the first quarter, but it wasn't enough, as the squad trailed 30-28 after the first 12 minutes.

Plays like this helped the Warriors' cause:

The second quarter was closer throughout, with neither side earning more than a four-point lead. Golden State did enough to secure a 48-46 advantage at intermission, although the team's 3-of-15 mark from beyond the arc was an issue.

Anthony Slater of the Mercury News was surprised by the lack of scoring in the quarter:

With the Heat also making only four of 17 attempts from three-point range, the low point total was easily understood.

Miami only survived by attacking the basket and throwing down a few big dunks:

The offense came back in the third quarter, with the Heat scoring 31 points to take a 77-73 lead into the fourth.

Waiters was the difference-maker with 13 points in the third quarter, excelling at a time when the Warriors usually do, per Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com:

That patented run came shortly after, with an 8-0 Golden State spurt erasing a seven-point deficit early in the fourth.

Still, Miami didn't back down. The team used solid defense to force tough shots and then made its own open looks, including a few three-pointers from Luke Babbitt:

The lead reached double digits, with the Heat going up 96-86 with five minutes remaining.

Golden State closed the gap quickly with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two with under two minutes remaining, but a big shot by Waiters helped the Heat stay in front. When the game was tied up in the closing seconds, the Heat again looked to their hottest shooter to win it.

Waiters came through one more time, leading the Heat to victory.

While the two teams are at different ends of the NBA standings, both have played well lately and will try to keep the momentum going.

Miami will go on the road for the first time in almost two weeks, taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Golden State has one more East Coast stop against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday before returning home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Postgame Reaction

Much of the talk after the game was about the shot by Waiters that made the difference in the score.

"He was not going to give that up to anybody else," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, per Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley.

"He's not scared," Spoelstra added on Waiters, per Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post. "He's not afraid. He's fearless."

On the other hand, Klay Thompson was ready to put the blame squarely on his own shoulders.

"It wasn't good defense, the guard said of the final shot," per Slater. "I made a big mistake and it cost us."

The Warriors certainly aren't used to losing in the regular season, but they will hope to get over this devastating loss sooner than later.