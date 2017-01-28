Ranking the Top 10 Women's Players After Australian Open 2017

1 of 12

2017 Australian Open champion Serena Williams. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A blast from the past decided the first Grand Slam of 2017.

Meeting in their first major final since Wimbledon 2009, the Williams sisters ruled the last two weeks at the Australian Open.

Serena, 35, and Venus, 36, may be two of the elder stateswomen on the WTA Tour, but they don't play like it, proving the game still revolves around them after all these years.

When the dust settled, it was Serena who reigned victorious 6-4, 6-4, winning her 23rd Grand Slam title (and seventh in Australia) to surpass Steffi Graf's Open era record. With her historic victory, she further solidified her case to be considered the greatest ever.

"I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus," Serena said via ESPN's Greg Garber. "She's an amazing person. There's no way I'd be at 23 without her. There's no way I'd be at one."

On the other side of the net, Venus' unexpected runner-up finish was the tournament's most inspiring story. Her best showing at a major this decade, Venus engineered a stirring addition to the closing act of her career.

Both players will rise in the rankings, with Serena taking back the world No. 1 spot from 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber. But how should the rest of the top 10 look?

Based on their projected positions and performances in Melbourne, we slotted in the rest of the players behind Serena.

Did Venus do enough to make the cut? Who are the top risers and fallers? Browse through the following slides to find out the answers.