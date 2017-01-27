Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline
It's safe to say the Cleveland Cavaliers will be willing participants in this year's trade deadline.
Following LeBron James' verbal beating of the team's construction, how could they not be?
Of course, in any trade both sides must come to an agreement. This is easier said than done, given that the Cavaliers' cabinet of tradeable assets is nearly bare. After surrendering a 2019 first-round pick to acquire Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month, the next pick of value they can part with isn't until 2021.
There's not exactly a lot of young talent to be shipped off, either. Kyrie Irving isn't going anywhere. The trade talks surrounding Kevin Love have finally died down after Cleveland discussed a swap of him and Carmelo Anthony last year at this time. While New York has persisted, Cavs general manager David Griffin issued a polite 'no thank you'.
If a reliable playmaker and backup big is truly what they desire, here's who the Cavaliers would most likely be willing to part with.
Untouchables
LeBron James, SF
James, Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki are the only three NBA players with full no-trade clauses in their contract. Of course, there's no way in hell Cleveland would ever consider moving James. The thirteen-time All-Star could rob Dan Gilbert's casinos, go on an expletive-filled twitter rant about Quicken Loans and burn a Michigan State flag in his bosses' office before the Cavaliers' owner would bat an eye.
If James ever leaves Cleveland again, it will be his own doing.
Kyrie Irving, PG
Besides James, Irving would be the player most teams would love to pry away. He's still only 24 years old, on a team-friendly contract and quickly becoming one of the best offensive players in the association.
One day when James' body begins to shut down, Love turns the big 3-0 and the Cavaliers' current veterans have all retired, it will be Irving who continues to carry this team far into the playoffs. "We'd like to offer you a trade for Ky---(click)," would be the extent of any conversation regarding Irving leaving the Cavs right now.
Kevin Love, PF
Love was recently named an All-Star for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers and remains the only Eastern Conference player averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Now that he's finally reached a comfortable role and chemistry level with James and Irving, moving Love would be a big mistake—even for one of the former's best friends. The five-year, $110 million contract he signed in 2015 will only look better and better each year as the salary cap swells and lead to plenty of teams inquiring about his services.
For now, Love is an untouchable member of the Cavaliers.
Tristan Thompson, C
Tristan Thompson isn't as important as Irving or Love, but he's not as far behind as you may think, either.
The team's lone defensive presence inside, Thompson is second on the team in rebounds (9.6) and first in blocks (1.2) and field-goal percentage (56.3 percent). Losing Thompson and forcing Love and Channing Frye to defend opposing centers for 48 minutes would be a nightmare.
"Whatever I got to do for our team to be successful that’s what I’ll do," Thompson told Bleacher Report. "If I got to roll every day and have 0 points and 15 rebounds, and we win championships, that’s fine with me."
Highly Unlikely
J.R. Smith, SG
Anybody want to deal for an injured 31-year-old with three years and $44 million left on his contract? Anyone? Anyone?
Ok, so the buyers market for J.R. Smith may not be strong, and that's alright. Cleveland still covets their starting shooting guard for his ability to play both ways and bring a spark to the locker room. While he won't return from thumb surgery until April, don't expect Smith to go anywhere anytime soon.
Channing Frye, PF/C
While Frye's $7.8 million salary makes him an attractive money match-up candidate, he fits this group too well to trade away. After all, Frye was Cleveland's big move at the deadline a year ago, shipping off Anderson Varejao and a first-round pick.
Currently fifth in the NBA with a 43.5 percent success rate from deep, Frye is a nice weapon to have off the bench to relieve Love. While he struggles defensively moving both laterally and vertically, his outside shooting is enough to clear defenders out of the paint.
Kyle Korver, SG
Frye was last season's big acquisition, and Korver will likely end up being this year's prize. In his first eight games with the Cavaliers, he's averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.3 minutes off the bench while connecting on 42.5 percent of his three-pointers.
It's pretty safe to say Korver isn't going anywhere. Cleveland needs his floor-spacing, especially with Smith out. Look for him to keep a regular spot in the rotation, averaging between 20 and 25 minutes a night.
Seconday Value and Fill-Ins
Richard Jefferson, F
It's not that Richard Jefferson has been bad this season—he just hasn't been very good. The 36-year-old's three-point shooting has fallen off the face of the Earth (29.6 percent) and would be last on the team if not for rookie Kay Felder (26.7 percent).
Still, his defensive versatility has kept Jefferson not only on the Cavs but in the rotation as well. He can guard both forward positions and shows better effort on the defensive end than most others on the team. Making just $5 million over the next two years, Jefferson is a cheap option that the Cavaliers would prefer to hang onto.
James Jones, F
James Jones has been fairly underrated this season. Playing on a veteran minimum deal, he's shooting a whopping 58.3 percent from three in limited time.
Everyone in the organization loves Jones, and the risk of hurting team chemistry probably keeps him out of any potential deals. With a $127 million team payroll, Cleveland needs guys like Jones who can still produce and don't cost a max contract. Unless he's part of a salary matchup, the Cavaliers won't move the 36-year-old.
Chris Andersen, C
Lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL during a December practice, Chris Andersen's value comes only as a contract number at this point. Making just under $1 million this season on a one-year deal, Andersen can be used to match up incoming salaries so another team can attempt to reach a buyout and save some payroll.
5. DeAndre Liggins, G
After years of bouncing around the D-League, DeAndre Liggins has finally proven he belongs in the NBA.
The 28-year-old has arguably become the Cavaliers' best on-ball defender, showing flashes of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen. Cleveland often asks him to pick up opposing point guards over the entire length of the court, a job Liggins gladly accepts.
Starting 16 of the 36 games he's played in, Liggins has filled Smith's shooting guard spot for stretches. He's shooting a solid 38.5 percent from deep while leading the team in steal percentage (2.6 percent) and is tied for second in defensive box plus/minus (2.0). The team's identity shifts when Liggins takes the floor, notes Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer.
Cleveland transforms into an elite defense when Liggins swallows opposing point guards whole. He possesses the quickness to hound shifty lead ball handlers and the size to switch any high ball screen as well. And when it comes to Cleveland’s most essential matchup, Durant’s Golden State Warriors, Liggins can nearly neutralize Stephen Curry, as evidenced on Christmas Day.
With Kyle Korver now in the fold and the return of Smith projected to come before the start of the postseason, it's unclear if Liggins will keep a role in the rotation.
While he likely carried little value coming into the season, Liggins has now earned the reputation as a defensive difference maker who can help a contender immediately.
4. Jordan McRae, SG
At 25 years of age his potential may be fading, but Jordan McRae has made the most of his limited opportunities for Cleveland.
In three starts this season filling in for an injured Irving, McRae put up 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.8 minutes. Perhaps more importantly, he turned the ball over a total of just three times during this stretch.
For teams looking for some scoring punch off their bench, McRae can help. He's a score-first, score-second and think-about-passing-third type of guard capable of providing instant offense.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they need someone who can facilitate for themselves and others, which is why McRae can't seem to find regular rotation minutes. His 16.3 points per 36 minutes per game is solid, although the efficiency he's doing it at needs work. With shooting marks of just 37.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three, McRae's marks would likely improve if he were receiving regular rotation minutes.
There likely aren't any teams specifically calling the Cavaliers for his services, but McRae could be a nice fill-in piece for a team looking to get younger on the bench.
3. Kay Felder, PG
The Cavaliers like Felder, but how much can he help them right now?
Cleveland's only true point guard outside of Irving, Felder has averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 assists in 10.2 minutes per game this year. Appearing in just 25 total contests, he's also spent time in the D-League with the Canton Charge.
After a promising stretch of games from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4 in which he averaged 11.2 points and 2.0 assists in 18.7 minutes, Felder has once again fallen out of Tyronn Lue's rotation.
"No disrespect to DeAndre (Liggins) and to Kay, you think we can rely on them to help us win a playoff game right now?” James asked, via Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And it’s no disrespect to them. But it’s like, it’s not fair to them.”
This was a borderline truthful/'throw-you-straight-under-that-bus' line from James that probably didn't help the confidence of his young point guard.
At 21, Felder is the youngest member of a Cavaliers squad full of veterans. He's put up big numbers in the D-League (30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 41.2 minutes), and would be a great point guard project to groom on a rebuilding team.
2. Cedi Osman, SF
While not technically on the current Cavs roster, Osman's rights are owned by the team and can be included in a potential deal.
The 31st overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft by Cleveland, Osman is a 6'8", 190-pound small forward who can handle the ball. He won't turn 22 until April, carrying plenty of upside for rebuilding teams in need of raw talent.
“Great player. I like him a lot," Milwaukee Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo said of Osman this past summer, via Bugra Uzar of EuroHoops.net. "He is going to be really good and one day he is going to play in the NBA too. Maybe soon. When it comes to Europe.... oh my god! He is going to be a killer in Europe. A problem for many defenses, as long as he keeps working a lot.”
Playing for Anadolu Efes in the Euroleague, Osman is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.2 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from three. He plays with a high motor but will have to continue adding muscle to guard NBA small forwards.
Teams won't have to wait long for his arrival, either. Osman has already met with the Cavs and plans on making the NBA jump this fall.
1. Iman Shumpert, SG
Osman carries the higher potential, but Iman Shumpert is the guy most NBA teams should still covet.
In October, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of several teams to call about Shumpert and Cleveland was "ready to talk".
In a world of point guard dominance, Shumpert can still be an elite perimeter defender. At 6'5" he can play and guard three positions, another valuable trait in a pick-and-roll-heavy league.
Of course, there's no reason why the Cavaliers would want to actively shop Shumpert. He's exactly the type of athletic wing defender they need if facing the Golden State Warriors in another Finals rematch. At 26 years old and a manageable three years and $30 million left on his deal, there's no big financial pressure to move him, either.
The knock on Shumpert is his inability to serve as a playmaker, something we know James desperately covets. While the Cavs won't want to part with their arguably best perimeter defender, they don't have much else to offer if trying to pull off a trade of any great significance.
Greg Swartz is the Cleveland Cavaliers Lead Writer for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @CavsGregBR.
Stats via Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com and are accurate through Jan. 26.
