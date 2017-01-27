Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 9

LeBron James, SF

James, Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki are the only three NBA players with full no-trade clauses in their contract. Of course, there's no way in hell Cleveland would ever consider moving James. The thirteen-time All-Star could rob Dan Gilbert's casinos, go on an expletive-filled twitter rant about Quicken Loans and burn a Michigan State flag in his bosses' office before the Cavaliers' owner would bat an eye.

If James ever leaves Cleveland again, it will be his own doing.

Kyrie Irving, PG

Besides James, Irving would be the player most teams would love to pry away. He's still only 24 years old, on a team-friendly contract and quickly becoming one of the best offensive players in the association.

One day when James' body begins to shut down, Love turns the big 3-0 and the Cavaliers' current veterans have all retired, it will be Irving who continues to carry this team far into the playoffs. "We'd like to offer you a trade for Ky---(click)," would be the extent of any conversation regarding Irving leaving the Cavs right now.

Kevin Love, PF

Love was recently named an All-Star for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers and remains the only Eastern Conference player averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Now that he's finally reached a comfortable role and chemistry level with James and Irving, moving Love would be a big mistake—even for one of the former's best friends. The five-year, $110 million contract he signed in 2015 will only look better and better each year as the salary cap swells and lead to plenty of teams inquiring about his services.

For now, Love is an untouchable member of the Cavaliers.

Tristan Thompson, C

Tristan Thompson isn't as important as Irving or Love, but he's not as far behind as you may think, either.

The team's lone defensive presence inside, Thompson is second on the team in rebounds (9.6) and first in blocks (1.2) and field-goal percentage (56.3 percent). Losing Thompson and forcing Love and Channing Frye to defend opposing centers for 48 minutes would be a nightmare.

"Whatever I got to do for our team to be successful that’s what I’ll do," Thompson told Bleacher Report. "If I got to roll every day and have 0 points and 15 rebounds, and we win championships, that’s fine with me."