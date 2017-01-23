Jose De Leon to Rays: Latest Trade Details and Scouting Report

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed pitcher Jose De Leon from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for infielder Logan Forsythe, the team announced Monday.



"We are very excited to add Jose De Leon to the Rays organization" Rays senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager Erik Neander said in a press release, per Fox Sports. "He's a talented starting pitching prospect who can soon become a key member of our major league rotation."

De Leon, 24, made four starts for the Dodgers last season, finishing 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings pitched.

He also made 16 starts last year for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, going 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.

Aaron Gleeman of Baseball Prospectus offered the following assessment of De Leon:

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports has heard positive things about the young pitcher as well:

MLB.com, meanwhile, ranked De Leon as the No. 33 prospect in baseball: "He has gone from an unknown to a potential No. 2 starter in two years, and he may not need much more time in the minors."

While the Dodgers have a surplus of young arms, De Leon may have the opportunity to start for Tampa Bay at some point in 2017. He now becomes one of the team's top young prospects and, along with right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell, gives the organization two top-40 pitching prospects.

The Rays rotation seems to be set, however, with Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi, Alex Cobb, Blake Snell and Matt Andriese as the likely starters, while Erasmo Ramirez and Chase Whitley would appear to be next in line. If De Leon is to crack the rotation this season, he'll have plenty of competition to overcome.