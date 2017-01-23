    NBADownload App

    Steve Kerr Comments on Players Voting on NBA All-Star Game Rosters

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 13: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on as his team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on December 13, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not happy with the way NBA players used their votes for the All-Star Game.

    He gave his thoughts on the situation Monday, per Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com:

     

    This was the first time players and media voted along with fans to determine the All-Star starters, but there were some questionable choices, per NBA.com.

    Among the most bizarre examples, No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons received three votes despite not having played a single minute this season because of a foot injury.

    Also, Brice Johnson and Mo Williams received three combined votes despite not having stepped on the floor in 2016-17.

    Kerr might be more upset with the top of the ballots, however, as only one Warrior—Kevin Durant—finished in a starting spot at his position. Two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry landed third among Western Conference guards behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the players' vote, though he will start the All-Star Game by virtue of the fan-vote tiebreaker.

    Klay Thompson was eighth among guards in the West, and Draymond Green was ninth among frontcourt players.

    Bleacher Report's Howard Beck provided his thoughts on the players' votes:

    Votes from players and media were each worth 25 percent of the final tally, while the fan vote accounted for 50 percent.

