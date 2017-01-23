Steve Kerr Comments on Players Voting on NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not happy with the way NBA players used their votes for the All-Star Game.

He gave his thoughts on the situation Monday, per Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com:

This was the first time players and media voted along with fans to determine the All-Star starters, but there were some questionable choices, per NBA.com.

Among the most bizarre examples, No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons received three votes despite not having played a single minute this season because of a foot injury.

Also, Brice Johnson and Mo Williams received three combined votes despite not having stepped on the floor in 2016-17.

Kerr might be more upset with the top of the ballots, however, as only one Warrior—Kevin Durant—finished in a starting spot at his position. Two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry landed third among Western Conference guards behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the players' vote, though he will start the All-Star Game by virtue of the fan-vote tiebreaker.

Klay Thompson was eighth among guards in the West, and Draymond Green was ninth among frontcourt players.

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck provided his thoughts on the players' votes:

Votes from players and media were each worth 25 percent of the final tally, while the fan vote accounted for 50 percent.