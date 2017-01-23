Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for the services of rising Benfica star Victor Lindelof, as Antonio Conte attempts to beat Jose Mourinho to the signature of the prized defender.

John Cross of the Mirror reported Mourinho has been negotiating a £38 million deal to capture the 22-year-old in the summer, but Conte has now set his sights on stealing the prodigy. Conte wants to reinforce his defence with a quality centre-back, and filling the position is now his primary concern. Chelsea's interest could force United to move fast, and Inter Milan are also monitoring events.

Lindelof's reputation and stock have risen in the past 12 months, and he is ideally suited to the rigours of life in the Premier League. The defender is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but he also possesses a power game both Mourinho and Conte appreciate.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images

The young Swede already has European competition experience, appearing six times in the UEFA Champions League this term—according to WhoScored.com—and making 17 starts in the Portuguese top flight.

The player has been a crucial element in his team's campaign this season, and Benfica will not let him depart the club unless they receive their maximum valuation.

Here is Lindelof in action:

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe has lauded the Sweden international star:

Chelsea are also monitoring Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo, per Cross, as Conte expands his options across the defence. The 23-year-old would also cost a premium, and he is valued at £35 million by his club.

Conte would be able to significantly upgrade his defence with the Benfica pairing. Lindelof would make David Luiz the perfect partner, as John Terry and Gary Cahill are moved aside.



Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Semedo is the archetypal modern wing-back and can add value in attack as well as carrying out defensive duties.

However, the two players would cost a combined fee of £73 million, but the incredible prices have become part and parcel of the European game. If a team wants the best upcoming talent in their squad, they have no choice but to pay top dollar in a volatile marketplace.

