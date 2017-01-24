Inside the Window: Why Dimitri Payet Will Get Marseille Move

1 of 6

Joel Ryan/Associated Press

There is one man dominating the January transfer window, but the saga surrounding Dimitri Payet will eventually end—we promise.

Marseille have now had three bids rejected for the West Ham United midfielder, but the deal is not dead yet as another offer will soon be on the table.

Inside the Window is the B/R column that goes behind the curtain to reveal the deals that are being worked on ahead of deadline day.

Here, the focus falls on Payet, as well as the search for a new goalkeeper at Chelsea and a big decision for Andros Townsend.

We also look at potential areas of strengthening for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.