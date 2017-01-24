Inside the Window: Why Dimitri Payet Will Get Marseille Move
There is one man dominating the January transfer window, but the saga surrounding Dimitri Payet will eventually end—we promise.
Marseille have now had three bids rejected for the West Ham United midfielder, but the deal is not dead yet as another offer will soon be on the table.
Here, the focus falls on Payet, as well as the search for a new goalkeeper at Chelsea and a big decision for Andros Townsend.
We also look at potential areas of strengthening for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
Marseille Confident over Payet Deal
Marseille are going to make another bid for Dimitri Payet, as they remain convinced he will leave West Ham this month.
Their latest offer of £22.5 million was rejected by the London club, but it seems a matter of time before a deal is agreed—and the next bid is likely to arrive in the coming days.
West Ham have been holding out for £30 million but are likely to accept under that amount, as it is apparent Payet has no intention of playing for them again.
In fact, the France international may not even be welcome if he did have a change of heart; I'm told that first-team players would now rather he did not return.
Marseille are so sure that they will land Payet that a four-and-a-half year contract is already believed to have been drafted.
In the event that no transfer fee can be agreed before deadline day, B/R sources have suggested it could even become an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent agreement to be arranged for the summer.
Chelsea's Tall Order for New 'Keeper
Chelsea are being particular about the traits of any new goalkeeper they may sign in this window.
They are looking for a new back-up for Thibaut Courtois, as Asmir Begovic wants to join Bournemouth.
I am told that one of the top necessities for their new man between the sticks would be that he measures up at 6'4" or taller.
That would play well into their interest in Tim Krul, who is on loan at Ajax from Newcastle United. The Netherlands international meets the height criteria and also has the top-level experience that Chelsea feel is crucial.
Begovic has been told he will only be allowed to join the Cherries once a replacement has been found.
He was happy to join Chelsea in the knowledge Courtois was the first-choice 'keeper, but he felt he would get the opportunity to make his own case for the position during the season.
Andros Townsend Up for Grabs
Andros Townsend only joined Crystal Palace in July, but he already needs to find a new club.
He was signed by former manager Alan Pardew and hoped for an exciting role with the Eagles. However, new boss Sam Allardyce has decided he is not going to fit into the plans.
Former club Newcastle United are now heading the queue to sign Townsend and that comes as no surprise, given that he was involved in six goals from 13 Premier League appearances for them last season.
His form has not been as good since moving to Selhurst Park, and Newcastle now want to agree a loan deal.
They hope Palace will see the advantage in him recapturing top form in the remainder of this season so that his value rises ahead of a permanent transfer in the summer.
Palace Plan Defensive Overhaul
Sam Allardyce is looking to complete an overhaul of his defence, with no man safe from the chop.
The Crystal Palace manager is making his mark with a move to sign Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland and hopes to have another new full-back through the door soon.
Further than that, though, it seems Allardyce feels a need to strengthen the heart of the back line as well.
Palace already have Scott Dann, James Tomkins and Damien Delaney as centre-back options, but I'm told he will look to sign one more this month—and then another at the end of the season.
Christopher Samba and Lamine Kone have both been considered so far. Kone is likely to prove too expensive but Samba, currently at Panathinaikos, is possible.
Palace only conceded 51 goals in the league last term, but they have already shipped 41 this campaign, and Allardyce is concerned about a relegation fight.
Spurs to Give Up on Janssen?
Arsenal will be quietly pleased with the way Vincent Janssen's Tottenham career has failed to take off.
The Gunners had scouts tracking him at AZ Alkmaar last season, where he scored 27 goals from 34 Eredivisie matches.
I'm told Arsenal seriously considered signing him but decided against it late on, and that's when Tottenham went on to agree an £18.5 million switch.
It is fair to say things have not gone to plan for Janssen at White Hart Lane. He has three goals from 23 outings in all competitions for Spurs, and the club are now wondering whether they need to sign another forward.
It would be a severe blow to Janssen's confidence if that was the case, but I have been told we should not rule out the prospect of Tottenham making a late addition to their front line.
Clubs around Europe have been sounding out Spurs over whether Janssen could become available on loan.
