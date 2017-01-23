    FC BarcelonaDownload App

    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Samuel Umtiti and Yerry Mina

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has said he rejected a summer transfer to the Premier League to join Arsenal or Chelsea, opting for a switch to the Camp Nou to play his football.

    Umtiti told French outlet Canal+ (h/t Jack Otway of the Express) he could have moved from Lyon to English football, but the chance to join the Catalan superclub was too good to turn down.

    The player said:

    It was always a dream for me to play here [at Barca].

    I must be the happiest man in the world. There was another club other than Barca, there were English clubs too. 

    I could have earned a lot more money, but I wasn't interested. For me, it was Barcelona and not another team.

    Umtiti's career has started impressively at Barca, with the team winning all 10 games he has played for the club in La Liga, according to Albert Roche of Sport.

    Roche wrote: "In the nine games in which Umtiti has not played, Barcelona have won just twice. The seven games in the league which have seen Barca drop points have all come with Umtiti absent. He's become an authentic talisman for Luis Enrique. After years and years looking for a new central defender, it seems that Barca have finally found the ideal partner for Gerard Pique."

    Here is the player in action:

    In other news, Barca are keeping a close eye on defensive target Yerry Mina and have watched him train for Palmeiras.

    Mundo Deportivo (h/t Andrew Richardson of The Sun) reported the club have sent technical director Pep Segura to Brazil to run the rule over the 22-year-old as they prepare to entice the centre-back.

    Senior technical director Roberto Fernandez will make the final decision on the player's potential £7.8 million switch to La Liga, per Mundo Deportivo. Barca are reported to have a "first-option agreement" in place, but if they choose to defer his signature at present, his fee will rise to £8.7 million in 2018 and plateau at £13.8 million the following season.

    Mina is an outstanding prospect and has proved his potential on the Brazilian football scene.

    He has developed into one of the burgeoning defensive talents in South America, and Barca would be grabbing themselves a bargain if they moved sooner rather than later.

    The player could provide vital cover if he arrives at the Camp Nou, but there is a strong chance he would develop quicker if he moved on loan to another club in Spain or Europe. 

