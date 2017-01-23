Michigan Football Announces Trip to Rome for Education, Spring Drills

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found another way to take his team on the road during the offseason.

The Wolverines announced Monday the football team will travel to Rome in April for three of its 15 spring football practices.

Harbaugh provided a statement:

We were looking to provide our student-athletes with a great educational, cultural and international football experience. I am excited that our student-athletes will be able to take advantage of this amazing educational opportunity, be exposed to another culture, and be ambassadors for the United States and the University of Michigan during our visit to Rome.

The move comes after a majority of schools from Power Five conferences voted to ban off-campus practices during a vacation period. Many questioned the timing of the decision after Harbaugh ventured into SEC territory and held a handful of practices at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, last spring.

"The rule didn't get proposed until after we took the football team down to Florida for spring break," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said last Friday, per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman. "So I think you can read into that as you will."

The Detroit Free Press' Mark Snyder wrote that Michigan's practices in Rome would circumvent the new rules since the trip would occur after the school's winter exams, which end April 27.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman tweeted that Harbaugh will never stop looking for ways to work around NCAA bylaws:

ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg is already excited at the possibility of Harbaugh going abroad:

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman thinks taking the Wolverines to Italy will provide the players with benefits they couldn't earn by practicing in Ann Arbor:

Overseas trips are more common in college basketball. The Wolverines men's team most recently traveled to Europe ahead of the 2014-15 campaign. The women's team also visited France and Italy in August 2013.

Since Harbaugh took over coaching duties in December 2014, he has wasted little time pushing the boundaries of traditional recruiting.

He has orchestrated satellite camps throughout the country during the offseason that were banned by the NCAA for a short time before getting the stamp of approval.

For Michigan's 2016 signing day, the Wolverines partnered with The Players' Tribune to live-stream the event. Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady were among those in attendance.

Michigan's Rome practices will only bring additional scrutiny to Harbaugh's tactics, and based on recent history, it's only a matter of time before the NCAA or Power Five conferences rewrite recruiting rules in response.