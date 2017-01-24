NFL1000: Reviewing Conference Championship Games
NFL1000: Reviewing Conference Championship Games
If there’s one thing that was accomplished in the NFC Championship Game, it was a coronation for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
The most prolific and consistent quarterback throughout the year, Ryan was at the top of his game against a depleted and occasionally confused Packers defense, completing 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Ryan showed why he’s become the perfect quarterback for Kyle Shanahan’s offense by displaying great functional mobility—not only on his 14-yard touchdown run in the first half, but also on several plays in which he was flushed out of the pocket.
With Ryan on point, Julio Jones as dominant as he’s ever been and Shanahan’s multiplicity in play-calling at its peak, the Falcons have proven time and again that they’re capable of matching any team point-for-point, and they’ll give New England’s excellent defense a stern test in the Super Bowl.
The NFC Championship Game also marked the end of the 2016 season for Aaron Rodgers, and the tipping point for a great half-season in which he frequently transcended the travails of the players around him to throw the ball as well as he ever had. But with his pass protection breaking down and his receivers dropping pass after pass, there was no way Rodgers was going to keep up with Ryan.
It’s become clear that the Packers are going to have to open up the design of their offense if they’re to get back to a Super Bowl, but they’ll also have to deal with some clear personnel holes on both sides of the ball. The 44-21 loss was an expensive education in that regard.
On the AFC side of things, the Steelers’ only hope in the conference championship against the Patriots was Ben Roethlisberger returning to form and turning his performances around from a shaky last two months. It didn’t happen. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 314 yards but had just one touchdown and an interception to match. Since the beginning of December, Roethlisberger has thrown nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and considering the level of free rein Tom Brady was given by Pittsburgh’s pliable zone defense, there was no way that was going to work.
The last time the Patriots and Steelers played, it was Week 7, and New England won with a strong running game. So, of course, this time was all about the aerial attack—Brady throttled the Steelers, making former 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Bills castoff Chris Hogan a star in the process. Hogan caught all three of the deep passes thrown to him for 74 yards and two touchdowns. No receiver was better with the deep stuff than Hogan in either conference championship game.
How will the matchups look between the Patriots and Falcons in Super Bowl LI? Our NFL1000 scouts will be discussing this quite a bit over the next two weeks, but one thing’s a near-certainty—whatever the spread is, take the over.
Part of Bleacher Report's NFL1000 player-rating methodology is the ability to look at our grades from week to week (as you, dear reader, can) and suss out which patterns are turning into trends and which are flukes in the relatively small sample size of an NFL season.
There are many ways to dissect and learn from what the NFL presents on the field every week, and the NFL1000 goes as deep as any to tell you just what's going on out there.
With a 17-person crew of experienced evaluators, we'll comb through the game tape each week to bring you concise, clear evaluations of every player in the NFL. We'll tell you which rookies are rising and which undrafted players are coming out of nowhere to make an impact. We'll tell you which players are rising and falling in performance and why.
There is no predetermined narrative with these grades. No mysterious "clutch factor." No tweaked-out quarterback ratings that defy explanation. Our grades are based on pure scouting—and lots of it. We grade the key criteria for each position based on a series of attributes and add in a score for positional importance.
In the case of a tie, our scouts ask, "Which player would I want on my team?" and adjust accordingly.
Is it a subjective process? Of course—that's what scouting is, and as we like to say, ties are no fun.
Each player is evaluated and graded by our crack team of scouts, who possess more than 100 combined years of experience in playing, front-office work, coaching and media. Cian Fahey, John Middlekauff, Marcus Mosher, Mark Schofield, Duke Manyweather, Ethan Young, Joe Goodberry, Justis Mosqueda, Charles McDonald, Zach Kruse, Derrik Klassen, Jerod Brown, Ian Wharton, Kyle Posey, Mark Bullock, Chuck Zodda and Doug Farrar have watched tape for months to bring you these grades based on the game action every week.
Here are the NFL1000 player grades for the conference championship round of the 2016 NFL season.
Methodology
The NFL1000 scouts were given a series of important attributes to grade for every player in their positional reviews. Using a grading scale starting at zero and going up to anywhere from 10 to 40 based on the position and the attribute, our scouts have graded each player based on their own expertise and countless hours of tape review over the years.
Doug Farrar: Lead scout
Cian Fahey: Quarterbacks
John Middlekauff: Running backs/fullbacks
Marcus Mosher: Wide receivers/tight ends
Mark Schofield: Wide receivers/tight ends
Duke Manyweather: Offensive tackles
Ethan Young: Offensive guards/centers
Joe Goodberry: AFC defensive ends
Justis Mosqueda: NFC defensive ends
Charles McDonald: Defensive tackles
Zach Kruse: 3-4 outside linebackers
Derrik Klassen: 4-3 outside linebackers
Jerod Brown: Inside linebackers
Kyle Posey: Cornerbacks
Ian Wharton: Cornerbacks
Mark Bullock: Safeties
Chuck Zodda: Special teams
Every NFL player with snaps in offensive and defensive roles is observed and graded based on a multitiered process that marks specific attributes per position. As we're combing through All-22 footage to assess each performance, there are additional factors to consider.
We adjust for opponent based on the obvious notion that the cornerback we're grading is doing a better job if he's shutting down Antonio Brown than if he's negating the efforts of a seventh-round rookie receiver.
We also adjust for players with multiple responsibilities in the course of a game and over the course of time. Think of guys like Mike Daniels and Michael Bennett on the defensive line—how they seamlessly switch from gap to gap. Or how cornerbacks such as Chris Harris Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu dominate outside and in the slot. Or how receivers such as Doug Baldwin and Larry Fitzgerald bedevil those cornerbacks from multiple field positions.
That's more important than ever in today's NFL, and we pay attention to it.
We do not adjust for injuries. If a player is underperforming because of an injury, that's part of his performance, fair or unfair, and it needs to be graded accordingly.
Grading any player is a subjective process, but with a series of attributes per position and a specific direction as to what to grade and how, we work to make it as definitive as possible.
Top 25 Overall from Conference Championships
Some less-heralded players excelled for their teams in the conference championship round, and few did better than Patriots cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe. Butler put the clamps on Antonio Brown, limiting him to just 13 yards in man coverage according to our scouts' self charting, and Rowe was responsible for dealing with Pittsburgh’s other deep receivers. They were helped to a degree by Ben Roethlisberger’s inaccuracy, but it’s no mistake that Butler and Rowe are our highest-graded cornerbacks this week.
Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has had an up-and-down season, but he was outstanding against the Packers, allowing just one hit and two hurries in 40 passing snaps. But the best outside pass protectors of the day were on New England’s side—Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon combined for one total pressure in 86 passing snaps, and Cannon didn’t allow any heat on Tom Brady at all. Cannon and Solder will be severely tested by Atlanta’s outside pass rush in Super Bowl LI, but they’re up to the task.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|NFL1000 Score
|1
|Tom Brady
|QB
|NE
|82
|2
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|ATL
|81
|3
|Julio Jones
|WR
|ATL
|80
|4
|Marcus Cannon
|RT
|NE
|78
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|78
|6
|Jake Matthews
|LT
|ATL
|78
|7
|Shaq Mason
|OG
|NE
|78
|8
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|GB
|77
|9
|Nate Solder
|LT
|NE
|77
|10
|Eric Rowe
|CB
|NE
|76
|11
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|NE
|76
|12
|Bryan Bulaga
|RT
|GB
|76
|13
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|NE
|76
|14
|Morgan Burnett
|SS
|GB
|75
|15
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|GB
|75
|16
|Ryan Schraeder
|RT
|ATL
|75
|17
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|ATL
|74
|18
|Marcus Gilbert
|RT
|PIT
|74
|19
|LeGarrette Blount
|RB
|NE
|74
|20
|Aaron Ripkowski
|FB
|GB
|74
|21
|Alejandro Villanueva
|LT
|PIT
|74
|22
|Patrick DiMarco
|FB
|ATL
|74
|23
|Deion Jones
|ILB
|ATL
|73
|24
|Ricardo Allen
|FS
|ATL
|73
|25
|David Andrews
|C
|NE
|73
Quarterbacks
- None
Matt Ryan was mostly excellent as the Falcons raced out to a 24-0 lead over the Packers in the first half. Ryan consistently made plays against pressure and added in a long touchdown run despite his receivers dropping three passes that they should have caught.
However, Ryan threw two interceptable passes on the same drive at the end of the second quarter. Neither play was taken advantage of by the Packers defense, allowing Ryan to connect with Julio Jones on a back-shoulder throw for a touchdown. Ryan opened the third quarter with a short throw to Jones after play action; Jones ran the ball in for the long touchdown and essentially ended the game.
Aaron Rodgers played well through the first half. Besides missing a blitz-beater when he threw to the flat instead of inside the numbers, Rodgers wasn't the reason for his offense's lack of production. He repeatedly threw the ball accurately on the opening drive to set up a field-goal attempt that Mason Crosby missed. He performed similarly on the second drive before Aaron Ripkowski fumbled the ball away.
The Packers were forced into a Hail Mary situation with two minutes left in the first half after a Jordy Nelson drop and a sack when the team's center was destroyed. Rodgers threw a pick as he heaved the ball downfield out of desperation. To open the second half, Rodgers hit Jared Cook with two accurate passes; Cook dropped both, leading to a Packers punt. When Jones ran in a long touchdown on the next drive, garbage time took over.
The Steelers-Patriots matchup was all about Tom Brady. Brady carried out his typical carving exercise against Mike Tomlin's defense. The Steelers got some early pressure by relying on three-man rushes, but Brady quickly adjusted and was able to repeatedly pick apart the zone coverages that the Steelers relied on.
Chris Hogan was his favorite target throughout. Hogan caught a touchdown down the right seam when Brady moved the deep safety with his eyes. Then, Mike Mitchell bought hard on a flea-flicker to leave the receiver wide-open for another touchdown before the end of the half.
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense couldn't keep pace once Le'Veon Bell went out. Roethlisberger's ball placement was consistently off, and his receivers weren't good enough to make the necessary adjustments at the catch point.
Grading Scale
Acc: Accuracy (Graded out of 25)
Arm: Arm Strength (Graded out of 25)
Press: Pressure/Run Threat (Graded out of 20; pressure weighted at 15, run threat at 5)
Dec: Decision-Making (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Acc
|Arm
|Press
|Dec
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Tom Brady
|NE
|21
|20
|15
|16
|10
|82
|2
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|22
|21
|15
|13
|10
|81
|3
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|18
|21
|15
|14
|10
|78
|4
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|15
|19
|15
|14
|10
|73
Running Backs
- Le'Veon Bell—injury
Championship weekend was not the finest moment for NFL running backs. The top graded runner in NFL1000, Le’Veon Bell, hurt his groin and played only 11 snaps. It was evident in Bell’s six carries that it was going to be tough sledding for him because the Patriots defense was flying around and gang-tackling.
While it was a massive loss for Pittsburgh, it probably would not have changed the outcome of the game. DeAngelo Williams did a valiant job replacing him, but the Steelers were just outclassed in the game. Without Bell, New England was able to focus its defense on Antonio Brown and make sure the star wide receiver didn't take over.
LeGarrette Blount helped the Patriots control the clock in the second half with a big lead, playing strong in between the tackles. He also caught a ball out of the backfield, which is rare for him and added to his good season heading into free agency.
The Falcons' two star running backs might be the most dynamic pass-receiving duo in the NFL. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for seven catches and a touchdown Sunday. Their speed and ability to beat linebackers and safeties in man-to-man coverage was a major mismatch for the Falcons. The duo's ability to do everything will make for a great Super Bowl chess match with Bill Belichick and his defense.
The Packers' run game was not a major part of their game plan Sunday. Ty Montgomery only had three carries and was never able to get going. Christine Michael had six carries but struggled to find any daylight. The Packers were down big early and had no choice but to attempt to throw—the problem was the Falcons were just on a different level.
Grading Scale
In: Inside Running (Graded out of 25)
Out: Outside Running (Graded out of 25)
Rec: Receiving (Graded out of 20)
Blk: Blocking (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|In
|Out
|Rec
|Blk
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|17
|17
|18
|16
|6
|74
|2
|LeGarrette Blount
|NE
|19
|17
|16
|16
|6
|74
|3
|DeAngelo Williams
|PIT
|17
|15
|17
|17
|6
|72
|4
|Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|16
|17
|17
|16
|6
|72
|5
|Ty Montgomery
|GB
|17
|15
|16
|16
|6
|70
|6
|Christine Michael
|GB
|15
|15
|16
|16
|6
|68
|7
|Dion Lewis
|NE
|16
|15
|16
|15
|6
|68
|8
|James White
|NE
|15
|14
|16
|15
|6
|66
Fullbacks
- None
While Aaron Ripkowski had an excellent season, Sunday will be a day he might want to forget. With the Packers down 10-0, he fumbled on a big run that ultimately led to a Falcons touchdown. Ripkowski has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the NFL, but the fumble on Sunday was a backbreaker for Green Bay. He was still active in the passing game with a couple of catches and was excellent as always in pass protection. But the fumble basically ended Green Bay’s chances in the second quarter.
Patrick DiMarco was solid as always for Atlanta. Although he doesn’t get the ball much on offense, he had an explosive 31-yard catch.
James Develin was solid again in another big win for New England. He played 25 snaps and was physical all game long as a lead blocker. With Le'Veon Bell going out early, Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix was limited in his role on offense. In limited reps, he was average as a lead blocker. The Patriots defenders were much more physical downhill and made it difficult on the Pittsburgh run game.
Grading Scale
Blk: Blocking (Graded out of 50)
Run: Running (Graded out of 25)
Rec: Receiving (Graded out of 15)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Blk
|Run
|Rec
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Aaron Ripkowski
|GB
|44
|16
|10
|4
|74
|2
|Patrick DiMarco
|ATL
|44
|15
|11
|4
|74
|3
|James Develin
|NE
|43
|14
|10
|4
|71
|4
|Roosevelt Nix
|PIT
|42
|15
|8
|4
|69
Wide Receivers
- Michael Floyd—inactive
- Matthew Slater—insufficient snaps
- Demarcus Ayers—insufficient snaps
- Markus Wheaton—injury
After battling through multiple lower body injuries, Julio Jones had one of his best games of the season. Jones did everything versus the Packers, making unbelievable catches across the middle, fantastic plays after the catch and an incredible toe-tapping touchdown in the end zone. Jones' performance this week and throughout the season is a major reason why the Falcons will be playing in the Super Bowl in two weeks.
Second receiver Mohamed Sanu had his way with the Packers defensive backs. Sanu was able to get open with ease on nearly any type of route. Sanu also had one of the more impressive plays of the day: a one-handed touchdown catch on the first drive of the game.
After battling broken ribs, Jordy Nelson returned to action. Nelson still lacks explosiveness, and his hands can be questionable at times, but he is Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 weapon. The rest of the Green Bay receivers left a lot to be desired. Davante Adams had a hard time separating after his ankle injury. Randall Cobb had the best day of the group, but the entire unit struggled all game long.
In the AFC Championship Game, the story was the duo of Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. Edelman ran great routes throughout the night, including an impressive deep pivot route for a touchdown in the second half as the Patriots started to pull away.
Hogan matched the numbers that Jones put up in the earlier game, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a well-designed route combination where he was left open on a seam route as the coverage rotated to a vertical route on the outside from Danny Amendola. Hogan's second score came on a flea-flicker when the free safety bought the run fake, allowing Hogan to get loose deep in the secondary. Both Edelman and Hogan dropped a few passes, which depressed their numbers a bit.
For Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown was held largely in check by a coverage scheme that gave Malcolm Butler some dedicated safety help over the top, but Brown did have some underneath catches that allowed him to show his ability after the reception.
Grading Scale
Route: Route Running (Graded out of 25)
Hands: Hands (Graded out of 25)
YAC: Yards After Catch (Graded out of 20)
Blk: Blocking (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Route
|Hands
|YAC
|Blk
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|21
|19
|18
|13
|9
|80
|2
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|21
|19
|15
|12
|9
|76
|3
|Chris Hogan
|NE
|20
|19
|15
|13
|9
|76
|4
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|18
|17
|15
|11
|9
|70
|5
|Mohamed Sanu
|ATL
|20
|18
|13
|11
|9
|71
|6
|Jordy Nelson
|GB
|18
|18
|13
|11
|9
|69
|7
|Taylor Gabriel
|ATL
|17
|17
|15
|10
|9
|68
|8
|Antonio Brown
|PIT
|18
|18
|13
|10
|9
|68
|9
|Eli Rogers
|PIT
|19
|17
|12
|11
|9
|68
|10
|Davante Adams
|GB
|15
|16
|13
|10
|9
|63
|11
|Geronimo Allison
|GB
|14
|14
|13
|10
|9
|60
|12
|Danny Amendola
|NE
|14
|14
|12
|11
|9
|60
|13
|Malcolm Mitchell
|NE
|13
|13
|10
|12
|9
|57
|14
|Cobi Hamilton
|PIT
|13
|13
|10
|12
|9
|57
|15
|Sammie Coates
|PIT
|15
|12
|10
|11
|9
|57
|16
|Darrius Heyward-Bey
|PIT
|12
|12
|10
|10
|9
|53
|17
|Justin Hardy
|ATL
|11
|12
|10
|10
|9
|52
|18
|Aldrick Robinson
|ATL
|10
|10
|10
|11
|9
|50
|19
|Jeff Janis
|GB
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9
|49
Tight Ends
- Jacob Tamme—injury
- Rob Gronkowski—injury
- Ladarius Green—injury
- Matt Lengel—insufficient snaps
- Xavier Grimble—insufficient snaps
In the NFC, there wasn't one tight end who stood out. Levine Toilolo and Austin Hooper were secondary options in the Atlanta offense. For Green Bay, Jared Cook caught a touchdown, but it was a rough day for the Packers tight end. Cook struggled to get open, and when he did, he dropped multiple passes, one on third down. Cook is talented but inconsistent, and he's a big reason why the Packers offense was so up-and-down all year.
On Sunday night, Jesse James was one of the brighter spots for the Steelers offense, as the tight end caught five passes for 48 yards. James looked to have a touchdown late in the first half that would have cut the Steelers' deficit to five, but the review showed he was stopped short of the goal line. The Patriots then held the Steelers to a field goal that set the tone for the rest of the game. James did have a drop later in the contest.
For the Patriots, Martellus Bennett caught all five of his targets for 32 yards and was a solid blocker on the night, including in pass protection on some big plays, like the flea-flicker from Tom Brady to Chris Hogan for a touchdown.
Grading Scale
Route: Route Running (Graded out of 20)
Hands: Hands (Graded out of 25)
YAC: Yards After Catch (Graded out of 20)
Blk: Blocking (Graded out of 25)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Route
|Hands
|YAC
|Blk
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Levine Toilolo
|ATL
|13
|15
|12
|19
|6
|65
|2
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|14
|15
|12
|18
|6
|65
|3
|Jared Cook
|GB
|14
|15
|13
|17
|6
|65
|4
|Jesse James
|PIT
|14
|16
|10
|19
|6
|65
|5
|Martellus Bennett
|NE
|13
|15
|10
|19
|6
|63
|6
|Richard Rodgers
|GB
|10
|12
|10
|17
|6
|55
|7
|David Johnson
|PIT
|10
|12
|10
|16
|6
|54
Left Tackles
- None
NFL1000's top performer at left tackle for Championship Game Weekend was Atlanta's Jake Matthews. Matthews was instrumental in protecting Matt Ryan's blind side, as the Falcons shredded Green Bay's defense for 493 total yards of offense. Matthews surrendered two pressures and a quarterback hit in 71 total plays and made some impactful blocks at the point of attack in the running game.
Matthews has had a good season, and he saved one of his best performances for when his team needed it most. Atlanta will be counting on Matthews to have another outstanding performance when the Falcons take on New England in Super Bowl LI.
Claiming our No. 2 ranking was New England's Nate Solder. Solder was solid in all aspects of the game and kept the ageless James Harrison in check for the most part. Solder gave up only one pressure in 73 snaps. What stood out about Solder's performance was his effort toward finishing, both in pass protection and in the running game.
Grading Scale
Pass: Pass Protection (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Blocking (Graded out of 25)
Power: Power (Graded out of 20)
Agl: Agility (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pass
|Run
|Power
|Agl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Jake Matthews
|ATL
|20
|20
|15
|15
|8
|78
|2
|Nate Solder
|NE
|20
|19
|16
|14
|8
|77
|3
|David Bakhtiari
|GB
|19
|17
|15
|16
|8
|75
|4
|Alejandro Villanueva
|PIT
|19
|18
|14
|15
|8
|74
Right Tackles
- None
New England's Marcus Cannon was our top right tackle for Championship Game Weekend. Cannon showed tremendous patience in pass protection yet picked his spots to be aggressive and finish. He showed great mental processing to immediately decipher and be in position to take away Pittsburgh's blitz and defensive line stunt package. As we mentioned last week, Cannon tied with Kansas City's Mitchell Schwartz as second-team All-Pro.
Green Bay's Bryan Bulaga was our second-ranked right tackle of the week. There were not many positives for the Packers offensive line as it faced an active Atlanta defense, but Bulaga provided solid pass protection and went head-to-head with Vic Beasley for most of the game. The Packers were in an obvious passing situation early in the game, and Bulaga did not give up a sack in 63 snaps.
Grading Scale
Pass: Pass Protection (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Blocking (Graded out of 25)
Power: Power (Graded out of 20)
Agl: Agility (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pass
|Run
|Power
|Agl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Marcus Cannon
|NE
|20
|20
|16
|15
|7
|78
|2
|Bryan Bulaga
|GB
|19
|19
|16
|15
|7
|76
|3
|Ryan Schraeder
|ATL
|21
|18
|15
|14
|7
|75
|4
|Marcus Gilbert
|PIT
|19
|18
|15
|15
|7
|74
Offensive Guards
- None
The story of the week in interior offensive line play had to be the dominance in pass protection for the Patriots front. Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Marcus Cannon all had nearly perfect games in pass protection, with the entire OL group giving up only four pressures all game from NFL1000 OLine scout Ethan Young's self charting. The impact of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is spoken of a lot, but he has made this underrated group a strong and cohesive unit up front.
Grading Scale
Pass: Pass Protection (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Blocking (Graded out of 25)
Power: Power (Graded out of 20)
Agl: Agility (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pass
|Run
|Power
|Agl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Shaq Mason
|NE
|19
|18
|18
|16
|7
|78
|2
|David DeCastro
|PIT
|18
|16
|16
|16
|7
|73
|3
|T.J. Lang
|GB
|17
|16
|17
|15
|7
|72
|4
|Ramon Foster
|PIT
|19
|15
|17
|14
|7
|72
|5
|Chris Chester
|ATL
|17
|16
|17
|14
|7
|71
|6
|Lane Taylor
|GB
|16
|14
|15
|16
|7
|68
|7
|Andy Levitre
|ATL
|16
|15
|16
|14
|7
|68
|8
|Joe Thuney
|NE
|16
|14
|15
|16
|7
|68
|9
|Don Barclay
|GB
|15
|13
|15
|15
|7
|65
|10
|Jason Spriggs
|GB
|14
|14
|13
|15
|7
|63
Centers
- None
It was a pretty uninspiring week in center play, as teams largely struggled to establish the run and relied on the passing game. David Andrews responded to that the best out of the four centers. It was interesting to see such an average week, as this group of remaining centers has had a good season overall.
Grading Scale:
Pass: Pass Protection (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Blocking (Graded out of 25)
Power: Power (Graded out of 20)
Agl: Agility (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pass
|Run
|Power
|Agl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|David Andrews
|NE
|19
|16
|18
|14
|6
|73
|2
|Alex Mack
|ATL
|17
|15
|16
|16
|6
|70
|3
|Maurkice Pouncey
|PIT
|16
|15
|16
|15
|6
|68
|4
|Corey Linsley
|GB
|16
|14
|16
|14
|6
|66
3-4 Defensive Ends
- None
The Steelers' game plan to rush only three or four and drop everyone else into coverage bit them, as the Patriots had no issues with Stephon Tuitt and the rest of the Pittsburgh front. The Steelers will need to figure out what they want to do and what type of rotation they want. Tuitt, Javon Hargrave and Cameron Heyward should be a formidable inside pass-rushing trio, but can they add pieces to help on the edge?
Grading Scale
Snap: Snap Explosion (Graded out of 15)
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 30)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Snap
|Rush
|Run
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Mike Daniels
|GB
|13
|17
|21
|14
|7
|72
|2
|Stephon Tuitt
|PIT
|12
|12
|20
|15
|7
|66
|3
|Dean Lowry
|GB
|11
|16
|19
|13
|7
|66
|4
|L.T. Walton
|PIT
|11
|12
|19
|14
|7
|63
|5
|Ricardo Mathews
|PIT
|10
|12
|17
|12
|7
|58
4-3 Defensive Ends
- None
One issue that has hurt the Patriots all season is their lack of a consistent pass rush, and it was evident again this past week. The mix of Trey Flowers, Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long leave the Pats vulnerable. Their ability to apply pressure on Matt Ryan in the Super Bowl will be a big topic.
Grading Scale
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 25)
Snap: Snap Explosion (Graded out of 20)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rush
|Run
|Snap
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Trey Flowers
|NE
|19
|16
|13
|14
|8
|70
|2
|Vic Beasley
|ATL
|20
|13
|14
|14
|8
|69
|3
|Brooks Reed
|ATL
|19
|13
|14
|14
|8
|68
|4
|Dwight Freeney
|ATL
|19
|12
|14
|14
|8
|67
|5
|Jabaal Sheard
|NE
|18
|15
|13
|13
|8
|67
|6
|Chris Long
|NE
|19
|12
|13
|12
|8
|64
Defensive Tackles
- Ben Garland—insufficient snaps
Kenny Clark had a dominating performance against the run in Green Bay's loss to Atlanta. He held his own against Pro Bowl center Alex Mack more often than not and made running between the tackles difficult for Atlanta. Javon Hargrave was another rookie who had a strong performance in a playoff loss. He controlled the line of scrimmage versus the run and had a ridiculous sack where he rag-dolled Joe Thuney on his way to Tom Brady.
Atlanta's Ra'Shede Hageman continued his strong play over the past month with a sack against the Packers. Hageman was a load at the line of scrimmage for Green Bay; he just might live up to be the player that his athletic profile suggests he can be. Atlanta got a nice game from Joe Vellano, who was brought up from the practice squad when Adrian Clayborn went down with a torn biceps injury. If Atlanta can continue to get production from Vellano, Hageman and Grady Jarrett, it just might be able to topple the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
Grading Scale
Snap: Snap Explosion (Graded out of 25)
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 25)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 15)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Snap
|Rush
|Run
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Kenny Clark
|GB
|19
|15
|23
|13
|7
|77
|2
|Malcom Brown
|NE
|17
|15
|19
|12
|7
|70
|3
|Javon Hargrave
|PIT
|18
|16
|18
|11
|7
|70
|4
|Ra'Shede Hageman
|ATL
|18
|15
|17
|12
|7
|69
|5
|Vincent Valentine
|NE
|18
|15
|18
|11
|7
|69
|6
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|17
|17
|16
|11
|7
|68
|7
|Alan Branch
|NE
|15
|16
|18
|11
|7
|67
|8
|Jonathan Babineaux
|ATL
|16
|15
|16
|11
|7
|65
|9
|Joe Vellano
|ATL
|17
|15
|15
|10
|7
|64
|10
|Tyson Jackson
|ATL
|14
|15
|16
|11
|7
|63
|11
|Courtney Upshaw
|ATL
|16
|14
|14
|10
|7
|61
|12
|Daniel McCullers
|PIT
|14
|13
|12
|10
|7
|56
|13
|Letroy Guion
|GB
|14
|12
|12
|10
|7
|55
3-4 Outside Linebackers
- None
Both the Packers and Steelers needed to beat great quarterbacks on the road to get to Super Bowl LI. Besting the likes of Matt Ryan and Tom Brady generally requires putting consistent pressure on the passer, but neither the Packers nor the Steelers were able to establish a pass rush on Sunday. Both teams are now done because of it.
The Packers got next to nothing from Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers, Nick Perry and Datone Jones against Ryan, while James Harrison, Bud Dupree and Jarvis Jones struggled all night to disrupt Brady. As a result, the two quarterbacks combined for 776 yards and seven touchdowns.
Grading Scale
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 25)
Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 15)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 25)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rush
|Run
|Cvg
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Nick Perry
|GB
|18
|13
|10
|16
|8
|65
|2
|James Harrison
|PIT
|17
|13
|8
|18
|8
|64
|3
|Bud Dupree
|PIT
|15
|12
|8
|17
|8
|60
|4
|Julius Peppers
|GB
|16
|10
|9
|17
|8
|60
|5
|Clay Matthews
|GB
|18
|10
|8
|16
|8
|60
|6
|Datone Jones
|GB
|16
|10
|9
|16
|8
|59
|7
|Jarvis Jones
|PIT
|15
|11
|9
|15
|8
|58
4-3 Outside Linebackers
- Philip Wheeler—insufficient snaps
An unlikely hero rose to the occasion for both conference championship winners this Sunday. A rookie played up to the occasion in the NFC, while a castoff veteran put the game away in the AFC.
For the Falcons, it was rookie De'Vondre Campbell who stepped up when they needed him. Campbell, a fourth-round pick, had a rookie season that far exceeded any expectations of him. He seized a starting role from the jump, and while there were bumps, he was largely impressive.
On Sunday, Campbell gave it to the Packers. He was all over the place in coverage. Campbell did his part to force quarterback Aaron Rodgers to scramble around and create separation for his blanketed receivers. Campbell also attacked Rodgers in the pocket, often ending up in a hurried throw.
The Patriots' hero was even more unlikely than a fourth-round rookie. Kyle Van Noy, who was traded from the Lions during the middle of the season, has had an underwhelming career to this point. He was selected on the second day of the draft a few years ago by the Lions, but nothing came of his time in Detroit.
On Sunday, though, Van Noy made the play that put the Steelers away. After Steelers WR Eli Rogers caught a short pass over the middle, Van Noy sprinted toward him and punched the ball out. A fellow Patriots defender recovered the ball, allowing the Patriots to take to the field on offense and score a touchdown to further distance themselves from the Steelers. Van Noy struggled plenty against the Steelers, but he still made a game-changing play.
Grading Scale
Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 25)
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 15)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 25)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Cvg
|Run
|Rush
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|De'Vondre Campbell
|ATL
|20
|17
|10
|19
|6
|72
|2
|Rob Ninkovich
|NE
|16
|18
|8
|17
|6
|65
|3
|Kyle Van Noy
|NE
|17
|14
|7
|19
|6
|63
|4
|Shea McClellin
|NE
|16
|15
|8
|16
|6
|61
Inside Linebackers
- None
Atlanta's Deion Jones passed another test on Sunday. Against arguably the best quarterback in the league, Jones played well in coverage, handled a lackluster Packers run game and nearly added a sack as well. He earns the top grade this week for his ability to keep up with a Packers offense that took advantage of a poor group of Cowboys linebackers the week before. Jones’ versatility and athleticism continue to be his calling card, and his last eight weeks of the season have been some of the best from any inside 'backer all year.
The Packers, however, could’ve used a much better performance from their inside linebackers. Joe Thomas, primarily a coverage 'backer, had his worst week of the entire season. The Falcons clearly wanted to take advantage of the mismatch between their running backs and the Packers linebackers. Thomas was the target. With missed tackles, lapses in coverage and the typical poor run support, Thomas made it clear that he’s far from a three-down player and will likely need extended time to develop.
In the night game, the Steelers linebackers played adequate given how the Patriots have embarrassed nearly every group of linebackers they’ve faced all season. As for the Patriots group, Bill Belichick flexed his genius by utilizing Dont’a Hightower and Elandon Roberts in various positions to maximize what the players can do well.
Hightower has another week to cement himself as the most versatile inside linebacker in the entire league. Opposite of him will be Jones, a player who has continued to rise and can cap his impressive rookie season by playing well against an offense that relishes playing inexperienced linebackers.
Grading Scale
Pass: Pass Defense (Graded out of 25)
Run: Run Defense (Graded out of 35)
Rush: Pass Rush (Graded out of 15)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 15)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pass
|Run
|Rush
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Deion Jones
|ATL
|19
|26
|11
|11
|6
|73
|2
|Dont'a Hightower
|NE
|17
|27
|11
|11
|6
|72
|3
|Lawrence Timmons
|PIT
|17
|27
|10
|10
|6
|70
|4
|Ryan Shazier
|PIT
|16
|25
|11
|10
|6
|68
|5
|Elandon Roberts
|NE
|16
|26
|9
|10
|6
|67
|6
|Jake Ryan
|GB
|16
|24
|9
|10
|6
|65
|7
|Blake Martinez
|GB
|15
|25
|9
|10
|6
|65
|8
|Joe Thomas
|GB
|12
|22
|9
|6
|6
|55
Cornerbacks
- None
The Patriots needed a big game from perimeter corners Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler, and that's exactly the performance they got. The Steelers feature four or five speedy receivers, not to mention one of the best in the league in Antonio Brown. Butler shadowed Brown all game, and up until the final drive in garbage time, Butler held him to 13 yards in man coverage. The Patriots couldn't have been happier with that result. Butler was physical with Brown at the line of scrimmage and was able to be overly aggressive knowing he had help. It worked.
On the other side, Rowe was the story of this game, as he played with little to no help for the majority of it. Rowe limited receivers in his direction to two catches on nine targets for a total of 37 yards. He also made a nice stop in the run game and was gifted an interception late. The task won't get easier for these two, but they had a fantastic outing against the Steelers Sunday night.
As for the Steelers corners, they were not up to the task of staying with the Patriots receivers. Whether it was them having to cover for longer periods or shuffling at the last minute, they seemed unprepared. Each of the three corners missed a tackle.
William Gay didn't play well, as he gave up a catch on both of his targets, totaling 49 yards. One was a touchdown where he got juked out of his shoes. The other he just didn't have the speed to keep up across the middle. Artie Burns wasn't much better, as he gave up three first downs on four targets.
The NFC champion Falcons proved to be too fast and sticky in coverage for the Packers to overcome. Outside corners Robert Alford and Jalen Collins weren’t perfect throughout the day, allowing a touchdown each from the goal line, but they were competitive and limited big plays allowed. Aaron Rodgers often had to extend plays due to their consistent positioning to play the ball.
Looking at why the Packers lost, it’s hard to say that one position group failed as miserably as their corners. Damarious Randall and LaDarius Gunter have struggled badly all year long, and Matt Ryan and company made them pay dearly on a grand stage. Gunter, in particular, was often matched up against Julio Jones, and he predictably hemorrhaged receptions and yardage, even allowing two touchdowns. In total, Gunter allowed eight receptions on 12 targets.
Grading Scale
Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 30)
React: Reaction/Recovery (Graded out of 30)
Slot: Slot (Graded out of 20)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 10)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Cvg
|React
|Slot
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Eric Rowe
|NE
|23
|22
|16
|6
|9
|76
|2
|Malcolm Butler
|NE
|23
|21
|16
|4
|9
|73
|3
|Robert Alford
|ATL
|20
|19
|17
|5
|9
|70
|4
|Jalen Collins
|ATL
|17
|18
|17
|5
|9
|66
|5
|Micah Hyde
|GB
|17
|17
|16
|6
|9
|65
|6
|Ross Cockrell
|PIT
|18
|18
|15
|4
|9
|64
|7
|Logan Ryan
|NE
|16
|14
|15
|6
|9
|60
|8
|Damarious Randall
|GB
|15
|14
|14
|4
|9
|56
|9
|Artie Burns
|PIT
|15
|13
|14
|4
|9
|55
|10
|Brian Poole
|ATL
|13
|13
|12
|4
|9
|51
|11
|Quinten Rollins
|GB
|13
|12
|12
|5
|9
|51
|12
|William Gay
|PIT
|13
|12
|13
|4
|9
|51
|13
|LaDarius Gunter
|GB
|14
|12
|10
|4
|9
|49
Free Safeties
- Kentrell Brice—insufficient snaps
The Patriots made their intentions clear early on during their matchup against the Steelers: They were not going to let Antonio Brown beat them. They kept free safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon deep, with one helping to bracket Brown while the other played in the deep middle of the field.
While this often limited their impact on the game—particularly with McCourty, who would normally make more noticeable plays—it took away the deep threat of Brown, forcing the Steelers to go to other receivers. It has been a tactic the Patriots have used against many top receivers throughout the season; expect them to do the same to Julio Jones in the Super Bowl.
Ricardo Allen had a solid outing for the Falcons against the Packers. As he normally does, Allen spent most of the game in the deep middle of the field as the last line of defense. The Packers' opportunities to take deep shots were few and far between, with Allen staying on top of the deepest receivers.
In the first quarter, the Packers managed to get Jordy Nelson behind his defender on a corner route, but Allen stayed over the top of the route and drove down on it to make the tackle and save a bigger gain. Similarly, as Aaron Rodgers looked to throw a deep shot to Nelson at the end of the half, Allen stayed on top of the route and made an easy interception on an overthrow.
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell struggled against the Patriots. In the second quarter, he was beaten on a flea-flicker for a touchdown. He was the deep safety, meaning his primary objective was to stay deep, not to fill in on run support. But Mitchell charged down toward the line of scrimmage as Chris Hogan ran past him. Tom Brady made an easy throw over the top, and Mitchell couldn't get back in time to prevent the touchdown.
Later, Mitchell looked to help run support in the red zone, filling in from deep after LeGarrette Blount burst through the line of scrimmage. Mitchell had an opportunity to make the tackle, but he instead ended up getting run over and carried nearly 10 yards before his teammates could help make the tackle just short of the end zone.
Grading Scale
Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 30)
Rec: Recovery (Graded out of 30)
Slot: Slot/LB (Graded out of 10)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Cvg
|Rec
|Slot
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Ricardo Allen
|ATL
|23
|22
|5
|15
|8
|73
|2
|Devin McCourty
|NE
|23
|21
|5
|15
|8
|72
|3
|Duron Harmon
|NE
|22
|21
|4
|16
|8
|71
|4
|Marwin Evans
|GB
|19
|21
|4
|16
|8
|68
|5
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|GB
|20
|20
|4
|15
|8
|67
|6
|Mike Mitchell
|PIT
|18
|19
|5
|14
|8
|64
Strong Safeties
- Robert Golden—insufficient snaps
Against a high-powered Falcons offense, Packers safety Morgan Burnett had the top performance of any safety this weekend. In the Packers' nickel and dime sub-packages, Burnett shifts down from safety to linebacker. He is a strong run defender and made a number of good plays in the run game. But he stood out matching up in coverage against tight ends and running backs, who can be dangerous in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
In the first quarter, Burnett matched up in man coverage against Austin Hooper on 3rd-and-long. Hooper ran a pivot route, but Burnett stayed on top of it and took it away from Matt Ryan, who had to look elsewhere. In the second quarter, Burnett stayed on top of checkdown options to a running back and a tight end in the flat on separate plays. Like before, he took those options away from Ryan, who had to work hard to buy extra time to find receivers farther down the field.
Burnett did struggle a few times with play-action fakes. He bit down inside on one play-action pass in the third quarter and was late to sink back to his zone. A few plays later, he bit down on a play-action fake again, leaving a tight end to run past him into the end zone on a corner route. Burnett recovered well to get in position but failed to turn and play the ball, giving up a pass interference penalty in the process.
Falcons rookie Keanu Neal was a little out of his comfort zone at times against the Packers. He performs at his best when he plays underneath zone coverage, but he has occasionally struggled in man coverage. He had a tough battle against Packers tight end Jared Cook. Early on, Neal got the better of Cook, getting a nice jam on him on a 3rd-and-medium early in the first quarter to take him out of the play. In the second quarter, Neal made an excellent read and break on a stick route by Cook, forcing Aaron Rodgers to look elsewhere.
However, in the second half, Cook got the better of Neal. On 3rd-and-10, Neal gave up a slant by Cook. He was relatively tight to Cook but trailed by a step or two, which is enough of a window for Rodgers. Fortunately for Neal, Cook dropped the pass. On the next third down, Cook ran a slant again, beating Neal inside and making the catch this time to convert. On the next play, Neal was late to react to a flat route to Cook, giving up a first down before making the tackle. The Packers went back to the same play straight after, but Neal did a better job closing the gap and making the tackle for a minimal gain.
On a goal-line series, the Packers matched up Cook on Neal in the slot. Cook ran a corner route, but Neal landed a solid jam, forcing Cook into traffic while staying on top of the route. Rodgers predetermined his throw before the snap, and Cook was unable to get to his spot to make the catch. But the Packers came back with the same play on the next down. This time, Rodgers made an adjustment, throwing more outside than toward the back of the end zone. Neal didn't manage to get as good of a jam at the line of scrimmage and couldn't stay with Cook, who caught the touchdown.
Grading Scale
Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 25)
Rec: Recovery (Graded out of 25)
Slot: Slot/LB (Graded out of 20)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 20)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Cvg
|Rec
|Slot
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Morgan Burnett
|GB
|18
|20
|15
|16
|6
|75
|2
|Sean Davis
|PIT
|19
|18
|15
|15
|6
|73
|3
|Patrick Chung
|NE
|18
|18
|14
|15
|6
|71
|4
|Keanu Neal
|ATL
|16
|17
|15
|16
|6
|70
Kickers
- None
While kickers posted some of the best weeks of the season over the first two weeks of the playoffs, the conference championships this year left no kicker unscathed, with three kickers missing extra points and the fourth, Mason Crosby, missing a 41-yard field goal a week after being the hero with two 50-plus-yard makes.
The strongest kicker this week was Stephen Gostkowski, who made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 47-yarder that he appeared to strike on a low trajectory, possibly to keep it out of a strong left-to-right breeze. But Gostkowski did miss his final extra point of the night, pushing it wide right due to lagging hips and likely rekindling questions about his performance that came up early in the season. However, this appears to be a one-off issue, as it is different from the balance problems that plagued Gostkowski earlier this year, and it is unlikely to recur, especially in a stable and likely indoor environment in Houston.
Crosby grades out as the weakest kicker this week, primarily due to missing his only field-goal attempt and then only having one made extra point, as Green Bay repeatedly looked for two-point conversions to make up ground against the Falcons. The juxtaposition between Crosby's performance last week and this week is a key reason to remember to look at kicker stats and performance over longer time frames, with three to four games typically being the minimum needed to start smoothing out bumps in the data.
Crosby's overall talent level did not fall apart overnight, just as he did not suddenly become the second coming of Adam Vinatieri after his game-winner last week. Crosby remains a slightly above-average kicker who will have weeks like his outstanding performance against Dallas, but also somewhat clunky games such as this one where he misses makeable kicks indoors.
In the middle of the pack, Matt Bryant and Chris Boswell both missed extra points as well, though Bryant has been so consistent this year that it is tough to imagine him struggling in the Super Bowl. However, he was significantly off balance on his missed extra point, and that balance will likely be a focus area for him during practice over the next two weeks as he tries to get ready for a showdown with Gostkowski and the Patriots.
Grading Scale
Pwr: Kick Power (Graded out of 40)
Acc: Kick Accuracy (Graded out of 40)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 10)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pwr
|Acc
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski
|NE
|31
|27
|5
|3
|66
|2
|Matt Bryant
|ATL
|29
|24
|5
|3
|61
|3
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|30
|20
|5
|3
|58
|4
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|29
|19
|5
|3
|56
Punters
- None
It was a quiet week for punters overall, with only 10 punts between the four punters playing this week. With two high-powered offenses meeting in Houston in two weeks, we could see similar utilization in the Super Bowl, as punters may see more time on the field as holders for field goals and extra points than in their primary role as masters of retreat.
That being said, Matt Bosher graded out as the strongest punter this week despite having only two punts on the day. Bosher displayed above-average traits in all aspects of his punting this week, with no errors or miscues that would have allowed Green Bay to get back in the game.
The lowest-graded punter of the week, Jordan Berry, saw two such miscues, the first being a 36-yard punt from his own 31-yard line. Fortunately for the Steelers, their defense forced a punt from the Patriots after this error, but on his next punt, Berry dropped a 44-yarder into the New England end zone for a touchback, creating only 24 net yards and allowing the Patriots to start from their own 20-yard line en route to their first touchdown of the game.
As a bright spot, Berry did have the best punt of the weekend, a 47-yarder from the right hash to the left sideline that Julian Edelman had to fair catch, netting a full 47 yards and lengthening the field for New England.
Ryan Allen and Jacob Schum fall in the middle of the pack, as Schum had strong distance that was offset by average hang and placement, while Allen featured strong hang and average placement and distance. Neither punter had many opportunities, with just two punts each, but Allen was strong a week earlier against Houston, pinning the Texans deep on multiple occasions. With New England and Atlanta both featuring strong offenses, the battle between Bosher and Allen will be key to trying to derail Matt Ryan and Tom Brady by pinning them deep in their own territory to force longer scoring drives.
Grading Scale
Dist: Kick Distance (Graded out of 20)
Hang: Kick Hang Time (Graded out of 20)
Acc: Kick Accuracy (Graded out of 45)
Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 5)
Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)
Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Dist
|Hang
|Acc
|Tkl
|Pos
|Ovr
|1
|Matt Bosher
|ATL
|16
|17
|31
|3
|3
|70
|2
|Jacob Schum
|GB
|19
|13
|30
|3
|3
|68
|3
|Ryan Allen
|NE
|14
|16
|30
|3
|3
|66
|4
|Jordan Berry
|PIT
|11
|15
|31
|3
|3
|63
