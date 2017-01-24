NFL1000: Reviewing Conference Championship Games

1 of 23

Elsa/Getty Images

If there’s one thing that was accomplished in the NFC Championship Game, it was a coronation for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The most prolific and consistent quarterback throughout the year, Ryan was at the top of his game against a depleted and occasionally confused Packers defense, completing 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Ryan showed why he’s become the perfect quarterback for Kyle Shanahan’s offense by displaying great functional mobility—not only on his 14-yard touchdown run in the first half, but also on several plays in which he was flushed out of the pocket.

With Ryan on point, Julio Jones as dominant as he’s ever been and Shanahan’s multiplicity in play-calling at its peak, the Falcons have proven time and again that they’re capable of matching any team point-for-point, and they’ll give New England’s excellent defense a stern test in the Super Bowl.

The NFC Championship Game also marked the end of the 2016 season for Aaron Rodgers, and the tipping point for a great half-season in which he frequently transcended the travails of the players around him to throw the ball as well as he ever had. But with his pass protection breaking down and his receivers dropping pass after pass, there was no way Rodgers was going to keep up with Ryan.

It’s become clear that the Packers are going to have to open up the design of their offense if they’re to get back to a Super Bowl, but they’ll also have to deal with some clear personnel holes on both sides of the ball. The 44-21 loss was an expensive education in that regard.

On the AFC side of things, the Steelers’ only hope in the conference championship against the Patriots was Ben Roethlisberger returning to form and turning his performances around from a shaky last two months. It didn’t happen. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 314 yards but had just one touchdown and an interception to match. Since the beginning of December, Roethlisberger has thrown nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and considering the level of free rein Tom Brady was given by Pittsburgh’s pliable zone defense, there was no way that was going to work.

The last time the Patriots and Steelers played, it was Week 7, and New England won with a strong running game. So, of course, this time was all about the aerial attack—Brady throttled the Steelers, making former 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Bills castoff Chris Hogan a star in the process. Hogan caught all three of the deep passes thrown to him for 74 yards and two touchdowns. No receiver was better with the deep stuff than Hogan in either conference championship game.

How will the matchups look between the Patriots and Falcons in Super Bowl LI? Our NFL1000 scouts will be discussing this quite a bit over the next two weeks, but one thing’s a near-certainty—whatever the spread is, take the over.

Part of Bleacher Report's NFL1000 player-rating methodology is the ability to look at our grades from week to week (as you, dear reader, can) and suss out which patterns are turning into trends and which are flukes in the relatively small sample size of an NFL season.

There are many ways to dissect and learn from what the NFL presents on the field every week, and the NFL1000 goes as deep as any to tell you just what's going on out there.

With a 17-person crew of experienced evaluators, we'll comb through the game tape each week to bring you concise, clear evaluations of every player in the NFL. We'll tell you which rookies are rising and which undrafted players are coming out of nowhere to make an impact. We'll tell you which players are rising and falling in performance and why.

There is no predetermined narrative with these grades. No mysterious "clutch factor." No tweaked-out quarterback ratings that defy explanation. Our grades are based on pure scouting—and lots of it. We grade the key criteria for each position based on a series of attributes and add in a score for positional importance.

In the case of a tie, our scouts ask, "Which player would I want on my team?" and adjust accordingly.

Is it a subjective process? Of course—that's what scouting is, and as we like to say, ties are no fun.

Each player is evaluated and graded by our crack team of scouts, who possess more than 100 combined years of experience in playing, front-office work, coaching and media. Cian Fahey, John Middlekauff, Marcus Mosher, Mark Schofield, Duke Manyweather, Ethan Young, Joe Goodberry, Justis Mosqueda, Charles McDonald, Zach Kruse, Derrik Klassen, Jerod Brown, Ian Wharton, Kyle Posey, Mark Bullock, Chuck Zodda and Doug Farrar have watched tape for months to bring you these grades based on the game action every week.

Here are the NFL1000 player grades for the conference championship round of the 2016 NFL season.