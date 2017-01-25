WWE SmackDown: Burning Questions to Address After Jan. 24 Show

Credit: WWE.com

Ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, brewing rivalries highlighted Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

Naomi returned to the SmackDown stage, only to run into Alexa Bliss moments later. Luke Harper may now want to go to war against The Wyatt Family. And Dean Ambrose's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship may have emerged on Tuesday night.

Which of these situations will explode into full-fledged feuds? Which of these moments were foreshadowing, and which were a means to build toward Royal Rumble?

Those are the questions left swirling in the air after the go-home edition of SmackDown. Let's dive into each of them, projecting what's ahead for Naomi and the rest of the blue brand.

Is Harper Out of The Wyatt Family?

Randy Orton defeated Harper in a collision of Wyatt Family members on Tuesday. The fight was supposed to get the animosity out of each man's system, but that's not likely to be how things turn out.

Not only did Harper lose to Orton, but he also suffered a beatdown afterward. Bray Wyatt punished his protege by driving his head into the canvas with Sister Abigail. Harper ended the segment flat on his back.

Will he take his lumps and quietly rejoin The Wyatt Family? Or was this the beginning of Harper's exit from the faction?

Harper would thrive as a solo star if WWE backed him, but that didn't happen last time around. Harper and Erick Rowan floundered on their own from 2014 to 2015.

The addition of Orton to the crew has been intriguing, but it looks as if the company is ready to tear that all apart.

Even if Harper isn't ready to push back against Wyatt, the time for his rebellion is near. There has been too much tension and infighting for this stable to sustain itself much longer.

Is Naomi Headed for Title Contention?

An ankle injury had sidelined Naomi of late, keeping her off TV for the past few months. During her return to SmackDown on Tuesday night, she crossed paths with the champ right way.

Naomi was supposed to take on Natalya, but a backstage brawl upended that match before it could happen. The spring-legged babyface issued an open challenge, which inspired Bliss to step out from behind the curtain. A tense verbal exchange followed.

WWE followed up by booking a six-woman tag team match featuring both women at Royal Rumble.

But what's next for Naomi? Is WWE returning to the Naomi-Bliss rivalry from last year?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is pulling for SmackDown to do a women's Elimination Chamber at next month's PPV:

That would allow SmackDown to spotlight a number of feuds at once. And Naomi could chase after Bliss' gold in a different setting than last time around.

WWE would be better off building up Naomi some before letting her go after the SmackDown Women's Championship, but that may not happen. Her confrontation with Bliss felt like a precursor to a personal war.

How Will Rawley Fare in the Rumble?

Mojo Rawley won a 10-man Battle Royal to earn a spot in the Royal Rumble match.

The Hype Bros member had lacked direction in recent weeks after his tag team partner, Zack Ryder, suffered a leg injury. That changed with a few eliminations and a dominant victory on Tuesday.

Suddenly, he's headed for the annual Battle Royal with a spot in WrestleMania's main event on the line.

Is Rawley's win on Tuesday a setup for a dominant performance in the Rumble? Will he be another face in the crowd come Sunday, falling victim to a bigger name?

WWE hasn't shown a ton of confidence in Rawley since arriving from NXT last July. That's not likely to change on Sunday. Plus, the Rumble match will feature a lot of other rising stars—from Baron Corbin to Sami Zayn—who are safer bets to do more significant damage in the 30-man match.

Is a Corbin-Ambrose Feud on the Way?

Ambrose and The Miz went to battle in a Lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Championship to close out Tuesday's SmackDown. Corbin stood nearby—one of many men patrolling the ringside area.

The lumberjacks got involved in the action, and an angry Ambrose responded by smashing The Lone Wolf's head against a ring post. Corbin looked to exact revenge mid-match, attacking the IC champ.

Was this just a preview of the kind of one-against-all mentality of the Royal Rumble? Or did we see what lies ahead for Ambrose and Corbin?

PWP Nation is among those who see a rivalry in the works:

The IC title picture is a great spot for a rising star like Corbin. And working with Ambrose would be beneficial for him.

Corbin, though, could have bigger prey in front of him. Undertaker still needs a WrestleMania opponent, for example.

That's a long shot, though. The timing is better to start a Corbin vs. Ambrose tale.