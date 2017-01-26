10 of the Angriest People in Sports
10 of the Angriest People in Sports
Enter your scathing, bright red emoji here. Now, let it serve as a placeholder for all of the angry athletes currently scattered throughout sports.
Narrowing down who the angriest athletes are in sports is in the eye of the beholder. There are all sorts of reasons why. You have people who play with an intensity that can be seen as uncontrollable anger. On the other hand, some athletes just are angry and express those feelings every chance they get.
We wanted to find out which 10 guys belong near the top of the list. Here are the choices for 10 of the angriest people in sports.
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook doesn't care what you think. He's angry, focused and has been crushing the NBA ever since his partner-in-crime, Kevin Durant, left to attend business in California.
Do you blame him for his on-court anger? Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder were one game away from reaching the NBA Finals last season. A year later, the team looks entirely different with KD gone.
This season has been all about Westbrook's anger and performance. In November 2016, he was fuming about the media's persistent questions surrounding Durant. On the court, he's taken that anger and slashed to the rim.
No one in the NBA appears as upset as Westbrook on the floor, and that's a good thing. When he's on fire like this, few athletes are able to stack up to his abilities.
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's ongoing feud with Conor McGregor put his anger on full display. Exchanging in verbal collisions with McGregor over the course of two fights showed why Diaz should never be taken lightly.
Throughout his rocky career with the UFC, Diaz has usually directed his anger toward the company itself. During the build-up to his second bout with McGregor, the hard-hitting Diaz picked fights with Dana White and Co.
The issue stemmed over an appearance on Conan during which Diaz had to respond to unsolicited tirades from McGregor, per Josh Hill of Last Night On—note that some language in the piece may be deemed NSFW. Diaz didn't take kindly to being ambushed, using Twitter to respond.
Diaz has a history of this stuff. He infamously left the UFC 202 press conference after McGregor showed up late. His issues with the UFC have been well-documented over the years.
Gregg Popovich
Note to all NBA sideline reporters—minus the late, great Craig Sager—don't bother San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
Pop has spent the duration of his coaching career angry with the NBA's sideline rules. He's produced some of the best interviews of all time, handing out verbal beatings to those who get in his way.
Prior to the 2013 NBA playoffs, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported on Pop's dismay with the press: "His interactions with the Doris Burkes, David Aldridges and Craig Sagers of the basketball universe have evolved into some of the most anticipated appointment television that the NBA can serve up."
It's all part of the fun. His manufactured anger toward the press makes for riveting television. Keep doing you, Coach Pop.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's anger stems from Roger Goodell and the never-ending saga of Deflategate.
When it reached its drawn-out conclusion at the start of the 2016 campaign, Brady was suspended four games. Since his return from football jail, the New England Patriots quarterback has pushed around the rest of his AFC combatants all year long. Now, the final chapter looms: a Super Bowl showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
"I think Deflategate hurt Tommy a lot more than he'll let anyone know," Aaron Shea, Brady's former Michigan teammate explained, per ESPN.com's Ian O'Connor. Brady took those feelings and churned out 3,554 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 regular-season appearances.
The lesson here is simple: Don't make Brady mad. You won't like him when he's mad.
The Miz
WWE is full of angry performers. It's part of the business. Despite having a host of those names in the locker room, no one resembles anger as well as The Miz.
The Miz has emerged as a premium talent ever since WWE's brand split. Although he's remained with the company for years, 2016 entering 2017 has arguably been his best run, helping put the Intercontinental title back on the map.
The Miz's anger in his promo work—on full display toward Daniel Bryan—and quality matches have turned SmackDown Live into must-see TV. He now sits alone on his throne as WWE's champion of anger, and we're forever grateful for it.
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban's displeasure with the NBA and its refs isn't any sort of revelation. He's advocated for transparency as far back as we can remember.
His pursuit of holding officials accountable—whether deemed fair or not—has turned Cuban into a heat merchant. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that union members think Cuban's reach went beyond comment status. They allege he was responsible for intimidating referees in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage.
Per Wojnarowski, Cuban responded by claiming those accusations were false.
"I asked why we weren’t bringing in better officials than those who weren’t able to crack the top half of officials," the Mavericks owner replied.
As long as Cuban is in control of the Mavericks, the anger toward refs and getting things right will continue to boil over. That also means he'll remain a prominent member of this list.
Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers is one of those athletes who plays angrily. It feels like every time you're watching Rivers on the field, he's always jawing at somebody or unleashing his frustrations.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback resembles a grumpy, older gentleman. Even crowd noise bothers him. As fascinating as the Eli Manning sad face is, the Rivers angry face could be more amusing.
Through all of his heated ravings, he remains an elite NFL quarterback, and the Chargers have to be grateful for his service.
Grayson Allen
Honest question here: Is there anything Grayson Allen can do without upsetting people or being deemed angry? The Duke star has already been suspended this season for tripping players and causing a scene.
Since returning from his time off, Allen hasn't been able to keep a clean sheet. Against North Carolina State on Monday, he was involved in another altercation, pushing through a pile of opposing athletes on his way to the Duke bench, per SB Nation's Tyler Tynes.
He needs to relax and perhaps hit the snooze button a bit. Allen is on the brink of turning his rabid play into an all-out brawl. If he wants to get NBA touches, he's going to have to check that on-court anger at the door.
Jalen Ramsey
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to be excited about when it comes to cornerback Jalen Ramsey. As a rookie, Ramsey spent his 2016 season shadowing talented wide receivers and establishing himself as a high-profile defensive asset.
Ramsey also plays with a level of anger to his game that has helped him become a prominent force within the organization. Consider his tiff with Steve Smith Sr. The verbal onslaught between the two men made Ramsey a household name.
His antics didn't stop there. After former head coach Gus Bradley was sacked, Ramsey went out of his way to explain he felt "caged" by the system and was hoping for a change in staff, according to Brent Martineau of CBS 47 and FOX 30.
As he finds his way in the NFL, expect to hear more out of Ramsey. He plays with an edge on the field and clearly isn't afraid to express himself off the field either.
Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo developed into a prominent fixture for the Boston Celtics by facilitating the rock to Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. He was in many ways the glue that kept the original Big Three's offense intact.
The dream of Rondo taking a leadership role in Boston ended in 2015 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Two seasons later, he's played for the Sacramento Kings and now the Chicago Bulls.
How does a player full of talent end up becoming a journeyman? Part of it has to do with his attitude. Rondo has been angry dating back to his days as a Celtic. He's sparked a feud with a cameraman, has shown anger after getting benched and has bounced from franchise to franchise in the process.
ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes wrote at length about Rondo's anger—this article features language NSFW.
"He doesn't like to be told what to do," Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told Holmes.
It feels like Rondo will forever remain mad. It's part of his mantra. Tolerating it comes down to what franchise is willing to roll the dice on the volatile point guard.
All stats, box scores and information via Sports-Reference.com unless noted otherwise.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!