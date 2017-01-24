    Super BowlDownload App

    Super Bowl 2017: Location, Point Spread and Picks for Patriots vs. Falcons

    The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
    January 24, 2017

    The matchup for Super Bowl LI on February 5 in Houston, Texas, is shaping up to have something for everyone and to feature one of the highest-powered offensive showdowns of any championship in recent memory.

    On one hand, we have the established power in the AFC, the New England Patriots, who will appear in their ninth Super Bowl in franchise history.

    Then we have the NFC's rising power, the Atlanta Falcons, who play in only their second Super Bowl ever with the opportunity for their first win. 

    With the largely underwhelming play of the NFL playoffs behind us, we can finally look forward to the air show this matchup promises. All the information you need to watch Super Bowl LI, as well as odds and picks, is below. 

     

    Super Bowl LI Point Spread, Picks and More
    DateLocationTimeTVAFCNFCPoint SpreadPick
    Feb. 5NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas6:30 p.m. ETFoxNew EnglandAtlantaNE -3Patriots
    Odds via OddsShark

     

     

    Predicting Patriots vs. Falcons

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons after their 30-23 win at Georgia Dome on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Not only does the matchup of Tom Brady versus Matt Ryan promise an aerial showdown like few others the league could have offered up for the Super Bowl, but the Patriots and Falcons both feature incredibly balanced and well-called offenses. 

    The Falcons finished the regular season ranked third in passing yards per game, with 295.3, and fifth in rushing yards per game, with 120.5.

    Combining pass-catching weapons Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu with explosive rusher Devonta Freeman gave Kyle Shanahan the players he needed to create a productive and remarkably consistent offense throughout 2016.  

    Meanwhile, the Patriots came in at fourth on the year in passing yards per game, with 269.2, despite losing top pass-catcher Rob Gronkowski. They finished seventh in rushing yards, at 117 per game, thanks to their deadly backfield of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis. 

    It's rare to enjoy such success both through the air and on the ground, which is partially why these two teams find themselves preparing for an opportunity to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Needless to say, whenever these offenses are on the field, viewers will be in for a treat. 

    However, the crux of this game will come down to the defenses. New England was a balanced, well-oiled machine this season, ending the regular season with the league's top scoring defense and stopping the run up front. 

    Atlanta's secondary, meanwhile, was suspect. The Falcons gave up 266.7 passing yards to opponents on average in the regular season, and Brady, Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman and Martellus Bennett could have a field day against that unit. 

    While both these offenses could put up huge numbers, expect Atlanta to ultimately fail to contain Brady and the Patriots' passing game. 

    Pick: Patriots 31, Falcons 27

     

    Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Jan. 24. 

