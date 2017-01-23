    World FootballDownload App

    AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Monday

    Senegal's defender Saliou Ciss (R) challenges Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Senegal and Algeria in Franceville on January 23, 2017. / AFP / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Algeria crashed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as they drew 2-2 with Senegal in Group B on Monday.

    El Khadra finished third in the standings as the Senegalese progressed as group winners with Tunisia to the next phase of the competition.  

    Tunisia hit the goal trail in their match with Zimbabwe, winning 4-2 in Gabon. 

    Here are Monday's results and final standings from Group B

    AFCON 2017: Monday's Group B Results
    Senegal2-2Algeria
    Zimbabwe2-4Tunisia
    BBC Sport
    AFCON 2017 Standings: Group B
    PosNationPlayedWonDrawnLostGDPoints
    1Senegal312047
    2Tunisia320116
    3Algeria3021-12
    4Zimbabwe3012-41
    BBC Sport

    Here is the updated tournament schedule:

    AFCON 2017: Remaining Group Schedule
    DateTime (GMT)GroupMatch
    Tuesday, Jan 247 p.m.CMorocco vs. Ivory Coast
    Tuesday, Jan 247 p.m.CTogo vs. Congo DR
    Wednesday, Jan 257 p.m.DEgypt vs. Ghana
    Wednesday, Jan 257 p.m.DUganda vs. Mali
    BBC Sport

     

    Monday Recap

    Algeria's midfielder Yacine Brahimi (L) challenges Senegal's midfielder Papakouli Diop during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Senegal and Algeria in Franceville on January 23, 2017. / AFP / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

    Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourites to progress deep into the competition in Gabon, but they were sent packing as they failed to beat the Lions of Teranga.

    Islam Slimani gave Algeria the lead after 10 minutes, but Senegal struck a blow shortly before half-time as Papakouly Diop equalised.

    Leicester City striker Slimani regained the lead for the Desert Warriors seven minutes into the second half, but the Algerians were fragile through the middle, allowing Moussa Sow to level the score at 2-2 from the edge of the area.

    Algeria's campaign did not fire at all after drawing their opening match against minnows Zimbabwe.

    Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rotated a number of his senior players, with qualification assured, but their opponents could not take advantage of a favourable situation.

    Bleacher Report UK highlighted Algeria's surprise exit:

    Tunisia were impressive winners in their encounter with Zimbabwe and were 4-1 up at half-time as they deconstructed their opponents.

    Naim Sliti's deflected effort put the Eagles of Carthage ahead before Youssef Msakni and Taha Khenissi extended the lead.

    Knowledge Musona notched one back for the Warriors, but Wahbi Khazri's penalty restored a three-goal advantage at the interval.

    Tendai Ndoro scored just before the hour mark as Zimbabwe played with endeavour, but the gap was too big to bridge before the final whistle.

    Zimbabwe's midfielder Danny Phiri (R) challenges Tunisia's midfielder Mohamed Amin Ben Amor during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 23, 2017
    GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

    Senegal and Tunisia were the two most focused sides in the group—and much like Gabon—Algeria were far too reliant on their star talent.

    Algerian could not put together a game filled with motivation and endeavour and paid the ultimate price as they limped out of the tournament.

    Tunisia will now face Burkina Faso in the next round, while Senegal booked a date to battle Cameroon.

