AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Monday

Algeria crashed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as they drew 2-2 with Senegal in Group B on Monday.

El Khadra finished third in the standings as the Senegalese progressed as group winners with Tunisia to the next phase of the competition.

Tunisia hit the goal trail in their match with Zimbabwe, winning 4-2 in Gabon.

Here are Monday's results and final standings from Group B

AFCON 2017: Monday's Group B Results Senegal 2-2 Algeria Zimbabwe 2-4 Tunisia BBC Sport

AFCON 2017 Standings: Group B Pos Nation Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Senegal 3 1 2 0 4 7 2 Tunisia 3 2 0 1 1 6 3 Algeria 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Zimbabwe 3 0 1 2 -4 1 BBC Sport

Here is the updated tournament schedule:

AFCON 2017: Remaining Group Schedule Date Time (GMT) Group Match Tuesday, Jan 24 7 p.m. C Morocco vs. Ivory Coast Tuesday, Jan 24 7 p.m. C Togo vs. Congo DR Wednesday, Jan 25 7 p.m. D Egypt vs. Ghana Wednesday, Jan 25 7 p.m. D Uganda vs. Mali BBC Sport

Monday Recap



Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourites to progress deep into the competition in Gabon, but they were sent packing as they failed to beat the Lions of Teranga.

Islam Slimani gave Algeria the lead after 10 minutes, but Senegal struck a blow shortly before half-time as Papakouly Diop equalised.

Leicester City striker Slimani regained the lead for the Desert Warriors seven minutes into the second half, but the Algerians were fragile through the middle, allowing Moussa Sow to level the score at 2-2 from the edge of the area.

Algeria's campaign did not fire at all after drawing their opening match against minnows Zimbabwe.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rotated a number of his senior players, with qualification assured, but their opponents could not take advantage of a favourable situation.

Bleacher Report UK highlighted Algeria's surprise exit:

Tunisia were impressive winners in their encounter with Zimbabwe and were 4-1 up at half-time as they deconstructed their opponents.

Naim Sliti's deflected effort put the Eagles of Carthage ahead before Youssef Msakni and Taha Khenissi extended the lead.

Knowledge Musona notched one back for the Warriors, but Wahbi Khazri's penalty restored a three-goal advantage at the interval.

Tendai Ndoro scored just before the hour mark as Zimbabwe played with endeavour, but the gap was too big to bridge before the final whistle.

Senegal and Tunisia were the two most focused sides in the group—and much like Gabon—Algeria were far too reliant on their star talent.

Algerian could not put together a game filled with motivation and endeavour and paid the ultimate price as they limped out of the tournament.

Tunisia will now face Burkina Faso in the next round, while Senegal booked a date to battle Cameroon.