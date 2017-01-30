Joel Embiid Injury: Updates on 76ers Star's Knee and Return

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced center Joel Embiid will miss Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings while he recovers from a left knee contusion.

Embiid Doubtful for Games on Wednesday, Thursday

Monday, Jan. 30

The 76ers will begin a four-game road trip with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Philadelphia added that Embiid is doubtful to play in that game or Thursday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Health has been a major question mark for Embiid throughout his young career.

Philadelphia drafted him with the third overall pick in 2014, but Embiid missed two full years while recovering from a foot injury before finally stepping onto the court for the 76ers. The team has also limited his playing time throughout the 2016-17 season while trying to avoid another major issue, often keeping him out for precautionary reasons.

That doesn't take away from the fact Embiid is a star when healthy.

The 7-footer has been impressive on the court, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks despite being limited to just 25.4 minutes per game.

While the 22-year-old fell just short of earning a starting spot in the All-Star Game, he has earned respect from his teammates.

"Joel, for sure, he deserves to be in All-Star Game," forward Dario Saric told CSN Philly's Molly Sullivan. "He's the guy who changed the sport in Philly. ... He's maybe the best big man in the league."

Philadelphia will hope the latest issue doesn't keep Embiid off the court for long. Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel will likely get more playing time while Embiid is unavailable.