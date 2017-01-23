Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joe Hart and Thibaut Courtois

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Chelsea's senior players want goalkeeper Joe Hart to replace Thibaut Courtois as the Stamford Bridge No. 1, if the Belgium international decides to leave Antonio Conte's team in the summer.

Warren Haughton of The Sun reported prominent players have recommended the England stopper to the Italian boss. Hart is currently on loan with Torino after falling out of favour at Manchester City. Courtois is said to be "determined to move back to Spain to be with his partner and child who are based in Madrid," according to Haughton.



Real Madrid are interested in taking the 'keeper back to the capital city after the huge success of his extended loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Los Blancos are concerned Chelsea will offer Courtois a huge deal to reject Zinedine Zidane's advances.



Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The goalkeeper has been the best in his position in the Premier League this term, according to Squawka.com, but his personal situation with his family could see a hasty departure from west London.

Courtois was an unequivocal success in Spain during his time on loan with Atleti, winning the league title in the 2013/14 season.

His rise to fame saw his parent club recall him to the Bridge, where he won the Premier League under former boss Jose Mourinho.

BRUNO FAHY/Getty Images

The Blues player revealed Real wished him a fast recovery after suffering a three-month injury lay-off last season—per Marca's Lorena Gonzalez—promoting speculation and fuelling gossip.

Courtois said in September:

What I do know is that Real Madrid made a very nice gesture to me. When I hurt my knee I was sent a fax wishing me a speedy recovery. I don't know anything apart from what I read in the papers. But I think a lot of clubs are monitoring me because of my profile. I can adapt to any style of play at any club.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Hart would be an underwhelming replacement for Courtois, but he is vastly experienced in the Premier League and Europe.

The 29-year-old started 47 games for City in the English league and UEFA Champions League last term, according to WhoScored.com.

It is highly unlikely Hart will return to Manchester after his loan is over, and he will be looking for a new home with the prospect of winning more medals.

Here is Hart in action during his stay in Italy:

Chelsea fans would surely expect a high-profile replacement for Courtois if he leaves the club, and Hart has seen his best days as a top-flight 'keeper.

Hart struggled to find a club when Pep Guardiola turned his back on his services at the Etihad Stadium, and if he returns to England, he will find it difficult to sign with a team in contention for the top-four places.

The loss of Courtois would be a serious blow to Conte's long-term ambitions, and Real would be acquiring one of the premier young goalkeepers on the planet, yet to mature into the very best player he can be.