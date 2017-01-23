Chris Hogan Records Most Receiving Yards in Postseason Game by Undrafted Player

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan tallied 180 receiving yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In doing so, Hogan set the mark for the most receiving yards in a postseason game by an undrafted player, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info). The record was previously held by Steve Watson, who tallied 177 receiving yards with the Denver Broncos in 1984.

Hogan has upped his game in the Patriots' two postseason contests, recording 275 yards and two touchdowns combined after notching just 680 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. His effort heavily assisted in New England advancing past the Steelers 36-17 Sunday evening.

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, Hogan signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in the offseason, per Spotrac. While he had some decent seasons in Buffalo, his 680 receiving yards this season are a career high and his four receiving touchdowns tied for his career-best mark.

Hogan will make his first Super Bowl appearance in two weeks against the Atlanta Falcons, but it's no new experience for a large number of players on the Patriots. The franchise has now made it to the final weekend of football in three of the last six campaigns (2016 included).

This season has been particularly impressive for the club, given that the Patriots made the run without star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Players like Hogan have gotten New England to Super Bowl Sunday, and one more solid performance could give the 28-year-old wideout his first ring early in his career.