Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Real Madrid may be closing in on a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following reports the two clubs are already in talks over a summer transfer. Meanwhile, Real target Kylian Mbappe has suggested he's not ready to leave AS Monaco.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Daily Star's Colin Harvey), "secret discussions" between the two powerhouses are said to be moving along well, and Alvaro Morata could be thrown in to sweeten the deal.

It's said Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is so eager to replace current club No. 1 Keylor Navas that he could offer Morata as part of the deal, and Courtois has replaced Manchester United's David De Gea as first-choice target.

The Belgium goalkeeper is enjoying arguably his best Chelsea campaign to date, and OptaJoe hailed the impact of his return to form this season, coinciding with the Blues' rise to the Premier League summit:

Morata was linked with the west Londoners last summer, but Tom Collomosse and Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard reported the Spain striker could still be scouted as a potential replacement for Diego Costa.

Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney also recently pointed to the fact Courtois' family still resides in Spain following his three successive seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014:

It was in Madrid that Courtois met his partner, and Jose Felix Diaz of Spanish newspaper Marca reported last month that the Chelsea No. 1 plans to one day return to the capital city.

Elsewhere, Monaco record-breaker Mbappe has dashed his chances of an exit from the club in the near future after he told French radio station RMC (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) he hasn't "done enough to leave" yet:

I have not done enough to leave yet. Certainly, I have the record of being Monaco’s youngest player and youngest scorer. But I would only be half remembered. Great players always want to leave a great mark. That’s what I want to do in Monaco. But after that, anything in football is possible. For now, I really want to impose myself here and do something good here. I want to be a great player. I have a clear idea of what I want to do. I’ve had a plan for my career since I was young. My family and my club have prepared me for all this. I know where I’m going and I won’t let anything disturb me.

Mbappe became the youngest goalscorer in Monaco's history when he netted his first Ligue 1 strike in a 3-1 win over Troyes last February, although it appears he's seeking bigger accolades before he sees himself as worthy to leave.

Bairner recently commented on Borussia Dortmund's apparent interest in the France under-19 international before giving his take on just how unique a young talent the striker is:

Despite being just 18 years of age, Mbappe has scored six goals and made seven assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, lining up mostly as a central striker or out wide when needed.

Real Madrid have already missed out on one starlet striker of late after Sky Sports' Allan Valente confirmed Borussia Dortmund beat Los Blancos to Swedish prodigy Alexander Isak on Monday.

However, Mbappe is part of a Monaco side contending for the Ligue 1 title, meaning it may not be long before the teenager's appetite for success on the French Riviera is satiated.