Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dimitri Payet, Goncalo Guedes

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their hunt of West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet after Marseille pulled out of the race. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed their interest in United target Goncalo Guedes.

Metro's Simon Rice reported that Marseille's most recent offer to re-sign Payet was worth between £25 million and £30 million, while Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol added the French side are now thought to have given up on their chances:

United may need the reserves in attack, too, after Memphis Depay moved to Lyon last Friday, per BBC Sport, while Anthony Martial was left out of the squad that drew 1-1 at Stoke City on Saturday.

However, Goal's Mohammed Ali insisted Marseille remain in the hunt to bring Payet back to France's top flight:

Payet's controversial stay at the London Stadium took a turn for the worse on Saturday after the Frenchman missed a second Premier League outing—a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough—and the Hammers have looked better without his services.

The winter ordeal may yet see Payet leave the east Londoners before the January transfer window slams shut, and manager Slaven Bilic has hinted there could be a valuable deal for United to get their hands on, per Solhekol:

Meanwhile, Benfica forward Guedes could be on his way to the Parc des Princes before the Red Devils have a chance to challenge for his signature after PSG manager Unai Emery confirmed his side are closing in on a move.

The Mirror's Alex Richards reported United have "extensively watched" the Eagles forward this season, providing quotes from Emery, who recently said of the player:

"All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one. We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign," he said. "He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot."

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson went one step further and cited French broadcaster Canal, which reported PSG had a prominent representative in Portugal to thrash out a deal:

Guedes, 21, has enjoyed his campaign under Benfica boss Rui Vitoria and boasts a record of seven goals and seven assists from 28 appearances across all competitions, playing largely as a central or supporting striker.

United will see Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract expire at the end of the season unless the Swede opts to extend his Old Trafford stay, but it appears Guedes may not be a viable alternative for much longer as PSG circle for his signature.