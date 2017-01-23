Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Danilo Pereira and Corentin Tolisso Rumours

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly revived their pursuit of FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira and once again had scouts in attendance to watch the anchorman. Elsewhere, Juventus are said to have made a bid for Lyon star and Gunners target Corentin Tolisso.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Calciomercato) reported that representatives from the Premier League giants were in Portugal on Saturday to watch Pereira in action during Porto's 4-2 win over Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.

The Gunners are likely to have been impressed with what they saw, too. The Portugal international headed in Porto's third as part of a convincing win, the 24th time this season the utility has played the full 90 minutes for his side.

Pereira will look to maintain the individual pace he set for himself during an impressive first half of the season, as illustrated by Football Radars, during which he showed strengths in passing and interceptions:

Calciomercato mentioned that Pereira's contract holds a release clause worth €40 million (£34.4 million), and Arsenal are "considering whether to meet the player’s release fee" now or in the summer.

It appears that will be the price the north London powerhouse will have to pay in order to tempt Porto into a sale, too, as it's mentioned the Dragons aren't likely to be open to the idea of negotiating down.

Meanwhile, Juventus have stolen the lead in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Tolisso after French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t talkSPORT) reported the Italian titans have entered talks to sign the player.

There is a lifeline for the Gunners, however, in that Juve aren't said to be confident they can secure a January transfer, although Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal recently said the 22-year-old is a focus of theirs:

Earlier in January, Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas told French radio station RMC (h/t Calciomercato) that Juve had made an approach for Tolisso before suggesting a summer move may be more possible.

"There was a contact with Juventus, but we decided that we wanted to keep him at least till next summer," Aulas said. "Let's see what happens in the future..."

Tolisso is a central midfielder by trade, although the former France under-21 international can also feature at right-back, a useful trait to have, as Hector Bellerin patrols the right side of Arsenal's defence so convincingly.

Lyon's stance on Tolisso means a winter move for the midfielder looks unlikely, but Arsenal may have to move quickly in any case if they're to prevent Juventus moving further ahead.