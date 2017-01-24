Super Bowl 2017: Matchup Date, Odds and Patriots vs. Falcons Breakdown

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The New England Patriots have won four Super Bowls (and made six overall) since Atlanta's lone appearance in the big game in 1999.

That didn't go so well for the Dirty Birds, as the Denver Broncos crushed them 34-19 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates.

This time around, the Falcons should be more competitive. Well, at least that's what every football fan is hoping after seeing a constant stream of blowouts this postseason.

Here is the vital information for Super Bowl LI, a breakdown of both teams and a prediction.

Game Information

Matchup Date: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Odds (from OddsShark): NE (-3), 58.5 O/U

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox

New England

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Patriots are a fantastic team because they find value in players that no one else can see, to paraphrase Jonah Hill in Moneyball.

And to quote Aristotle, because I apparently can't think of any good sayings myself, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

It's incredible what the Patriots have done with talent that's been largely cast off or ignored by the rest of the league.

Tom Brady lost playing time at the University of Michigan to Drew Henson and didn't get picked until the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Julian Edelman played quarterback in college. He didn't get invited to the NFL combine and got picked in the seventh round.

Chris Hogan was a four-year lacrosse player before transferring to Monmouth University and playing football for one season. He was undrafted.

Dion Lewis hadn't seen any game action for two years before landing in New England in 2015.

We know what Brady has done over the course of his career, but those other three players have combined for 33 catches, 561 yards and four touchdowns in two postseason games, in addition to 52 rushing yards and another score.

The list goes on for the Pats on offense, defense and special teams.

The Pats have the second-best offense in football, per Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings, and have gone 13-1 since Brady came back from a four-game suspension. They also have the top-scoring defense in the league.

This isn't the most star-studded Patriots team (that would probably be 2007), but they play well together as one team. But if New England caps this season off with a convincing Super Bowl win, it'll make a case as the best.

Atlanta

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fast, violent, strong. Those three words came to mind when watching the Falcons destroy the Packers 44-21 last Sunday.

The defense, which was struggling mightily for the better part of the season, has performed well in the second half of the regular season and postseason thanks to a fast, hard-hitting crew. Just take a look at cornerback Brian Poole crushing Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers or running back Ty Montgomery last week, or fellow cornerback Jalen Collins flying to the ball on every play.

On the line, notice how much attention teams need to give Vic Beasley, who led the league in sacks this season.

On offense, the themes are more of the same. Just look at Julio Jones' 73-yard touchdown from last Sunday again:

The Falcons are a big play waiting to happen every single time thanks to their speed and strength.

The offensive line gives Ryan clean pockets. The running back duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman is supremely talented, so much so that the Falcons can rest Freeman for large chunks of time and not miss a beat, leaving both fresher in the fourth quarter.

We all know how great Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan are, but wideouts Taylor Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu have made big plays when Jones has been either A) hurt or B) double-teamed.

The Falcons have won seven of eight going into the Super Bowl thanks to a deep roster and should give New England a good fight.

Prediction

This shouldn't be a blowout. As good as the Patriots are—and they are a cut above the rest of the NFL this year—the Falcons have an explosive offense and a defense that is good enough to slow the Pats down.

Still, give the edge to New England due to its superior defense and more extensive playoff experience. The Pats win 31-24.