Juventus vs. AC Milan: 2017 Italian Coppa Italia Live Stream and TV Info

Juventus welcome AC Milan to Turin in the quarter-final of the 2017 Coppa Italia on Wednesday, as the hosts attempt to retain the trophy they have won for the past two years.

It's been 14 years since the Rossoneri last won the competition, and victory against the Old Lady will leave them well placed to succeed in the last four.

Juve have dominated football in their country for several seasons, but Milan are in the process of rebuilding after slipping to the status of fallen giants.

Here is how you can watch the cup tie:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 2 (UK), GolTV USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, fuboTV

Preview

Juve continue to dominate the Italian league despite the loss of major talent over the past three seasons. The Turin club have not slipped from the perch in Serie A, and once again lead the division going into the second half of the season.

The hosts have been magnificent at the Juventus Stadium this term, and have won 16 out of 20 matches played in the domestic league.

Milan lie 11 points behind their opponents in Serie A and will need to produce a rare performance to advance to the semi-final stage to meet either Napoli or Fiorentina.

The Milanese have boosted their squad options with the loan capture of Everton forward Gerard Deulofeu, who has signed until the summer, according to BBC Sport.

It is unclear whether Vincenzo Montella will throw the talented attacker into the starting lineup against Juve, but his flair and talent on the counter could be useful for the San Siro club.

The player was at his most productive last season, providing two goals and eight assists in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.com.

Juve are currently favouring an overtly attacking formation as Massimiliano Allegri utilises his star talent.

The Old Lady swept past Lazio in their previous match, winning 2-0, and recorded their 27th consecutive home win.

Mina Rzouki of ESPN FC highlighted Juve's tactics against the Rome club:

Allegri's decision to play all his attacking players at once was not only courageous, but a masterstroke. Their ferociousness in the final third ensured defensive solidity and helped the side recover the balance they've lacked for much of the season. When the Bianconeri play with intensity and desire, they are not only beautiful to watch but quite possibly the best Europe, let alone Italy, has to offer.

Intimidation could prove to play a major role in the result against Milan, and it is doubtful they will be able to stop the hosts finding the net.

Gonzalo Higuain is in top form in Serie A, scoring 14 goals in 15 starts, according to WhoScored. The striker is at the peak of his powers, and Milan do not have the mobility to cope with him. However, the visitors' conservative defence has seen them tighten up this term, and they have conceded only seven times in Serie A, despite their unimpressive position of seventh.

Allegri might choose to rotate his options in the cup, and with the UEFA Champions League ready to resume after its winter break, he will be aware of the commitments ahead in February and March.

Juve will attempt to prioritise and consolidate their position at the top of Serie A, with one eye on the round of 16 in Europe. The Old Lady only hold a one-point advantage over Roma in the league, and they will want to keep their squad fresh for the bigger challenges ahead.