Super Bowl 2017: Halftime Performers, Date and Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Super Bowl LI has it all.

The on-field action pits Tom Brady's New England Patriots against Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons.

Brady and the Patriots have revenge on their minds; forcing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to fork over a Lombardi Trophy after dishing out punishments for Deflategate before the season has probably been the driving force behind this epic campaign.

For the Falcons, this is the tale of an 8-8 team one year ago rallying together and surpassing expectations. If Brady's motivation is revenge, Ryan's is legacy—the legacy gap between a quarterback with no rings and one with a single ring is wider than the Grand Canyon.

Sprinkle in some outstanding performers on tap, and everyone involved has a chance to bring the house down at NRG Stadium in two weeks.

Super Bowl LI

Date: Sunday, February 5

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds Breakdown

This might be one of the hardest Super Bowls that bettors have had to deal with in a long time.

Right on cue, Las Vegas trotted out a three-point line in the Patriots' favor once the matchup was set in stone, according to OddsShark. An over-under hanging around 58.5 isn't much easier to cope with; while Brady and Ryan look like they could combine for fireworks, this game devolving into a defensive affair wouldn't come as much of a shock, either.

Call this one a coin flip. Brady looked MVP-esque over 12 games during the regular season, throwing 28 touchdowns against two picks. He then tossed five touchdowns against two interceptions in two blowout postseason wins.

Ryan? He's MVP material as well, ringing up 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the regular season before recording seven touchdowns and no picks in another pair of blowouts.

Defense? New England allowed 15.6 points per game in the regular season before surrendering 16 and 17 in the playoffs. Atlanta allowed 25.4 but cut that down to 20 and 21 in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, respectively.

Strong defensive play doesn't have Las Vegas backing down, though. As OddsShark's Jon Campbell noted, the fluctuating total is historic:

Bettors will likely flock to the idea Brady and Ryan go to war with perhaps the final possession deciding the outcome.

Which team ends up winning is something bettors have plenty of time to decide.

Halftime Info

Lady Gaga has her sights set on a historic performance in Houston.

It's all about Lady Gaga this year.

She showed up last year and belted out a stunning national anthem at Super Bowl 50. Call it a warm-up for one of pop's juggernauts, who now has full control of the halftime show in Houston.

She's the latest in a trend of modern, younger acts at the halftime show, and the preview isn't anything to miss:

Lady Gaga has been promoting the event on social media:

She spoke about the upcoming performance with Nicholas Hautman of Us Weekly:

This is one of the highest honors of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes—who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment—the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.

Based on early reports, this won't be any normal performance. According to Oli Coleman of New York Post's Page Six, Lady Gaga has floated the idea of performing on the stadium's roof.

"They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome," a source told Coleman.

That's one way to build hype for a halftime performance. What looks like an electric offensive showdown deserves a halftime show to match, and Lady Gaga sounds ready to deliver.

For those fans who watch the Super Bowl for the performances, Lady Gaga has you covered. Those who want to see something historic, well, don't use halftime as a bathroom break.

