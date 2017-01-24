1 of 11

Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double and leads the NBA in points per game. And yet, he was not named a starter for the Western Conference All-Star team.

Hmm.

This idea that an All-Star selection is based entirely on individual performance (and not, for instance, on things like popularity) is becoming increasingly dubious across American sports.

Third alternates to the Pro Bowl are declining invitations. Social media campaigns are drumming up interest for players in supporting roles. Sure, that can be fun, but it also changes what the all-star designation truly means.

All-Star Games can be fun to watch (or not). The inclusion of a guy like Kobe Bryant in his final season was memorable and symbolic. However, even if fans eat up the Zaza Pachulia hype and loved seeing Kobe start one last All-Star Game, it's hard to deny the landscape is changing.

Of course, individual performance is still a large factor in the selection process (in most cases). However, it seems those stats are losing some ground to things like popularity and entertainment value. It's not wrong, but it does mean folks might want to think twice before attaching so much meaning to that All-Star label (or that All-Star starter label).

These are 10 reasons to seriously question the relevance of All-Star teams (as indicators of individual merit only).