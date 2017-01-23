    NFLDownload App

    Laser Removal Company Offers San Diego Fans Free Service for Chargers Tattoos

    Chris Githens, left, kicks a pile of Chargers memorabilia in front of San Diego Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Denis Poroy/Associated Press
    Kyle Newport
January 23, 2017

    As the Chargers move from San Diego to Los Angeles, many San Diegoites San Diegoans San Diegans will attempt to begin the healing process by ridding themselves of anything that reminds them of the team that left them.

    For some, that will be harder than others.

    Gear like jerseys, hats and posters will be easy to toss out. However, for those who wanted to make their fandom a lifelong commitment, removing ink is a little tougher...and can be more expensive.

    Scratch that last part.

    According to TMZ Sports, laser removal company LaserAway is offering its services free of charge to any San Diegans who want to get their Chargers tattoo(s) removed. Per LaserAway President Todd Heckman, the six to eight sessions can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000. But given the situation, the company is willing to eat the cost in order to help fans out.

    Of course, for those fans who wish to remain loyal to the team, LaserAway is also offering to remove "San Diego" but leave "Chargers." Whatever the fan wants.

    Burning team gear may make an angry fan feel better, but so long as all memories of the team are gone, it doesn't matter how it's done. The healing process can begin.

