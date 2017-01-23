Eric Weddle, Matt Prater Replace Devin McCourty, Matt Bryant at Pro Bowl

Eric Weddle / Al Bello/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle will be the replacement for New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty on the AFC roster at the 2017 Pro Bowl, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

In the NFC, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater will replace Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, according to the Lions. Both McCourty and Bryant are ineligible to play in the Pro Bowl since their teams reached Super Bowl LI.

Weddle, 32, will be making his fourth appearance in the game following an excellent 2016 season that saw him register 89 tackles, 13 pass deflections, four interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. He signed with the Ravens this offseason after the only team he had previously played for, the San Diego Chargers, cut him.

And Weddle was glad he chose the Ravens.

"I'm proud to be a part of this team, proud to be part of this group of men that really challenged each other, never pointed the fingers, never turned our backs on each other," Weddle said after the season, per Garrett Downing of the team's website. "We always stood together. That's going to carry us in the future for sure."

Prater, meanwhile, is on his way to his second Pro Bowl. The 32-year-old kicker made 31 of 36 field goals this season and was a perfect 7-of-7 from 50 yards or longer. He also finished 31-of-33 on extra points.

Eamonn Reynolds of the team's website put into perspective just how good Prater was for the Lions this season:

This year's Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.