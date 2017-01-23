    Tampa Bay BuccaneersDownload App

    Cameron Brate Ties Buccaneers' Tight End Receiving Touchdowns Record

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after catching a pass from Jameis Winston #3 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffJanuary 23, 2017

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate recorded eight receiving touchdowns in 2016, tying the franchise record for most in a single season at the position, per NFL Communications

    The record was previously held by Jimmy Giles, who totaled the same number of scores in 1985, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. Brate only played in 15 games and started just 10 of those contests to reach the total, while Giles played in all 16.

    Entering the season, Austin Seferian-Jenkins was considered the leading candidate for a bust-out season at tight end but was released by the Buccaneers in late September after being cited for his second DUI in three years.

    Undrafted out of Harvard, Brate didn't receive a huge run at the position in the first two seasons of his career. He did score three times in 2015, but his role drastically changed in 2016 following the release of Seferian-Jenkins.

    The move pushed Brate into a starting role for the club, and he took full advantage to the tune of 57 receptions for 660 yards in addition to his eight receiving touchdowns. He finished second on the team to star wide receiver Mike Evans in all three categories.

    Brate goes into the offseason with his contract set to expire. He's considered an exclusive-rights free agent due to having two or fewer seasons' worth of service time, allowing the Buccaneers to ink him to a one-year deal at the league minimum, per Spotrac. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the club looks to sign Brate to a contract that keeps him in town much longer than that.

