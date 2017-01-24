Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Info

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Celta Vigo will attempt to pull off one of the great upsets in Copa del Rey history on Wednesday, as they welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in the second leg of the quarter-final.

Vigo defeated Los Blancos 2-1 in the first leg to stun the reigning champions of Europe, but they will fear the visit of a wounded beast in Galicia.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare start in the Copa during the first leg, and with Real chasing the tie, the Portuguese icon is likely to lead the attack.

Here is how you can watch the vital second leg:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: LaLigaTVLaCopa, beIN Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Preview

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Santiago Bernabeu fans were left shocked in the first leg as supporters witnessed inferior opposition grab a vital lead to take into the second match.

The loss was Real's second consecutive defeat after going 40 games unbeaten in all competitions, and Ronaldo was quiet and subdued as the Sky Blues earned their victory.

Iago Aspas' strike gave the minnows a precious lead in the capital, but it was cancelled out by Marcelo's volley.

It was left to defender Jonny to grab the rarest of goals, scoring the winner in the second half to earn the crucial advantage.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real have injury concerns for the away leg and will travel to the Balaidos under strength.

Santiago Siguero of Marca reported Marcelo and Luka Modric will be unavailable, forcing Zinedine Zidane to shuffle the pack.

Siguero wrote:

Both players have been Zidane's key generals in both defence and midfield this term and them both being absent will represent a sizeable blow especially when Los Blancos will have to be at their very best to overturn the one-goal deficit." These are just a further two names to add to the list of injury related absentees with James Rodriguez having missed the last four matches through a mystery complaint and Gareth Bale still yet to return. Pepe has suffered a reoccurrence of his muscular injury whilst Dani Carvajal faces another month on the sideline before his is ready to play again.

Zidane will want to win the match, but he will be aware of his side's other commitments, with the UEFA Champions League about to restart after its winter hiatus.

Madrid will need to keep their squad fit and healthy going into the second half of the campaign, and a tough trip to Vigo complicates planning and strategy.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Despite a weakened core, the Galacticos will be favourites to make the semi-finals, especially if Zidane chooses to go with Ronaldo from the start.

According to Siguero, Fabio Coentrao and Danilo are expected to be drafted in to make up the numbers, and the class on offer for the visitors should prevent a major shock from occurring. David Rodriguez is expected to return for the hosts, and the forward's experience could prove vital for coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Ronaldo was strangely quiet in the opening encounter, and Zidane will hope his superstar attacker produces more verve away from home.

Celta have the firepower to extend their advantage, but if Real start on the front foot, they should prevail.