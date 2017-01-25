NBA Metrics 101: The 10 Best Home-Court Advantages

1 of 12

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Every NBA arena can be hostile to the opposition.

Even when they fill up with visiting fans, they still don't feel like home for teams on the road. Rough stretches are greeted with silence rather than cheers of encouragement, and the roars in support of the hometown favorites are even more deafening while trying to drown out the invading supporters.

But playing in front of a packed arena, sold out with fans of the city in question, is a different proposition. That can be a brutal experience for the visitors. Every mistake is jeered and every run greeted with exhortations for the hosts to turn up the proverbial dials.

Some locations are more difficult than others. They're the ones that are always sold out while propelling their squads to even higher levels.