WWE Raw: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 23

Goldberg returns on Monday to hype the Royal Rumble. Credit: WWE.com

According to WWE.com, Goldberg will return Monday night to hype Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As one of the legends taking part in this year's event, he will have some stiff competition.

Last week's show ended with the destruction of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn at the hands of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman, so we can expect all three men to be out for blood against their respective rivals.

The show is also expected to address the feud between Charlotte and Bayley, Nia Jax's attack on Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox's string of meltdowns and more people declaring their intentions to win the Rumble.

Is Strowman's power too much for Zayn to overcome?

How will Reigns react to being put through a table by Owens?

Has Foxy finally gone off the deep end?

Who else will enter the Rumble match?

And lastly, will Triple H finally give Rollins the showdown he has been begging for?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Monday night at the start of Raw at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.