Chicago Cubs: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of Spring Training

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

DOB: Nov. 27, 1996 (20 years old)

Height/Weight: 6'4", 205 lbs

Acquired: 2013 int. free agent, Dominican Republic ($2.8M bonus)

2016 Stats (A)

112 G, 464 PA, .329/.369/.532, 142 H, 40 2B, 3 3B, 14 HR, 81 RBI, 65 R, 8/11 SB

Outlook

It's fair to say that Eloy Jimenez officially arrived in 2016.

The 20-year-old had already carried plenty of name recognition heading into last season, as he was the prize of a busy 2013 international free-agent class, landing a $2.8 million bonus that was part of an $8.2 million bonanza.

"Considered the crown jewel of the class of 2013, Jimenez has one of the best baseball bodies available this year and is considered to be the total package. The teenager has impressed scouts with his intelligence, plus-speed and gap-to-gap power that is expected to improve as he grows into his body," MLB.com wrote while ranking him as the No. 1 international prospect that year.



After he posted a .635 OPS in rookie ball and a .746 OPS with 17 extra-base hits in 250 plate appearances at the Low-A level in 2015, his prospect status had begun to lose a bit of its luster by the time he made his full-season debut last year.



That didn't last long.

By the time the 2016 campaign had come to a close, Jimenez ranked among the Midwest League leaders in OPS (.901, fourth), doubles (40, first), home runs (14, third), RBI (81, second) and total bases (230, second), and he had made a lasting impression during the Futures Game.



Jimenez has legitimate 30-homer upside as he continues to add muscle, and a 20.2 percent strikeout rate at such a young age is a good indication he'll be far more than just a masher.



He may still be a couple of years away, but it's clear Jimenez has as much offensive upside as any prospect in the game.

All minor league stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com, while college stats courtesy of TheBaseballCube.com.



