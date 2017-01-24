Liverpool vs. Southampton: EFL Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool will try to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Southampton in the 2017 EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp attempts to guide his team to Wembley Stadium in the second leg at Anfield.

Saints grabbed a precious lead in the first leg, with Nathan Redmond's cool finish separating the Premier League sides.

Southampton deserved their advantage, and they could feasibly have put the tie out of reach of their opponents with more composure in front of goal.

Here is how you can watch the second leg:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports Connect USA, fuboTV

Preview

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is a huge doubt for the second leg due to an ankle injury.

Saints manager Claude Puel confirmed the player had received the knock in his side's impressive 3-0 win against Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday, per Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo.

"He could not continue the game," Puel said. "We will see for the next games. I don't know if we can recover him. He took a big kick and we will see if we can recover him for this game. We will see in the morning [Monday]. I hope we can have Virgil of course because he is our captain and he's an important player."

Van Dijk's absence would be boost for Liverpool's attack, and the hosts must score or face elimination.

Underfire goalkeeper Loris Karius was Klopp's saviour at St. Mary's Stadium, stopping Southampton from gaining a substantial advantage before the second leg.

Klopp has encouraged home fans to propel their team to victory at Anfield and has urged the Kop to create a special atmosphere to intimidate the visiting side.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, the German admitted his team should have given a better account of themselves on the south coast, per Stuart Ballard of the Express:

They are a football playing side, against us they always defended pretty deep. I think that's a sign of respect. In Southampton we knew it was not a good game for us. Probably both managers were frustrated. They had chances. It was only a 1-0, that is no different for us. Still everything is possible for us. I can feel it around us that it's not that positive anymore. But I know at Anfield on Wednesday night there will be wonderful atmosphere.

Liverpool's official Twitter account also noted Klopp's expectations of his team and the home supporters:

Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip are available for Liverpool after recent absences, per Ballard. Coutinho has been slowly brought back into action by his manager and could start against Saints as the hosts chase goals.



Southampton's form has improved in recent weeks, but Liverpool have been on shaky ground as they've struggled for positive results and performances.

However, the chance of getting to a cup final will guarantee Anfield is alive and vocal on Wednesday night, as Klopp attempts to earn the right to walk his team out at the spiritual home of English football.

