Report: Nikola Mirotic Trade to Pelicans Involving Omer Asik Has 'Fallen Apart'

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls were reportedly set to move on from Nikola Mirotic and send the forward to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in exchange for center Omer Asik and a first-round pick, but that deal has "fallen apart," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago first reported the talks between the two teams. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported that if the deal were to happen, the Pelicans could send another player to the Bulls.

In December, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Mirotic asked to be dealt and was willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25 games. He's been the Bulls' best player since returning to action in December following a facial fracture suffered in a practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis.

The 26-year-old is shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep, marked upticks from his tepid performance a year ago.

Mirotic discussed his renewed love for the game in December, per 670 The Score (h/t CBS Chicago):

"It's been a long time, I didn't have fun, like now, playing basketball. A long, long time, especially coming after the hard moment. I need it. I need that. At the end of the day, we are all emotional. I'm not talking about just last season. You probably didn’t see me like that, putting that emotion at the game. But it's never late. Those huge plays and those huge stops, especially when you’re winning, everything gets easier. It’s been fun."

The Bulls have been better with Mirotic on the floor this season, per Basketball Reference. That's likely because their starting lineup offers next to nothing from an outside-shooting perspective, and Mirotic at least makes defenses think—even when he's shooting at a below-average clip.

Mirotic was viewed as a potential star when the Houston Rockets to took him in the first round of the 2011 draft before trading his rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who dealt his rights to Chicago later on draft night.

The Bulls—with their anticipation growing—waited three years for Mirotic to arrive as he played in the EuroLeague. He came equipped with an impeccable resume, a sweet outside stroke that would seemingly translate well to the modern NBA and enough side-to-side athleticism not to be a total stiff on the defensive end.

Things haven't panned out as expected. Mirotic had a solid but inconsistent rookie season and progressed slightly in 2015-16 before falling off last campaign. He's shown improvement so far in 2017-18 but has slowed down a bit after a scorching start.

The Pelicans are in the market for a big man after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a ruptured left Achilles in last Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Parting with yet another first-round pick would have likely drawn some criticism. Anthony Davis is New Orleans' last first-round pick to make it a full season on the roster.