Russell Wilson Sets Seahawks All-Time Mark for Single-Season Passing Yards

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 4,219 yards in 2016, setting a franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season, per NFL Communications.

Hampered by multiple injuries through much of the season, Wilson's limited mobility required him to throw the ball a career-high 546 times. While he turned that into a franchise record for passing yards, his touchdown-interception ratio—21 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions—was actually the worst of his career.

Part of Wilson's struggles throwing the ball related to his immobility. Wilson tends to be a creative presence, moving around in the pocket and escaping to find people who otherwise wouldn't be open. He rushed a career-low 72 times due to the injuries, so the fifth-year signal-caller didn't serve as much of a running threat compared to previous campaigns.

The lack of efficiency and depth at running back also likely forced Wilson into a more prominent passing role. Injuries to both Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise early in the season forced Christine Michael into a lead back spot. While Michael filled in reasonably well, the team had to change its game plan to incorporate more passing than usual while shorthanded.

Michael was later released by the Seahawks when Rawls and Prosise returned to action, but Prosise suffered a season-ending scapula injury in Week 11.

When healthy, Rawls and Prosise should provide the Seahawks with plenty of punch in the running game. An offseason of rest and recuperation should allow Wilson's legs to return to form.

Despite all the injuries, Wilson played in all 16 games and has yet to miss a contest in his five professional seasons. He led the Seahawks to a second-round loss to an impressive Atlanta Falcons squad, and the team should enter 2017 in position to win the NFC West for the fourth time in five seasons.