Lazar Markovic to Hull City: Latest Loan Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Liverpool's official website confirmed the transaction on Monday. Markovic spent the first part of the campaign with Sporting CP, although his agreement came to a premature end in January, as he made just two league starts for the club.

Prior to his arrival at Anfield in 2014, Markovic was rated as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

At Benfica, he was a dazzling presence on the flanks who troubled opponents with his pace, trickery and quality with both feet. When Liverpool did land him, it was considered a significant coup.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

During his first season at Anfield, the Serbian showed some flashes while also displaying a willingness to adapt his game when former boss Brendan Rodgers utilised him as a wing-back. However, Markovic found consistency difficult to come by and, as such, was never able to cement his place as a starter.

In 2015-16, Markovic spent the year on loan at Fenerbahce, and although he struggled for game time, he still produced some excellent moments, as we can see here:

He made just 10 starts in the Turkish Super Lig, as a persistent hamstring problem limited his playing time. Subsequently, his development continued to stagnate.

After he returned to Anfield and worked under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp for the first time in the summer, Liverpool decided to move Markovic on loan once again. And once again, it's not a beneficial decision to the player.

Prior to Markovic's move to Lisbon, Klopp had some positive words to say about the 22-year-old. "I'm not sure where his 100 per cent is, but he’s in a good way and he's a nice lad, good boy, funny, works hard," the German said, per Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo. "That's the truth."

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

While Markovic needs to do more with the opportunities he's afforded, since leaving Benfica he's yet to receive a consistent run of games in his preferred position.

Manager Marco Silva will be hopeful of giving the Serbian just that at the KCOM Stadium. Hull City will be well aware that Markovic has plenty of talent. While there may be no room for him at Anfield at the moment, with some patience he can make a big impact for his new employers between now and the end of the season.