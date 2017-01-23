    Hull CityDownload App

    Lazar Markovic to Hull City: Latest Loan Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

    BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 14: Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the international friendly match between Thai Premier League All Stars and Liverpool FC at Rajamangala Stadium on July 14, 2015 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
    Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

    Liverpool's official website confirmed the transaction on Monday. Markovic spent the first part of the campaign with Sporting CP, although his agreement came to a premature end in January, as he made just two league starts for the club. 

    Prior to his arrival at Anfield in 2014, Markovic was rated as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

    At Benfica, he was a dazzling presence on the flanks who troubled opponents with his pace, trickery and quality with both feet. When Liverpool did land him, it was considered a significant coup.

    Benfica's Serbian striker Lazar Markovic in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica at White Hart Lane in north London, on March 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit s
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    During his first season at Anfield, the Serbian showed some flashes while also displaying a willingness to adapt his game when former boss Brendan Rodgers utilised him as a wing-back. However, Markovic found consistency difficult to come by and, as such, was never able to cement his place as a starter.

    In 2015-16, Markovic spent the year on loan at Fenerbahce, and although he struggled for game time, he still produced some excellent moments, as we can see here:

    He made just 10 starts in the Turkish Super Lig, as a persistent hamstring problem limited his playing time. Subsequently, his development continued to stagnate. 

    After he returned to Anfield and worked under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp for the first time in the summer, Liverpool decided to move Markovic on loan once again. And once again, it's not a beneficial decision to the player. 

    Prior to Markovic's move to Lisbon, Klopp had some positive words to say about the 22-year-old. "I'm not sure where his 100 per cent is, but he’s in a good way and he's a nice lad, good boy, funny, works hard," the German said, per Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo. "That's the truth."

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp adjusts his glasses as he gives an interview ahead of the English FA Cup third round replay football match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, south west England on January 18, 2017. / AF
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    While Markovic needs to do more with the opportunities he's afforded, since leaving Benfica he's yet to receive a consistent run of games in his preferred position.

    Manager Marco Silva will be hopeful of giving the Serbian just that at the KCOM Stadium. Hull City will be well aware that Markovic has plenty of talent. While there may be no room for him at Anfield at the moment, with some patience he can make a big impact for his new employers between now and the end of the season.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 