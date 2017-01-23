'Alternative Facts' in Sports That Turned out to Be False

1 of 11

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Supposed "alternative facts" and "fake" news stories are being discussed more than ever before of late. This phenomenon goes beyond the world of politics, as there are a plethora of instances of well-known sports figures stating "alternative facts" eventually proven to be incorrect.

It was roughly a decade ago when Nick Saban declared he wouldn't be the Alabama head football coach. Now, in January 2017, Saban is widely regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches in history largely because of all he has achieved as the head man of the Crimson Tide program. Imagine how different the sport would be today if Saban had decided he had something to prove in the National Football League 10 years ago.

Rex Ryan guaranteed he would lead the New York Jets to a championship. Pete Rose swore he never bet on baseball when he was a manager. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert once wrote an infamous and regrettable letter.

The Internet never forgets, so goes the saying, and thus these "alternative sports facts" remain in our memories. Remember this the next time you take to any social media platform to make a bold prediction about an upcoming sporting event.