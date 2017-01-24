FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 19 Predictions, Pack Details, More

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team players will scramble to recruit the latest additions to the game on Wednesday, when Sergio Ramos and Robert Lewandowski stand a bright chance of headlining Team of the Week 19's in-form selections.

Real Madrid talisman Ramos seems almost a shoo-in to take a spot in defence after his brace steered the side to a 2-1 win over Malaga on Saturday, aiming to secure an improvement on his previous 90-rated in-form.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has an opportunity to improve on his last in-form—an already outstanding 91—after his two goals helped Bayern Munich come back from a goal down to defeat SC Freiburg 2-1 on Friday.

The braces don't end their either, as Edinson Cavani almost single-handedly lifted Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-0 victory over Nantes, while Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice in a 3-1 win against Hertha Berlin.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has also hit a replenished fountain of form and bagged his second and third goals in two games during the Hammers' 3-1 demolition of Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Meanwhile, Swansea City's Fernando Llorente scored twice in his side's shock 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Here is a breakdown of those contending for an in-form card as things stand, how the team might shape up and details of how you can get your hands on these sought-after squad members.

FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 19 Prediction (3-4-3) Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Ludovic Butelle Club Brugge France 78 > 82 LB Alex Telles FC Porto Brazil 77 > 82 CB Shkodran Mustafi Arsenal Germany 83 > 85 CB Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain 89 > 90 > 91 CM Vicente Iborra Sevilla Spain 82 > 84 > 86 CM Pizzi Benfica Portugal 81 > 84 > 85 LM Hakan Calhanoglu Bayer Leverkusen Turkey 80 > 83 > 85 CAM Manuel Lanzini West Ham United Argentina 79 > 82 ST Fernando Llorente Swansea City Spain 79 > 81 ST Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 90 > 91 > 92 ST Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain Uruguay 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 Subs GK Vincent Enyeama Lille Nigeria 83 > 85 RB Seamus Coleman Everton Rep. of Ireland 82 > 84 > 85 CB Hector Moreno PSV Eindhoven Mexico 80 > 83 LM Federico Fazio AS Roma Argentina 77 > 81 RM Anthony Knockaert Brighton and Hove Albion France 75 > 81 ST Andy Carroll West Ham United England 78 > 81 ST Valere Germain AS Monaco France 79 > 82 Reserves GK Giorgi Makaridze Moreirense Georgia 69 > 73 RB DeAndre Yedlin Newcastle United United States 72 > 74 CAM Chuks Aneke MK Dons England 69 > 73 ST Cheick Diabate Metz Mali 78 > 81 FUTHead.com

All stats and ratings cited come courtesy of FUTHead.com, while predictions have been formed by the author. TOTW 19 will be announced at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Wed. Jan. 25 and enter packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

Robert Lewandowski , Bayern Munich

Lewandowski is in pole position to lead Week 19's attacking lineup thanks to a heroic display on Friday evening, where the Poland international dazzled in what could have been a sticky situation for the Bundesliga leaders.

The Bayern frontman was essential in their 2-1 defeat of Freiburg in his most recent outing, where he followed up a record-breaking strike with his second of the game to clinch all three points for the Bavarians:

Lewandowski's good form has been an ongoing theme at the Allianz Arena, too, and the official Champions League Twitter account provided evidence to suggest he's been knocking on FUT 17's Team of the Week selection for some time:

His most recent in-form already came equipped with a 91 rating, but that was all the way back in Week 4, meaning any new release promises to be closer to the striker's 92-rated Team of the Group Stage UEFA Champions League edition.

That particular card saw Lewandowksi's shooting pushed to 91, while his passing and dribbling also underwent more notable makeovers—a precursor of things to come in Week 19, perhaps.

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Ramos' two goals helped Real beat Malaga 2-1. fotopress/Getty Images

Of all the elite defender performances in the world of Ultimate Team this weekend, there's unlikely to be one that eclipses the display Ramos enjoyed against Malaga on Saturday.

The former Sevilla defender is largely regarded as one of the more offensively adept centre-backs around, but even he played above and beyond his usual means in a two-goal outing, per La Liga:

The Spain international was akin to the complete package on Saturday as he helped restrict the Anchovies to just one goal, although his attacking contribution remained the day's biggest highlight, per ESPN's Richard Martin:

With a goal tally that even team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo might be proud of, Ramos can be pleased with his match-winning performance and look forward to a new in-form on Wednesday, which may well verge towards a 92 rating.

Ramos already boasts a 90 in-form complete with 91 defending, 88 physical and 79 pace, meaning any upgrade is sure to make the Real defender that much more of a frustration to score against.

Edinson Cavani , Paris Saint-Germain

Saturday's brace was Cavani's sixth of the season. JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/Getty Images

Ultimate Team players may have a new Ligue 1 frontman to covet if Paris Saint-Germain ace Cavani makes his way into Team of the Week 19's reckoning following his two-goal show against Nantes.

And one statistic in particular that may be due an improvement is the Uruguayan's free-kick ability—rated 79 in his latest in-form, per Futhead.com—after he netted a spectacular set-piece routine on Saturday, via BT Sport:

Cavani has capitalised on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from the Parc des Princes over the summer, and Squawka illustrated just how PSG aren't missing the presence of their former frontman:

After a brace in Nantes, 87—the value of Cavani's last in-form card, awarded back in Week 11—seems a tad insulting to the South American, who is likely to push closer to the magic 90 mark in Week 19.

Those building Ligue 1 or French hybrid teams will consider adapting Cavani into their side if he does receive a third in-form of the campaign, evidence as to just how fruitful his season has been thus far.