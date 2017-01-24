FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 19 Predictions, Pack Details, More
FIFA 17 Ultimate Team players will scramble to recruit the latest additions to the game on Wednesday, when Sergio Ramos and Robert Lewandowski stand a bright chance of headlining Team of the Week 19's in-form selections.
Real Madrid talisman Ramos seems almost a shoo-in to take a spot in defence after his brace steered the side to a 2-1 win over Malaga on Saturday, aiming to secure an improvement on his previous 90-rated in-form.
Lewandowski, meanwhile, has an opportunity to improve on his last in-form—an already outstanding 91—after his two goals helped Bayern Munich come back from a goal down to defeat SC Freiburg 2-1 on Friday.
The braces don't end their either, as Edinson Cavani almost single-handedly lifted Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-0 victory over Nantes, while Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice in a 3-1 win against Hertha Berlin.
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has also hit a replenished fountain of form and bagged his second and third goals in two games during the Hammers' 3-1 demolition of Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Meanwhile, Swansea City's Fernando Llorente scored twice in his side's shock 3-2 win over Liverpool.
Here is a breakdown of those contending for an in-form card as things stand, how the team might shape up and details of how you can get your hands on these sought-after squad members.
|FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 19 Prediction (3-4-3)
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Rating Pred.
|GK
|Ludovic Butelle
|Club Brugge
|France
|78 > 82
|LB
|Alex Telles
|FC Porto
|Brazil
|77 > 82
|CB
|Shkodran Mustafi
|Arsenal
|Germany
|83 > 85
|CB
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|89 > 90 > 91
|CM
|Vicente Iborra
|Sevilla
|Spain
|82 > 84 > 86
|CM
|Pizzi
|Benfica
|Portugal
|81 > 84 > 85
|LM
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Turkey
|80 > 83 > 85
|CAM
|Manuel Lanzini
|West Ham United
|Argentina
|79 > 82
|ST
|Fernando Llorente
|Swansea City
|Spain
|79 > 81
|ST
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
|90 > 91 > 92
|ST
|Edinson Cavani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Uruguay
|85 > 86 > 87 > 88
|Subs
|GK
|Vincent Enyeama
|Lille
|Nigeria
|83 > 85
|RB
|Seamus Coleman
|Everton
|Rep. of Ireland
|82 > 84 > 85
|CB
|Hector Moreno
|PSV Eindhoven
|Mexico
|80 > 83
|LM
|Federico Fazio
|AS Roma
|Argentina
|77 > 81
|RM
|Anthony Knockaert
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|France
|75 > 81
|ST
|Andy Carroll
|West Ham United
|England
|78 > 81
|ST
|Valere Germain
|AS Monaco
|France
|79 > 82
|Reserves
|GK
|Giorgi Makaridze
|Moreirense
|Georgia
|69 > 73
|RB
|DeAndre Yedlin
|Newcastle United
|United States
|72 > 74
|CAM
|Chuks Aneke
|MK Dons
|England
|69 > 73
|ST
|Cheick Diabate
|Metz
|Mali
|78 > 81
All stats and ratings cited come courtesy of FUTHead.com, while predictions have been formed by the author. TOTW 19 will be announced at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Wed. Jan. 25 and enter packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on the same day.
Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points
Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points
Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points
Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points
Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
Lewandowski is in pole position to lead Week 19's attacking lineup thanks to a heroic display on Friday evening, where the Poland international dazzled in what could have been a sticky situation for the Bundesliga leaders.
The Bayern frontman was essential in their 2-1 defeat of Freiburg in his most recent outing, where he followed up a record-breaking strike with his second of the game to clinch all three points for the Bavarians:
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Robert Lewandowski becomes the fastest #Bundesliga player to reach 60 goals, then celebrates with another! 🔥 https://t.co/rmA47Hkt8h1/20/2017, 9:58:44 PM
Lewandowski's good form has been an ongoing theme at the Allianz Arena, too, and the official Champions League Twitter account provided evidence to suggest he's been knocking on FUT 17's Team of the Week selection for some time:
Champions League @ChampionsLeague
Robert Lewandowski has scored 8 goals in his last 6 outings for Bayern. 💪 #UCL https://t.co/luKXuNoxLZ1/22/2017, 5:57:05 PM
His most recent in-form already came equipped with a 91 rating, but that was all the way back in Week 4, meaning any new release promises to be closer to the striker's 92-rated Team of the Group Stage UEFA Champions League edition.
That particular card saw Lewandowksi's shooting pushed to 91, while his passing and dribbling also underwent more notable makeovers—a precursor of things to come in Week 19, perhaps.
Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid
Of all the elite defender performances in the world of Ultimate Team this weekend, there's unlikely to be one that eclipses the display Ramos enjoyed against Malaga on Saturday.
The former Sevilla defender is largely regarded as one of the more offensively adept centre-backs around, but even he played above and beyond his usual means in a two-goal outing, per La Liga:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
✅ Match-winning brace ✅ 50th career goal in #LaLiga Saturday was definitely a good day for Sergio Ramos! 👌 https://t.co/dXPgS8B1UZ1/22/2017, 2:05:14 AM
The Spain international was akin to the complete package on Saturday as he helped restrict the Anchovies to just one goal, although his attacking contribution remained the day's biggest highlight, per ESPN's Richard Martin:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
This is mad, Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid's second top scorer in the league this season.1/21/2017, 6:40:07 PM
With a goal tally that even team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo might be proud of, Ramos can be pleased with his match-winning performance and look forward to a new in-form on Wednesday, which may well verge towards a 92 rating.
Ramos already boasts a 90 in-form complete with 91 defending, 88 physical and 79 pace, meaning any upgrade is sure to make the Real defender that much more of a frustration to score against.
Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain
Ultimate Team players may have a new Ligue 1 frontman to covet if Paris Saint-Germain ace Cavani makes his way into Team of the Week 19's reckoning following his two-goal show against Nantes.
And one statistic in particular that may be due an improvement is the Uruguayan's free-kick ability—rated 79 in his latest in-form, per Futhead.com—after he netted a spectacular set-piece routine on Saturday, via BT Sport:
BT Sport Football @btsportfootball
20 goals 👏 19 games 😱 @ECavaniOfficial is a man on fire this season. What a stunning free-kick! #FCNPSG https://t.co/FIbKLfdy0C1/22/2017, 2:02:13 PM
Cavani has capitalised on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from the Parc des Princes over the summer, and Squawka illustrated just how PSG aren't missing the presence of their former frontman:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Edinson Cavani becomes the first player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 20 league goals this season. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7cxvfF8qiP1/21/2017, 5:31:10 PM
After a brace in Nantes, 87—the value of Cavani's last in-form card, awarded back in Week 11—seems a tad insulting to the South American, who is likely to push closer to the magic 90 mark in Week 19.
Those building Ligue 1 or French hybrid teams will consider adapting Cavani into their side if he does receive a third in-form of the campaign, evidence as to just how fruitful his season has been thus far.
