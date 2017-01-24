    World FootballDownload App

    England vs. Sweden Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Prediction for 2017 Friendly

    OTTAWA, ON - JUNE 22: Steph Houghton #5 of England celebrates her goal with teammates against team Norway during the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 round of 16 match between Norway and England at Lansdowne Stadium on June 22, 2015 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Francois Laplante/FreestylePhoto/Getty Images)
    Francois Laplante/FreestylePhoto/Getty Images
    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    England Women will look to bounce back from a first defeat in 11 matches when they take on their Sweden counterparts on Tuesday in their second and final fixture of the 2017 La Manga tournament.

    The Lionesses suffered their first loss in 10 months on Sunday after they dropped 1-0 at the hands of Norway, who have won both their friendly outings at the competition based in Murcia, Spain.

    Manager Mark Sampson's side have had just two days to prepare for their tournament-closer against the Swedes, who will either benefit from having three extra days' rest or feel it as a burden in maintaining game fitness.

    Both teams will take to the Pinatar Arena on Tuesday hoping to end their tournament on a high, as they prepare for the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 tournament in July.

    Read on for a preview of Tuesday's encounter, complete with fixture information and a prediction of who will come out on top in Murcia.

     

    Date: Tuesday, January 24

    Time: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

    Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain

    England Women vs. Sweden Women Form Guide
    EnglandSweden
    Norway 1-0 EnglandNorway 1-2 Sweden
    Netherlands 0-1 EnglandNorway 0-0 Sweden
    Spain 1-2 EnglandSweden 7-0 Iran
    England 0-0 FranceDenmark 2-0 Sweden
    Belgium 0-2 EnglandSweden 2-1 Slovakia
    Soccerway

     

    England Under Unfamiliar Pressure

    After sailing through 2016 with only two losses, the Lionesses' 2017 campaign got off to an unfavourable start after Ada Hegerberg consigned Sampson's side to a 1-0 defeat in their La Manga opener on Sunday.

    England's defence was exploited from a free-kick midway through the first half, and the team's official Twitter account provided highlights of a somewhat forgettable outing from the Lionesses:

    Sampson made an outside-the-box decision to bring in Chelsea defender Hannah Blundell as a replacement for injured striker Danielle Carter prior to the Sweden clash, per women's football writer Rich Laverty:

    It was in the first half of last year that England suffered their last defeat prior to Sunday, and it doesn't bode well for Sampson's side that that 2-1 loss to Germany was also half of a back-to-back loss double.

    The results in La Manga may not have any real impact on England's success or silverware prospects, but a win over Sweden—ranked eighth in the world—could provide a welcome boost for the remainder of the year.

          

    The Battle to Bounce Back

    Sweden forward Lotta Schelin is the team's current top scorer on 84 goals.
    Sweden forward Lotta Schelin is the team's current top scorer on 84 goals.Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    It's a win for the underdog to see Norway—the lowest-ranked among the three teams present in Murcia—beating both Sweden and England in La Manga already, evidence that form is only ever temporary.

    Women's football writer Kieran Theivam recently put the magnitude of England's recent loss into context, bringing an end to their almost year-long unbeaten streak:

    Suffering back-to-back losses again this year threatens to stunt the rest of the Lionesses' 2017, hence the need for a result, and Laverty noted the task that lies ahead in what's become a more tense meeting:

    But Sweden will be full of fervour to reclaim their own run of form, having won just two in their last six matches and going two matches without victory following a draw and a defeatboth against Norway.

    La Manga may be a friendly setting with little in terms of risk, but two teams scrambling to recover lost confidence could make for a few fireworks on Tuesday, where England look the more resilient team based on form.

    Prediction: England 2-1 Sweden

