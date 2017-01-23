WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Jan. 23

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

The Royal Rumble's prologue will begin on the Jan. 23 WWE Raw.

Monday's Raw, the go-home show for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, will welcome major names and titans hungry for momentum. It's sure to also offer a taste of the chaos the annual Battle Royal always brings.

Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena will host the last stages of the build for that bout, the ongoing rivalry over the Raw Women's Championship and Roman Reigns' pursuit of Kevin Owens and the Universal Championship.

The red brand will ample star power along the way. WWE announced last week that Goldberg is headed to Raw:

Who else is headed to Cleveland? How will Monday's Raw shape the Royal Rumble card?

Read on for a full breakdown of what to expect, complete with social media updates and info culled from the Raw preview on WWE.com. The final Raw before the Rumble will then kick off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

Goldberg's appearance is garnering much of the attention heading into Monday's Raw, but Brock Lesnar will be there, too.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, noted that both Goldberg and Lesnar are "set to appear."

This will mark the first time Goldberg and Lesnar are in the same building since the former's dominating win over the latter at Survivor Series. The Beast Incarnate certainly won't be congratulating Goldberg should their cross paths.

Darren Young won't be involved in all the Royal Rumble fun.

The former tag team champion suffered an injury during last week's Main Event taping. Young posted an update on Twitter, detailing what's wrong with his arm:

Wrestling is not in his immediate future. He tweeted on Sunday that he could finally floss with his right hand.

And after WWE revealed Kurt Angle as the first member of the 2017 Hall of Fame class on last Monday's Raw, other names should soon follow. One of those may be Diamond Dallas Page's.

According to PWInsider Elite (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) DDP is set to be induced into the Hall.

Raw Streaks

Braun Strowman is overstocked with momentum heading into the Royal Rumble.

The colossus continued his hot streak last Monday when he scored the winning pinfall in six-man tag team action. Strowman is now undefeated in eight straight matches on Raw, and 8-1-1 in his last 10 bouts on the red brand, per CageMatch.net.

WWE has presented him as an unstoppable monster. And it's looking like he will tear into the Royal Rumble field come Sunday.

Titus O'Neil, meanwhile, exists on a much lower part of the WWE food chain.

After dropping a bout to Big E last Monday, O'Neil extended a fruitless stretch. The powerhouse is winless in his last 11 matches on Raw, per CageMatch.net.

Judging by that record, if O'Neil even makes to the Rumble, he's due for a quick exit.

Final Stretch of Rumble Build

Lesnar, Chris Jericho, The Miz and The New Day are all official entrants in the annual Battle Royal. At the time of this writing, WWE.com has 18 Superstars listed for the Royal Rumble match.

That leaves 12 spots left to fill. Monday's Raw promises to shrink that number some.

The WWE.com Raw preview stated, "Raw will no doubt play host to more revelations."

The wrestlers are likely to just announce that they are a part of the contest, but WWE would be wise to have some qualifying matches to decide who gets in. There's drama in battling to be a part of the bout, and it will make Monday's matches far more meaningful.

Meanwhile in the women's division, Alicia Fox looks to be returning to an unhinged state.

Last Monday, her boyfriend Cedric Alexander made it clear he has had enough of her. He refused to acknowledge her in the ring. That left Fox seething.

She later flashed a bit of her old, short-fuse self in a backstage interview. That version of Fox being onscreen again would be a welcome sight.

Monday's Raw will also be home to more bad blood between Bayley and Charlotte Flair.

Their Raw Women's Championship clash is fast approaching. WWE has done a good job so far of showcasing each wrestler's character and telling a story of an underdog chasing her dreams.

Adding violence and animosity is the ideal next step. The more personal their issues become, the more the audience will anticipate their Rumble collision.

The Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns rivalry added some of those elements last week when KO powerbombed the No. 1 contender through a table.

The attack followed a six-man tag team match where Owens, Jericho and Strowman came out on top. The WWE.com preview hinted at a followup of some sort to that bout: "Expect payback against Owens, Jericho and Strowman this Monday night in Cleveland."

The universal champ and his allies aren't likely to stand on center stage, though. Goldberg and Lesnar are sure to be Raw's top focus.

Using their name power to build toward the Rumble makes sense, as long as the part-timers overshadowing the current cornerstones doesn't happen at the actual event, too.