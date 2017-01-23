Australian Open 2017 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Serena Williams kept up her imperious form at the 2017 Australian Open on Monday, as she overcame Barbora Strycova in straight sets to book her spot in the competition quarter-final.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has sailed through her first four matches without dropping a single stanza and shone on the clutch points against the Czech, winning 7-5, 6-4. Next up for Williams is Johanna Konta, who outclassed Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal held off Frenchman Gael Monfils to move into the last eight, winning 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The Spaniard will face Milos Raonic in the quarters after the third seed beat Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

Here are the results in full from Melbourne and a look back at some of the best of the action from another fascinating day of an absorbing competition.

Australian Open 2017: Monday Results Men's Singles Result (3) Milos Raonic bt. (13) Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 (9) Rafael Nadal bt. (6) Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 (11) David Goffin bt. (8) Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 (15) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Denis Istomin 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1 Women's Singles Result (2) Serena Williams bt. (16) Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 (5) Karolina Pliskova bt. (22) Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3 (9) Johanna Konta bt. (30) Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni bt. Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2 ATPWorldTour.com

Monday Recap

With champion and top seed Angelique Kerber already out, there’s plenty of expectation on Williams to go on and secure her 23rd Grand Slam title in Melbourne, a haul that would take her past the great Steffi Graf.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There were times against Strycova when her progression did look potentially in doubt, as the Czech returned serve particularly well on the day. However, at the end of both sets the 35-year-old was able to turn the screw and, as she has done so often throughout her career, kept composed on crucial points.

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, the statistics paint a picture of a scrappy showing from the veteran, although she offered an insight into why she remains so consistent at this stage in her career:

Next up is Konta, who will pose a big challenge for Williams. The British star was extremely impressive in her win over Makarova and said she can’t wait to share the court with one of the all-time greats.

“Believe it or not that's an incredible experience for me,” said Konta, who has won her last nine matches in a row without dropping a set, per BBC Sport. “She’s one of the few players still playing who I watched growing up. As a young girl wanting to be a professional tennis player, it's an incredible honour and I can't wait to play on court with her.”

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni continued her wonderful run, coasting past Jennifer Brady. Next up for her will be fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, who was a comfortable winner against Daria Gavrilova.

In the men’s draw, Nadal and Monfils were involved in the match of the day, as the former did superbly to stem a fightback from the latter.

After blitzing his way to the opening two sets, Nadal was pegged back by Monfils in the third. The Frenchman then looked poised to push the contest into a decider, as he grabbed a break in the fourth. But Nadal dug deep, and from 3-4 down, he rattled off three consecutive games to take the win.

Per James Dutton of the MailOnline, a run to this stage of a Grand Slam has been a long time coming for Nadal:

As we can see courtesy of this Twitter post from the man himself, he was quickly into his warm-down following a very physical contest:

Next up for the 2009 winner is Raonic, who will fancy his chances of winning his first-ever Grand Slam with both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray already out.

Bautista Agut fought hard to level the match having lost a narrow first set via a tiebreak. But the effort needed to haul himself back into contention seemed to leave the Spaniard drained, and Raonic took over to win the third and fourth stanzas at a canter.

Raonic is the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Per David Law of BBC Radio 5 Live, Raonic is able to pick up so many cheap points throughout the course of a match:

“Against [Raonic] I just need to play very, very well,” said Nadal, per BBC Sport. “He is the third player in the world, he beat me a couple of weeks ago in Brisbane and is a top player with an amazing serve.”

David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov will meet in another quarter-final, as they each picked up big wins on Monday.

Goffin has been in brilliant form Down Under. PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Goffin bounced back brilliantly in his match having lost the opening set 7-5 against Dominic Thiem; the Belgian won a gripping second set in a tiebreak, before taking the game away from the eighth seed in the second half of the clash.

Dimitrov’s stellar start to 2017 also continued, as he too recovered from a set down. Djokovic’s conquerer, Denis Istomin, looked to be on his way to another big scalp after a dominant start, although the talented Bulgarian slowly wrested back control and was eventually the superior force in a lopsided encounter.