    Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund Agree New Contract Amid Liverpool Rumours

    CADIZ, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Christian Pulisic of Dortmund celebrates after a goal during the friendly match between Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven - Friendly Match at Estadio Municipal La Linea de la Concepcion on January 7, 2017 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Christian Pulisic has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at Signal Iduna Park until 2020, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

    The 18-year-old winger is becoming an increasingly important presence in Thomas Tuchel's squad, and BVB relayed confirmation of his renewed commitment to the club:

    Per Bild (via The Independent's Mark Critchley), American Pulisic has long been linked with Liverpool, but the Reds' chances of signing him have now been effectively ended for the time being.

    Per Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl, Pulisic made the right call in opting to remain at Dortmund to continue his development:

    Pulisic first broke into the BVB first team in the 2015-16 campaign. He made nine Bundesliga appearances—five of them from the bench—and netted two goals, per WhoScored.com.

    In the 2016-17 term, he's already made 13 league appearances, nine of them starts, scoring twice and providing four assists. He also played a part in each of Dortmund's UEFA Champions League group games in the first half of the season.

    It is clear he is making progress and being rewarded as a result.

    Given that he is still only a teenager, it would have been a risky move for him to go elsewhere to continue his fledgling career.

    Now that Pulisic has penned a new deal with Dortmund, he can focus purely on continuing to contribute on the pitch.

