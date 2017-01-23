Amir Khan and Wife Faryal Makhdoom Comment on Boxer's Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have hinted "somebody close" to them may be responsible for an explicit tape of the fighter being recently leaked.

The duo made the suggestion during an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning programme on Monday.

In a link from San Francisco, Makhdoom said "we're here to show that all the divorce rumours aren't true" and that the couple "feel like it was done by somebody close to us out of revenge."

When pressed for further details on the possible source of the tape, Makhdoom said the following, per James Draper of the Daily Mirror: "I have no idea—it could be a jealous girlfriend passing it on or a former employee who was fired from the Amir Khan foundation. I'm not saying it's a family member, but the timing is strange—it happened now for a reason."

Here's a look at what the pair had to say in full on the matter, per the This Morning Twitter feed:

Khan, a former unified light-welterweight world champion, also had his say on how he thinks the footage has found its way into the public domain.

"It happened a long time ago before I was married and before I became a father," said the 30-year-old. "It's somebody trying to put me down and dismiss all the charity work I do. It's upset me more than anything."

As reported by Martin Robinson of the MailOnline, the tape is said to depict Khan involved in an an "x-rated Skype chat." The video was reportedly made in 2013, before the fighter and Makhdoom were a couple.

The relationship between Khan's wife and some of his close family has been spiky recently. Per Robinson, his parents and Makhdoom have been at loggerheads, with Sajjad and Falak Khan alleged to have been "physically and mentally bullying her over three years."

Khan suggested a bout with Brook is unlikely to materialise. RIZWAN TABASSUM/Getty Images

Khan suggested the relationship between all parties is on the mend again, though. "I speak to my parents now and again—things are getting better," he revealed. "Being in the United States gives us some space to be alone."

When asked about his next outing in the ring, Khan suggested a fight with British rival Kell Brook is unlikely to go ahead. "We tried to make the fight and [Brook] said he doesn't want the fight, so it's not happening," he said in the interview (h/t Richard Damerell of Sky Sports). "I want the fight and [Brook] has just walked away from it, he doesn't want it."