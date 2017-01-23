Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Talks January Window Amid Latest Rumours

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has detailed the issues that have frustrated his club in its attempts to add to the squad in the January transfer window.

The Reds have endured a tough start to the year, drawing two and losing one of the three Premier League games they have played in 2017. Given the squad has looked a little jaded, it's no surprise questions have been asked about potential midseason reinforcements, although the German has suggested it's not straightforward.

"It is not that we don't want to bring players in," Klopp said, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian. "We do. But the thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don't sell. It is not about money in this situation. It is the winter transfer window."

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After a sensational start to the Premier League season, Liverpool looked ready to mount a serious title challenge in 2016-17. However, over the past couple of months, there have been small signs of momentum being lost.

Saturday's 3-2 loss to Swansea City was the clearest yet, as the Reds battled hard to get back into the game, having fallen two goals down, before letting the visitors back in front again late on. The loss left Liverpool 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

As noted by Squawka Football, the Reds had previously been reliable on home soil too:

With Sadio Mane away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds lack a player who can bring incision and inventiveness to the final third. Someone of that style, who could offer competition to the Senegalese when he returns, would be an ideal midseason acquisition.

But Klopp is adamant he's only keen to sign stars who can make a big impression at Anfield, and with the season ongoing, that's difficult.

The Liverpool boss said:

Clubs are saying 'No, we have half a year to go, we cannot find another player like this, we prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in the winter than whatever. So it is pretty easy. You see the situation. It's tight, it's close, we know that, but if the right decision is not possible in signing the right player, then you cannot make the wrong transfer.

Here's a look at how much the Reds are missing Mane and how well he is performing for Senegal:

Although Klopp has bemoaned the lack of quality available players, plenty of Liverpool's best recent acquisitions have come during the January transfer window.

Liverpool have made some superb January signings in the past. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge were both secured in January 2013, with each player going on to become a big hit at Anfield. Most memorably, Liverpool drafted in Luis Suarez in January 2011, with the striker tearing up the Premier League in spectacular style before his move to Barcelona in 2014.

If Liverpool were hot on Chelsea's heels at the top of the Premier League, the club may feel more comfortable spending big on a player who could offer the impetus needed to make the title challenge successful. However, Klopp's frustration suggests he will have to wait until the summer to refine his squad.