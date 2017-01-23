Ranking the Top 10 Arsenal Free Transfers of the Premier League Era

1 of 11

Free-transfer signing Mathieu Flamini with Arsene Wenger. Associated Press

As it's January, Arsenal are able to negotiate Bosman transfers with players stationed abroad who have six months or under remaining on their respective contracts.

However, a glance at the history books suggests that manager Arsene Wenger's record with free transfers isn't particularly good. There have been a couple of notable exceptions, but for the most part, it's a motley crew of misguided signings.

In this piece, we count down Arsenal's top 10 free transfers of the Premier League era, ranking them according to how good a piece of business they came to be. It's worth noting that deals for which the Gunners were forced to pay compensation, such as the transfer that took Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona to north London, have not been included.