    NFL DraftDownload App

    Senior Bowl 2017 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Tight end O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs to the end zone after making a 68-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Now that conference championships are over, the only NFL game between now and Super Bowl LI is the Pro Bowl.

    Of course, you might not have much interest watching this annual all-star game. The game means next to nothing, and the level of play in recent years has left plenty of football fans wanting.

    Fortunately, the Pro Bowl isn't the only noteworthy game being played this weekend. We'll also have the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday. The Senior Bowl is an exhibition of sorts for seniors and college graduates looking to make the transition to the NFL.

    While many scouts and personnel executives place more importance on the practices leading up to the actual Senior Bowl game, Saturday will bring an opportunity for fans to get a firsthand look at some of the prospects teams will be targeting on draft weekend.

    For the prospects themselves, this is an opportunity to push their draft stock up a notch before next month's NFL Scouting Combine.

    Today, we're going to take a look at the Senior Bowl game and examine some of the prospects who will be worth watching.

              

    2017 Reese's Senior Bowl

    What: North Team vs. South Team

    Where: Mobile, AL

    When: Saturday, January 28

    Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    National TV: NFL Network

    NFL Coaching Staffs: Cleveland Browns (South) and Chicago Bears (North)

              

    Current Rosters

    Senior Bowl Rosters
    PlayerSchoolPosition
    North Team
    Sefo LiufauColoradoQB
    Nate PetermanPittsburghQB
    Trent TaylorLouisiana TechWR
    Zane GonzalezArizona StateK
    Corey ClementWisconsinRB
    Zay JonesEast CarolinaWR
    John JohnsonBoston CollegeS
    Cooper KuppEastern WashingtonWR
    Aarion PentonMissouriCB
    Jamari StaplesLouisvilleWR
    Rasul DouglasWest VirginiaCB
    Desmond KingIowaCB
    C.J. BeathardIowaQB
    Connor HarrisLindenwoodLB
    Amba Etta-TawoSyracuseWR
    Jalen RobinetteAir ForceWR
    Obi MelifonwuConnecticutS
    Lorenzo JeromeSaint FrancisS
    Nate GerryNebraskaS
    Jordan LewisMichiganCB
    Brendan LangleyLamarCB
    Kareem HuntToledoRB
    Toby BakerArkansasP
    Ben GedeonMichiganLB
    Chris WormleyMichiganDE
    De'Veon SmithMichiganRB
    Sam RogersVirginia TechFB
    Vince BiegelWisconsinLB
    Colin HolbaLouisvilleLS
    Jordan HerdmanSimon FraserLB
    Kyle FullerBaylorC
    Carroll PhillipsIllinoisDE
    Haason ReddickTempleLB
    Tyler OrlovskyWest VirginiaC
    Dion DawkinsTempleG
    Dan FeeneyIndianaG
    Kyle KalisMichiganG
    Adam BisnowatyPittsburghOT
    Julien DavenportBucknellOT
    Taylor MotonWestern MichiganOT
    Zach BannerUSCOT
    Jordan MorganKutztownG
    Mike RobertsToledoTE
    Amara DarbohMichiganWR
    Jeremy SprinkleArkansasTE
    Jonnu SmithFlorida InternationalTE
    Isaac RochellNotre DameDE
    Dawuane SmootIllinoisDE
    Tarell BashamOhioDE
    Derek RiversYoungstown StateLB
    Larry OgunjobiCharlotteDT
    Ryan GlasgowMichiganDT
    Jaleel JohnsonIowaDT
    Stevie Tu'ikolovatuUSCDT
    South Team
    Duke RileyLSULB
    Montravius AdamsAuburnDT
    Antonio PipkinTiffinQB
    Artavis ScottClemsonWR
    Tyus BowserHoustonLB
    Justin VogelMiamiP
    Davis WebbCaliforniaQB
    Fred RossMississippi StateWR
    Ben BoulwareClemsonLB
    Josh DobbsTennesseeQB
    Gerald EverettSouth AlabamaTE
    Ryan SwitzerNorth CarolinaWR
    Justin EvansTexas A&MS
    Evan EngramOle MissTE
    Tre'Davious WhiteLSUCB
    Donnel PumphreySan Diego StateRB
    Matt DayesNorth Carolina StateRB
    Jamaal WilliamsBrigham YoungRB
    Ryan AndersonAlabamaLB
    Johnathan FordAuburnS
    Damontae KazeeSan Diego StateCB
    Rayshawn JenkinsMiamiS
    Marquez WhiteFlorida StateCB
    Corn ElderMiamiCB
    Jordan SternsOklahoma StateS
    Ezra RobinsonTennessee StateCB
    Cameron SuttonTennesseeCB
    Alex AnzaloneFloridaLB
    Freddie StevensonFlorida StateFB
    Jake ElliottMemphisK
    Eddie VanderdoesUCLADT
    Josh CarrawayTCUDE
    Harvey LangiBrigham YoungLB
    Antonio GarciaTroyOT
    Dalvin TomlinsonAlabamaDT
    Isaac AsiataUtahG
    Cole MazzaAlabamaLS
    Nico SiragusaSan Diego StateG
    Justin SeniorMississippi StateOT
    Danny IsidoraMiamiG
    Jessamen DunkerTennessee StateG
    Conor McDermottUCLAOT
    Jon TothKentuckyCB
    Jordan WillisKansas StateDE
    Forrest LampWestern KentuckyGuard
    Ethan PocicLSUC
    Josh ReynoldsTexas A&MWR
    Taywan TaylorWestern KentuckyWR
    Travin DuralLSUWR
    Chad WilliamsGrambling StateWR
    O.J. HowardAlabamaTE
    Daeshon HallTexas A&MDE
    Tanoh KpassagnonVillanovaDE
    Keionta DavisUT-ChattanoogaDE
    Carlos WatkinsClemsonDT
    Tanzel SmartTulaneDT

    Prospects to Watch

    O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

    This year's draft is believed to be especially deep with defensive talent, but that doesn't mean that teams looking for offensive help are out of luck. In fact, some of the skill positions—like wide receiver, running back and tight end—feature top-tier talent.

    The tight end pool is particularly appealing. 

    "[This] may be the best tight end class I've seen since I've been doing this," NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock recently said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.

    Fans will get to see one of the nation's top tight ends when Alabama's O.J. Howard takes the field. The 6'6", 251-pound prospect hauled in an impressive 45 receptions this season for 595 yards and three touchdowns. He had four catches for 106 yards and a score against Clemson in the National Championship Game.

    Howard is more than just a pass-catcher, though. As Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton recently pointed out, he is a complete package at the tight end position:

    Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rates Howard first overall among all college tight ends for the 2016 season.

    Fans should get the opportunity on Saturday to see exactly why Howard is so highly regarded.

                  

    Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

    You'll be forgiven if you aren't too familiar with Western Kentucky offensive tackle Forrest Lamp, since Western Kentucky isn't always in the national spotlight. However, many project Lamp a guard at the pro level, in the coming months.

    You can get a good introduction to Lamp in the Senior Bowl.

    The 6'3", 300-pound lineman has played an impressive brand of football all season long, even against top-tier competition.

    PFF College rates Lamp fourth overall among all offensive tackles for the season. As a four-year starter, he brings plenty of experience to go with some solid game film. If Lamp can shine in Mobile, he could potentially rise to first-round status.

    "The No. 1 goal at the Senior Bowl is to play and practice well," Lamp explained, per Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com. "I want to prove myself like [Ali] Marpet and Eric Fisher and others who came from 'smaller schools' and prove myself like I did against Alabama and LSU."

    Marpet, who played college ball at Hobart, ended up going in the second round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago. The Kansas City Chiefs took Fisher first overall out of Central Michigan back in 2013.

    Don't be surprised if Lamp follows in their footsteps and hears his name called on the first or second day of the draft.

                

    Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

    CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Kareem Hunt #3 of the Toledo Rockets tries Toledo Rockets hold off Sean Folliard #40 of the Northern Illinois Huskies at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, on November 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo b
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    If your favorite team is in need of running back help, you're in luck. This year's class is loaded with big-name backs like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. However, there are some intriguing small-school prospects as well.

    Toledo running back Kareem Hunt might just be the best running back with whom the casual fan is not familiar. He racked up an impressive 1,475 yards rushing, 403 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns in 2016 alone.

    The 5'11", 225-pound running back can do a little bit of everything well and is especially dangerous when he gets into the open field. A good showing during Senior Bowl Week is likely to endear him to more than one NFL team.

    Former Browns running back Earnest Byner has been helping Hunt train at the IMG Academy and believes teams are going to like what they see.

    “I like what I saw on tape but really love what I’m seeing at the fields at IMG Academy,” Byner said of Hunt, per Mark Podolski of the News-Herald. “People at the Senior Bowl and combine can be impressed when they see him work.”

    Fans who might not have seen Hunt play at Toledo will have the opportunity to see his impressive skills for themselves on Saturday.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 