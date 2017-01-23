Senior Bowl 2017 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase
Now that conference championships are over, the only NFL game between now and Super Bowl LI is the Pro Bowl.
Of course, you might not have much interest watching this annual all-star game. The game means next to nothing, and the level of play in recent years has left plenty of football fans wanting.
Fortunately, the Pro Bowl isn't the only noteworthy game being played this weekend. We'll also have the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday. The Senior Bowl is an exhibition of sorts for seniors and college graduates looking to make the transition to the NFL.
While many scouts and personnel executives place more importance on the practices leading up to the actual Senior Bowl game, Saturday will bring an opportunity for fans to get a firsthand look at some of the prospects teams will be targeting on draft weekend.
For the prospects themselves, this is an opportunity to push their draft stock up a notch before next month's NFL Scouting Combine.
Today, we're going to take a look at the Senior Bowl game and examine some of the prospects who will be worth watching.
2017 Reese's Senior Bowl
What: North Team vs. South Team
Where: Mobile, AL
When: Saturday, January 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
National TV: NFL Network
NFL Coaching Staffs: Cleveland Browns (South) and Chicago Bears (North)
Current Rosters
|Senior Bowl Rosters
|Player
|School
|Position
|North Team
|Sefo Liufau
|Colorado
|QB
|Nate Peterman
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech
|WR
|Zane Gonzalez
|Arizona State
|K
|Corey Clement
|Wisconsin
|RB
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina
|WR
|John Johnson
|Boston College
|S
|Cooper Kupp
|Eastern Washington
|WR
|Aarion Penton
|Missouri
|CB
|Jamari Staples
|Louisville
|WR
|Rasul Douglas
|West Virginia
|CB
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|CB
|C.J. Beathard
|Iowa
|QB
|Connor Harris
|Lindenwood
|LB
|Amba Etta-Tawo
|Syracuse
|WR
|Jalen Robinette
|Air Force
|WR
|Obi Melifonwu
|Connecticut
|S
|Lorenzo Jerome
|Saint Francis
|S
|Nate Gerry
|Nebraska
|S
|Jordan Lewis
|Michigan
|CB
|Brendan Langley
|Lamar
|CB
|Kareem Hunt
|Toledo
|RB
|Toby Baker
|Arkansas
|P
|Ben Gedeon
|Michigan
|LB
|Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|DE
|De'Veon Smith
|Michigan
|RB
|Sam Rogers
|Virginia Tech
|FB
|Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|LB
|Colin Holba
|Louisville
|LS
|Jordan Herdman
|Simon Fraser
|LB
|Kyle Fuller
|Baylor
|C
|Carroll Phillips
|Illinois
|DE
|Haason Reddick
|Temple
|LB
|Tyler Orlovsky
|West Virginia
|C
|Dion Dawkins
|Temple
|G
|Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|G
|Kyle Kalis
|Michigan
|G
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Pittsburgh
|OT
|Julien Davenport
|Bucknell
|OT
|Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|OT
|Zach Banner
|USC
|OT
|Jordan Morgan
|Kutztown
|G
|Mike Roberts
|Toledo
|TE
|Amara Darboh
|Michigan
|WR
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|Arkansas
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|Florida International
|TE
|Isaac Rochell
|Notre Dame
|DE
|Dawuane Smoot
|Illinois
|DE
|Tarell Basham
|Ohio
|DE
|Derek Rivers
|Youngstown State
|LB
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Charlotte
|DT
|Ryan Glasgow
|Michigan
|DT
|Jaleel Johnson
|Iowa
|DT
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|USC
|DT
|South Team
|Duke Riley
|LSU
|LB
|Montravius Adams
|Auburn
|DT
|Antonio Pipkin
|Tiffin
|QB
|Artavis Scott
|Clemson
|WR
|Tyus Bowser
|Houston
|LB
|Justin Vogel
|Miami
|P
|Davis Webb
|California
|QB
|Fred Ross
|Mississippi State
|WR
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|LB
|Josh Dobbs
|Tennessee
|QB
|Gerald Everett
|South Alabama
|TE
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|WR
|Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|S
|Evan Engram
|Ole Miss
|TE
|Tre'Davious White
|LSU
|CB
|Donnel Pumphrey
|San Diego State
|RB
|Matt Dayes
|North Carolina State
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|Brigham Young
|RB
|Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|LB
|Johnathan Ford
|Auburn
|S
|Damontae Kazee
|San Diego State
|CB
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Miami
|S
|Marquez White
|Florida State
|CB
|Corn Elder
|Miami
|CB
|Jordan Sterns
|Oklahoma State
|S
|Ezra Robinson
|Tennessee State
|CB
|Cameron Sutton
|Tennessee
|CB
|Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|LB
|Freddie Stevenson
|Florida State
|FB
|Jake Elliott
|Memphis
|K
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|DT
|Josh Carraway
|TCU
|DE
|Harvey Langi
|Brigham Young
|LB
|Antonio Garcia
|Troy
|OT
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Alabama
|DT
|Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|G
|Cole Mazza
|Alabama
|LS
|Nico Siragusa
|San Diego State
|G
|Justin Senior
|Mississippi State
|OT
|Danny Isidora
|Miami
|G
|Jessamen Dunker
|Tennessee State
|G
|Conor McDermott
|UCLA
|OT
|Jon Toth
|Kentucky
|CB
|Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|DE
|Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|Guard
|Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|C
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|WR
|Taywan Taylor
|Western Kentucky
|WR
|Travin Dural
|LSU
|WR
|Chad Williams
|Grambling State
|WR
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|TE
|Daeshon Hall
|Texas A&M
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Villanova
|DE
|Keionta Davis
|UT-Chattanooga
|DE
|Carlos Watkins
|Clemson
|DT
|Tanzel Smart
|Tulane
|DT
Prospects to Watch
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
This year's draft is believed to be especially deep with defensive talent, but that doesn't mean that teams looking for offensive help are out of luck. In fact, some of the skill positions—like wide receiver, running back and tight end—feature top-tier talent.
The tight end pool is particularly appealing.
"[This] may be the best tight end class I've seen since I've been doing this," NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock recently said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.
Fans will get to see one of the nation's top tight ends when Alabama's O.J. Howard takes the field. The 6'6", 251-pound prospect hauled in an impressive 45 receptions this season for 595 yards and three touchdowns. He had four catches for 106 yards and a score against Clemson in the National Championship Game.
Howard is more than just a pass-catcher, though. As Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton recently pointed out, he is a complete package at the tight end position:
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
Bet against O.J. Howard at your own peril this year. Best blocker & downfield athlete in a stacked class. Shined everytime Bama asked him to1/22/2017, 7:08:59 PM
Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rates Howard first overall among all college tight ends for the 2016 season.
Fans should get the opportunity on Saturday to see exactly why Howard is so highly regarded.
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
You'll be forgiven if you aren't too familiar with Western Kentucky offensive tackle Forrest Lamp, since Western Kentucky isn't always in the national spotlight. However, many project Lamp a guard at the pro level, in the coming months.
You can get a good introduction to Lamp in the Senior Bowl.
The 6'3", 300-pound lineman has played an impressive brand of football all season long, even against top-tier competition.
Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye
I'm all about Forrest Lamp. This kid is an NFL OT. Impressive game vs. Bama.1/19/2017, 5:15:14 PM
PFF College rates Lamp fourth overall among all offensive tackles for the season. As a four-year starter, he brings plenty of experience to go with some solid game film. If Lamp can shine in Mobile, he could potentially rise to first-round status.
"The No. 1 goal at the Senior Bowl is to play and practice well," Lamp explained, per Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com. "I want to prove myself like [Ali] Marpet and Eric Fisher and others who came from 'smaller schools' and prove myself like I did against Alabama and LSU."
Marpet, who played college ball at Hobart, ended up going in the second round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago. The Kansas City Chiefs took Fisher first overall out of Central Michigan back in 2013.
Don't be surprised if Lamp follows in their footsteps and hears his name called on the first or second day of the draft.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
If your favorite team is in need of running back help, you're in luck. This year's class is loaded with big-name backs like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. However, there are some intriguing small-school prospects as well.
Toledo running back Kareem Hunt might just be the best running back with whom the casual fan is not familiar. He racked up an impressive 1,475 yards rushing, 403 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns in 2016 alone.
The 5'11", 225-pound running back can do a little bit of everything well and is especially dangerous when he gets into the open field. A good showing during Senior Bowl Week is likely to endear him to more than one NFL team.
Former Browns running back Earnest Byner has been helping Hunt train at the IMG Academy and believes teams are going to like what they see.
“I like what I saw on tape but really love what I’m seeing at the fields at IMG Academy,” Byner said of Hunt, per Mark Podolski of the News-Herald. “People at the Senior Bowl and combine can be impressed when they see him work.”
Fans who might not have seen Hunt play at Toledo will have the opportunity to see his impressive skills for themselves on Saturday.
