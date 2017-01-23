Senior Bowl 2017 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Now that conference championships are over, the only NFL game between now and Super Bowl LI is the Pro Bowl.

Of course, you might not have much interest watching this annual all-star game. The game means next to nothing, and the level of play in recent years has left plenty of football fans wanting.

Fortunately, the Pro Bowl isn't the only noteworthy game being played this weekend. We'll also have the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday. The Senior Bowl is an exhibition of sorts for seniors and college graduates looking to make the transition to the NFL.

While many scouts and personnel executives place more importance on the practices leading up to the actual Senior Bowl game, Saturday will bring an opportunity for fans to get a firsthand look at some of the prospects teams will be targeting on draft weekend.

For the prospects themselves, this is an opportunity to push their draft stock up a notch before next month's NFL Scouting Combine.

Today, we're going to take a look at the Senior Bowl game and examine some of the prospects who will be worth watching.

2017 Reese's Senior Bowl

What: North Team vs. South Team

Where: Mobile, AL

When: Saturday, January 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

National TV: NFL Network

NFL Coaching Staffs: Cleveland Browns (South) and Chicago Bears (North)

Current Rosters

Senior Bowl Rosters Player School Position North Team Sefo Liufau Colorado QB Nate Peterman Pittsburgh QB Trent Taylor Louisiana Tech WR Zane Gonzalez Arizona State K Corey Clement Wisconsin RB Zay Jones East Carolina WR John Johnson Boston College S Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington WR Aarion Penton Missouri CB Jamari Staples Louisville WR Rasul Douglas West Virginia CB Desmond King Iowa CB C.J. Beathard Iowa QB Connor Harris Lindenwood LB Amba Etta-Tawo Syracuse WR Jalen Robinette Air Force WR Obi Melifonwu Connecticut S Lorenzo Jerome Saint Francis S Nate Gerry Nebraska S Jordan Lewis Michigan CB Brendan Langley Lamar CB Kareem Hunt Toledo RB Toby Baker Arkansas P Ben Gedeon Michigan LB Chris Wormley Michigan DE De'Veon Smith Michigan RB Sam Rogers Virginia Tech FB Vince Biegel Wisconsin LB Colin Holba Louisville LS Jordan Herdman Simon Fraser LB Kyle Fuller Baylor C Carroll Phillips Illinois DE Haason Reddick Temple LB Tyler Orlovsky West Virginia C Dion Dawkins Temple G Dan Feeney Indiana G Kyle Kalis Michigan G Adam Bisnowaty Pittsburgh OT Julien Davenport Bucknell OT Taylor Moton Western Michigan OT Zach Banner USC OT Jordan Morgan Kutztown G Mike Roberts Toledo TE Amara Darboh Michigan WR Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas TE Jonnu Smith Florida International TE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame DE Dawuane Smoot Illinois DE Tarell Basham Ohio DE Derek Rivers Youngstown State LB Larry Ogunjobi Charlotte DT Ryan Glasgow Michigan DT Jaleel Johnson Iowa DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu USC DT South Team Duke Riley LSU LB Montravius Adams Auburn DT Antonio Pipkin Tiffin QB Artavis Scott Clemson WR Tyus Bowser Houston LB Justin Vogel Miami P Davis Webb California QB Fred Ross Mississippi State WR Ben Boulware Clemson LB Josh Dobbs Tennessee QB Gerald Everett South Alabama TE Ryan Switzer North Carolina WR Justin Evans Texas A&M S Evan Engram Ole Miss TE Tre'Davious White LSU CB Donnel Pumphrey San Diego State RB Matt Dayes North Carolina State RB Jamaal Williams Brigham Young RB Ryan Anderson Alabama LB Johnathan Ford Auburn S Damontae Kazee San Diego State CB Rayshawn Jenkins Miami S Marquez White Florida State CB Corn Elder Miami CB Jordan Sterns Oklahoma State S Ezra Robinson Tennessee State CB Cameron Sutton Tennessee CB Alex Anzalone Florida LB Freddie Stevenson Florida State FB Jake Elliott Memphis K Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA DT Josh Carraway TCU DE Harvey Langi Brigham Young LB Antonio Garcia Troy OT Dalvin Tomlinson Alabama DT Isaac Asiata Utah G Cole Mazza Alabama LS Nico Siragusa San Diego State G Justin Senior Mississippi State OT Danny Isidora Miami G Jessamen Dunker Tennessee State G Conor McDermott UCLA OT Jon Toth Kentucky CB Jordan Willis Kansas State DE Forrest Lamp Western Kentucky Guard Ethan Pocic LSU C Josh Reynolds Texas A&M WR Taywan Taylor Western Kentucky WR Travin Dural LSU WR Chad Williams Grambling State WR O.J. Howard Alabama TE Daeshon Hall Texas A&M DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Villanova DE Keionta Davis UT-Chattanooga DE Carlos Watkins Clemson DT Tanzel Smart Tulane DT

Prospects to Watch

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

This year's draft is believed to be especially deep with defensive talent, but that doesn't mean that teams looking for offensive help are out of luck. In fact, some of the skill positions—like wide receiver, running back and tight end—feature top-tier talent.

The tight end pool is particularly appealing.

"[This] may be the best tight end class I've seen since I've been doing this," NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock recently said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.

Fans will get to see one of the nation's top tight ends when Alabama's O.J. Howard takes the field. The 6'6", 251-pound prospect hauled in an impressive 45 receptions this season for 595 yards and three touchdowns. He had four catches for 106 yards and a score against Clemson in the National Championship Game.

Howard is more than just a pass-catcher, though. As Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton recently pointed out, he is a complete package at the tight end position:

Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rates Howard first overall among all college tight ends for the 2016 season.

Fans should get the opportunity on Saturday to see exactly why Howard is so highly regarded.

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

You'll be forgiven if you aren't too familiar with Western Kentucky offensive tackle Forrest Lamp, since Western Kentucky isn't always in the national spotlight. However, many project Lamp a guard at the pro level, in the coming months.

You can get a good introduction to Lamp in the Senior Bowl.

The 6'3", 300-pound lineman has played an impressive brand of football all season long, even against top-tier competition.

PFF College rates Lamp fourth overall among all offensive tackles for the season. As a four-year starter, he brings plenty of experience to go with some solid game film. If Lamp can shine in Mobile, he could potentially rise to first-round status.

"The No. 1 goal at the Senior Bowl is to play and practice well," Lamp explained, per Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com. "I want to prove myself like [Ali] Marpet and Eric Fisher and others who came from 'smaller schools' and prove myself like I did against Alabama and LSU."

Marpet, who played college ball at Hobart, ended up going in the second round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago. The Kansas City Chiefs took Fisher first overall out of Central Michigan back in 2013.

Don't be surprised if Lamp follows in their footsteps and hears his name called on the first or second day of the draft.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If your favorite team is in need of running back help, you're in luck. This year's class is loaded with big-name backs like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. However, there are some intriguing small-school prospects as well.

Toledo running back Kareem Hunt might just be the best running back with whom the casual fan is not familiar. He racked up an impressive 1,475 yards rushing, 403 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns in 2016 alone.

The 5'11", 225-pound running back can do a little bit of everything well and is especially dangerous when he gets into the open field. A good showing during Senior Bowl Week is likely to endear him to more than one NFL team.

Former Browns running back Earnest Byner has been helping Hunt train at the IMG Academy and believes teams are going to like what they see.

“I like what I saw on tape but really love what I’m seeing at the fields at IMG Academy,” Byner said of Hunt, per Mark Podolski of the News-Herald. “People at the Senior Bowl and combine can be impressed when they see him work.”

Fans who might not have seen Hunt play at Toledo will have the opportunity to see his impressive skills for themselves on Saturday.