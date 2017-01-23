Ranking the Premier League Stars Who Spurned the Chance to Join Liverpool

1 of 6

Gylfi Sigurdsson closes down Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne on Saturday. Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Liverpool fans knew their unbeaten home run would end eventually—but no one expected it to be against a team who arrived at Anfield sitting bottom of the Premier League.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Swansea City was the Reds' first setback in front of their own fans in nearly a year.

Their last home loss came in the second leg of last season's EFL Cup semi-finals, on January 26, 2016. Yet, despite the 1-0 result against Stoke City, Liverpool still triumphed on penalties to reach Wembley.

There was no reason to celebrate after the game against Swansea at the weekend, though. What was viewed as a home banker, a certain three points in a title challenge, turned out to be a coupon buster.

Although Roberto Firmino's double cancelled out Fernando Llorente's brace to make it 2-2, the visitors grabbed the all-important fifth goal.

Gylfi Sigurdsson benefited from a lucky break to tuck home a loose ball in the 74th minute. What made the strike even more painful for the hosts, however, is the midfielder could well have been in their lineup.

Back in 2012, Sigurdsson seemed set to sign for then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers before joining a domestic rival instead.

He isn't the only current Premier League player who never quite made it to Merseyside.

Here, Bleacher Report looks at five attackers currently in the Premier League who nearly joined Liverpool—and ranks them in order of suitability for Jurgen Klopp's current squad.

Please note: Only signings by English teams from foreign clubs were considered.